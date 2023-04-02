Understanding Network Characteristics: Density

[MUSIC] Hello learner. In this video, we'll understand about the third and final characteristic of networks, which is density. Let us start by our usual pop up risk question. I want you to think about which part of the network assessment exercise did I ask you to assess your density of the network? Well, yes, it was step number 3, where we ask you to think about the density. If you remember, you'll look at the exercise we asked you to fill this kind of a grade, where you just did not have to list down the names of individuals who are there in your network. But you also had to mark who knows whom in the network. So for example, person number one, does he know person number two? Person number three? Person number eight? And so on. So and we had to do this for all the 10 individuals that are listed in the sheet. So to compute density, there is a very simple mathematical formula. The size of your network, we call it as N which is number 10. We said, how many existing connections are there? That means how many ticks did you place in this grid? There were 21 ticks. How many possible ticks can be there? Which is if you were to take all the boxes in this grid, In the white portion, it would be N(N) -1 BY 2 which is 45. So what's the density? It is nothing but a ratio of the number of connections divided by the total possible connections. So it was 21/45, which is 0.47. You can also very well understand that the density of a network would range from 0 to a maximum of 1. If there are no connections, it would be 0, if there are all connections are ticked, that is all 45, then the density would be 1. Now, density is a very important aspect when it comes to understanding our networks help the people within our networks are connected to each other. And that is why we say density is nothing but interconnectedness of ties, how well our people interconnected in your network. How many people in your network actually know each other and that is what determines density. When we say density of the network will actually also determine how many redundant or nonredundant contacts are there? I will show this through an example. Let's look at this diagram. Let us imagine a network structure like this where you are this person to whom this arrow is pointed. And there are five other people in the network. And this is the kind of interconnectedness that exists between people. Now, what do you think about this network? This is a network where everybody knows almost everybody, right? There are people who mostly know each other. Now let's say tomorrow, if you were to vacate this network, you were to leave this network, what would happen to this network? In terms of flow of information, in terms of people talking to each other would it make too much of a difference? Well no, because people are connected to each other. There is high interconnectedness. So if you were to even go you may not be irreplaceable. So we say the irreplaceability, indispensability of a member depends on how interconnected that network is. Information can still pass even when you are not a member. Let's look at another example, let's look at a network of this kind. Tomorrow, let's say you are a member of this network and you were to leave this network, what would happen? Well, you see there are people who will not be able to talk to each other because up to now the information was passing through you. And so people become important in such a network because of low interconnectedness, because people are not talking and you become the conduit, you become the via media through which the information passes. Yes, density does have an advantage. If there is a network where people are interconnected to each other, we say that the network effects are stronger. Because if people are interconnected to each other, then if there is a decision that one person has to take or the group has to take, well, it can get magnified. Because everybody is on board, people know each other, they talk through it, they can plan it well, and the outcome could be more powerful. So the network effect is stronger. But as I also demonstrated in earlier slides, that density could also tell you that the interconnectedness is high or low and can determine whether you are replaceable or not replaceable bit in that particular network. So that's the kind of dual aspects that can play the high density can magnify network effects. But high density can also make you irreplaceable or actually can make you easily replaceable, you are not irreplaceable in that particular network. So having said this, when it comes to density, high density, remember summarizing can make you replaceable, you are not indispensable in that network. Tomorrow if you were to go, people can still communicate, it may reduce however, the network effect. What is your network density? And what's the implication more importantly, what's the implication for you when it comes to density? So my recommendation here would be a balance not very low, not very high, somewhere in the range of 0.3 or 0.4 to 0.7 is a good network density, okay? Which shows that yes, there is interconnectedness, but it's not very low, it's not very high. And that could put you in a sweet spot when it comes to actually tapping your networks and doing well with the ties that are there in your network. Thank you very much. [MUSIC]