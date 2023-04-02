Understanding Network Characteristics: Strength

Hello learners. In this video, we'll understand the second important characteristic of networks, which is called as strength. We have discussed about the breadth, which is the range of ties, which is how many people do we know in our networks, the diversity of our networks, and now we look at the depth of our ties, which is how well do we know people and what is the implication of strength to the relational power that we hold in our organizations as individuals. Now the pop-up question for you is to look at the network exercise and see for yourself, which part of the exercise did I ask you to tap or respond on the strength question? Well, yes. If you have guessed it. You are right. Step number 2, when I asked you to consolidate the names that you had written in Step 1, and then indicate how closely do you know these people? Are these individuals just an acquaintance or do you know these people closely? Are these people an acquaintance that you just know them or you know them very, very closely or closely enough to actually say yes, we know them well. That is what is tapping or checking on the strength of the ties. How well you know people. Now, strength of ties is extremely important because it determines who will be the people who are in the core of your network. The core network is typically made up of strong ties. Strong ties, people whom you know well, are people who share some similarity. That similarity could be of personality. That similarity could be of the kind of work that you do. Similarity could be of interest that you have. There is some amount of similarity, and as we say, birds of a feather flock together, so if you have similarity, people stick together then you know them well. These people with whom we are similar, we engage with them more, and these people become or come into our circle of trust. We rely on them more because we are interacting with them on a more frequent basis. Another aspect that determines whether the tie is strong or not is the time, is the duration. Somebody with whom I have been in touch over a long period of time, those people become close, the relationship becomes stronger because I have known them over a period of time. Another characteristic, another quality of strong ties is high reciprocity. What is reciprocity? When we exchange favors. If somebody does help me out, I ensure that I help them out too and that is what builds this relationship. I engage in a relationship where we reciprocate favors. We reciprocate help and that determines strength. Multiplexity is another very, very interesting idea about strength. What is multiplexity? Multiplexity tells us that one of the very good ways to improve the strength of relationship is by actually multiplexing multiple tests. To give you an example, if I have a professional contact, if I know a person professionally, what do I do? I also meet for dinner with family. Maybe I also plan a trip, an outing with families. What am I doing? I am multiplexing professional ties with personal time. You multiplex, not just professional engagement, you also multiplex personal engagement and that bonds the relationship. That makes the relationship even stronger. The more we interact with people, that improves the strength, also how close if the person is in my immediate office, if the person is in my immediate contact, that could also improve the strength of my contacts. Now let me ask you a question on the strength aspect. It is actually related to both strength and the breadth of networks. If you are searching for a job opportunity which would be more beneficial, a weak tie or a strong tie, or we can also say a direct tie or an indirect tie? When we had done the breadth aspect we talked about the direct ties and indirect ties or weak ties and strong ties. Well, the answer to this question is that when you are looking for a job opportunity, it is your weak ties that actually enable you give access to non-redundant information in different contexts. These weak ties are typically indirect ties as well. People whom you know, not very well. Not very often have you met. You know them via someone. When it comes to job opportunity, research actually tells us that weak ties help us better because they are existing in context that we are not familiar with, so the information coming from them is actually non-redundant. Is something new, something innovative, something normal. A strong tie because these are people who are typically close to us or maybe located in similar contexts, they may give us similar information which may not be useful for a job search or a job opportunity. What we know of is weak ties are better for job opportunities. Now the second question is, if you need emotional support, if you need support, if you need personal support, which is more beneficial, weak tie or a strong tie? The answer to this is, as we can all understand, a strong tie is better because these are more frequent contacts people who we know well. They are trusted. We share closeness. We share bonds. Strong ties provide us emotional support as compared to weak ties. Remember, different ties will play different roles in your network. A strong tie will help you in situations of uncertainty, will help you with emotional support, social support, whereas a weak tie can help you in new unanticipated opportunities getting you access to things that you don't know. A strong tie is typically trust-based, is based on respect shared, value shared, similarities shared interests. Weak ties are typically exchange-based instrumental transactional, so you can think about these aspects determining the strength of your network. Lastly, the question for you going forward should be, which of these contacts in my networks are strong? Which of these contacts in my network are weak? Which of these contacts I am okay to have weak ties? Which of these contacts should I develop into strong ties? Remember, you've got to balance, exchange, and trust these relationships in your networks both play an important role in giving you power of your networks. Thank you very much.