Understanding Networks and Their Characteristics

Hello, learner. In this video, we'll begin by understanding about networks. If you remember in an earlier video, we had talked about relational power, and I define relational power as the power that comes because of our relationships, because of the networks that we have, networks that we are a part of. It becomes extremely important to understand networks in greater detail. What are the different characteristics about networks that make us powerful or make us powerless? We'll begin by understanding about networks and their characteristics that we must think about carefully as we grow in our organizations, as we grow in our leadership roles within organizations. Now, I had given you exercise to fill, to work on. I hope you would have completed the exercise by now because we will use this exercise in this video as well as in later videos to understand in greater detail about networks. If you have not already filled it, I request you to fill it before you watch this video further. Now there are questions to reflect, after you have filled this exercise, after you have done responded to those questions that were there in the exercise, I want you to think about these questions first. Was there anything that you found surprising or interesting when you did this exercise? Any patterns that you saw that were emerging, then you actually sat down to fill that exercise. And third, the network that you have is it really aligned with the career paths that you see yourself taking up in the future. The career that you want to maybe follow over a period of time. Now, also, having done those three earlier questions, it also becomes extremely important. One is to become aware of our networks, which we did. But then we've also got to think about what can we do to actually develop our networks. If we feel that we lack something when it comes to our networks, as a leader, as an individual, as a manager, it becomes extremely important for you to think about what are the groups in your networks that are either over-represented or under-represented. Who are the people whom you think are missing? Who you think should be there in your network, but perhaps when you sat down to do the exercise was not there. Whom are you more over-reliant? Whom are you relying more when it comes to work or other issues? Finally, any aspects of network, any circles that you may want to add within your particular network. Finally, what are the relationships that you would want to strengthen if they are already existing? You see, when it comes to networks and relational power, I said, is a very important source of power, will be, yes, we can work on our personal power, very good. It is important. Positional power, we cannot do anything about it because only the organization can give it to us, but there is a third source of power that we must think carefully about. That is the power because of our networks. So what do we do about it? How do we develop? Now, before we go forward, I want you to reflect about three very important characteristics of network. The first is what we call as the strength of the network. Which is how close are the people in your network? How good relationship do you have? What bonding do you share with people in your network? That is what we call as the depth or the strength of ties. The second is what we call as the breadth. That is, how many people do you know in your network? That becomes another characteristic or range of ties? Finally, how interconnected is your network, which we call as the density. Each one of these has significant implications for your network. Remember your networks are important because as we discussed in earlier video as well, they determine access to information, access to people, access to resources, finances, etc. They determine ability to create value for yourself and others. What value you can bring for people? That is all determined by your relationships, by your networks. To summarize and to finally conclude this video, I want you to remember three important networks and we'll talk about these in subsequent videos as well. There are three types of networks. Task Network, which is a set of relationships that help you at task, at the job that you are in. Career networks that are about ties or relationships that can help you in going forward in your careers, getting contacts, opportunities outside your present work. Finally, social network, a set of people who give you emotional social support, who are willing to persist with you in times of difficulty and uncertainty. These are three important types of network, three important characteristics, the strength, the breadth, and the density of network that will really determine how strong or weak our networks are. Thank you very much.