Understanding Organizational Culture

Hello, learner. In this video, we'll understand about organizational culture. Culture is like the air we breathe in an organization. If organizations can be considered as a human being, as a living organism, culture is nothing, but the air we breathe. It is everywhere in the organization. It is something that everybody talks about. It is one of the most discussed topics in the corridors, in the gossip between employees. So, what is organizational culture? What are the factors that determine organization culture? It's something that we must learn and understand. Well, there are many cartoons that make good puns at organizational culture. There is a famous quote by Professor Peter Drucker who said famously, "Culture eats strategy for breakfast." No matter what strategy you make, what plans you make, the culture if not aligned, if not good, if not positive, will eat that strategy for breakfast. No matter how good plans you make, they will all go everyday. There are cartoons on hierarchies. There are cartoons on how people in hierarchical organizational structure. What's happening in the culture? What are the different value systems, belief systems people have? How people take work from different individuals and so on. There are lots of fun cartoons that are made on culture. So, what's culture? Let us understand what is a culture. Culture is nothing but a set of shared basic assumptions. These are certain beliefs that a group of individuals have learned over a period of time about the right way to act and behave. These are the beliefs, the assumptions that have been found to be useful as the group solved its problems of internal integration and external adaptation. Internal integration is about being together, working together, and external adaptation is adapting to the external environment, to the competition. This set of beliefs, assumptions have been found to be useful and therefore, these are passed over and over again to the generations that come into the organization as the right way to act and believe. Well culture is like an iceberg. Just like in an iceberg we say nine-tenth of the iceberg is actually hidden. It is about the values, the underlying beliefs, the assumptions, what is visible is about the behaviors, the way people dress, the way people talk, the language, etc. These are some visible aspects, but there is a lot more that we don't see, that the eyes cannot catch. You've got to spend time understanding what's going on. Why do people act, think, or behave in certain ways? And that is hidden. That is actually the difficult part to change. The easier thing is well, how do you act or behave? People can train you to do things, but what's underneath is our personality and that is something that takes a long time. That means a concentrated effort to change. So, culture as I said is a concept, it's an abstraction, is like the air we breathe. It determines a lot of things, it is a personality. It determines the kind of norms, the expected ways of behaving. It determines what are the different kinds of customs that are followed. What are the different kinds of ceremonies that happen in the organization, symbols, myths and stories, heroes and heroines, language, all of these are actually visible aspects. But the culture, the value system, the belief system is the driving force behind all of these. So, you see certain things through those visible artifacts as we call them. You can capture what may be the hidden value, but yeah, there is definitely something hidden. So, remember culture solves two important problems for us in an organization, for any group. That is the first one which is internal integration. These value systems, these belief systems, these assumptions are extremely good because they help us understand how do we work together? It helps us define who we are. So, it helps us create boundaries, this is my group, this is the value system. That's another organization, that's another thing. So, you define boundaries, you identify what kind of people you want to bring in because you know this is the set of values and so, it helps us drive those problems, those issues of what should members act or do in a group to stay together, to work together. And the external adaptation. The second important aspect for culture is about how does the organization meet its goal, work with competitors and still succeed in that environment? So, you should be adaptable. How should the organization adapt itself in the environment? That's another aspect of culture, that's another benefit for importance of having a good culture in the organization. Thank you very much.