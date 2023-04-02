Understanding Power in Organizations 

Hello learner. In this video, we will understand about power. Power, politics these are one of the most used terms in organizations. Anytime, everywhere, wherever you are, we keep talking about these words. We talk about power, we talk about politics, we talk about all these power games, politics that's happening in organization. For a leader, it becomes extremely important to understand what is power. It becomes extremely important to understand what are the sources of power. Then how does one navigate to these different sources of power in organizations? In this video, I want to begin by talking about what really is this word power. You would have all read this case, Aditya Kumar. This is a case of an employee who gets into an organization, and then within a year there are events that happened with him and things turn not so good as he's working in the organization. Now that you have read this case, I want you to think about three important questions. First, what's the power and the power dynamics that is being highlighted in this case. What are all these power issues that are going on? What makes individuals powerful or powerless? What happens to individuals as they are going through certain contexts. What happens to their powers? What happens to their power sources? Anything that you can think about relating to power, I want you to think about it and maybe write answers to these questions in your notebook. Let me begin by talking about the chronology of events that happened in this case of Aditya Kumar. Aditya Kumar is a bright young boy who graduates from IIMA the PGPX program, joins this organization called as Green Living India Technologies Limited in May 2017. He works in the operations department to start with his boss is, Krishnamoorthy. Then in December he joins the marketing group and his boss becomes Rajeev Nanda. Now from December to March, things take a very bad turn. The same boy who actually got the CEO's special recognition award is actually thinking about what he should do about his place in the organization, what happened? What are the power issues? What happened to the power game and so on. Let's look at what is power? Given the context of Aditya Kumar, given this case of Aditya Kumar, what really is power? Power is nothing but our ability to influence people to get work done. Now let me tell you, power is potential. Power is not something that has been implemented, it is the ability that you have, it is the potential that you have. I always tell people it is one thing to have power, it is another thing to use power. You may be having some power, but you still decide not to use it and therefore, we say it is potential energy. It is not kinetic energy, it has not yet been implemented. It is something that you can use to get your work done. Now, is power good or bad? That is another question that we often ask in organizations. We typically feel power is bad, but let me tell you, power is not bad. Power is actually neutral. Power can be good at times, power could also be bad at times. It really depends on how you are going to use and wield that power that you have in organizations. Now, also, we must understand that power is potential. As I said already, it is something that you can use to get your work done. It is also more importantly, it is something that exists in a social relation. The use of power, the talk of power comes up. Then we talk about individuals working together. Just imagine a situation when you are all alone, you have nobody around you. Do you have power? Then no, there is no power because there is nobody to influence. You cannot get anybody to do anything because there are no people around you. The moment you have people around you, we talk about power and the power issue, who's more powerful, who's less powerful? It is also situational. Please understand you may be powerful in a given situation, you may be powerless in another situation. It really depends upon the system, the structure that you are in, the context you are in. Therefore, we talk about two very important contextual variables. First, the structure. That is, which organization, what kind of structure you are in? Which hierarchy you are in? That becomes extremely important to understand what is the power. The second is the culture. What kind of value systems are actually being used or being adopted in the organization. Now let's look at given all this basic understanding of power, let's look at Aditya Kumar. Aditya Kumar at GLIT. Well, we can see from this case that power is situational. It exists in a certain social relationship and is very dynamic. Aditya Kumar was extremely powerful under his first boss, Krishnamoorthy, but then what happened? Then it came to the second boss Nanda, he was powerless because, when he was working under Raj Gopalan and Krishnamoorthy, things were very good. He was empowered, he was given a lot of freedom, and he was powerful but then he was powerless. It is also potential. Well, we see it only towards the end of the case that Nanda actually builds his power by taking a formal action against Aditya. It is one thing to have, but it is another thing to use power. Then it is contextual. The structure, GLIT structure demanded more collaboration, especially the marketing department, the value system, the culture of the marketing team wanted more collaboration as compared to the operations team. If you don't understand these, then you can make a big mistake in using understanding power in organization. Thank you.