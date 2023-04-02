Understanding System 1 and System 2 of Decision-Making

Hello learner. In this video we'll learn about the two systems of decision making, system 1 and system 2. In earlier videos, we have learned about the two features of making decisions, associative coherence and attribute substitution. We have also learned about the different biases that are related to these two features. We will put all of this together in this video and understand what are the two ways of making decisions. Let us begin with the first system of taking decisions which is called as the intuition-based decision making, fast, automatic, decision making. Let's look at this photo, this image. If I were to ask you what's the emotion being displayed? They would be very prompt in answering this is anger, this is an angry child. Intuitions are actually the fast and automatic mode of decision making. A lot of times you would have heard people saying, how do I take decision? Well, I make intuitive decisions, this was intuitive. There was a sense, it is gut feel, sixth sense. Many words that are used when it comes to describing intuitions and intuitive decision making. Well, there are many examples of people taking intuitive decisions and they are actually correct. The first image is grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. Well, grandmasters can play multiple moves. In a minute, they can make multiple moves. They can play chess with multiple people at a time and still not make errors. Well, I am a very naive chess player and I find it hard to play chess with even one person, whereas a grandmaster can play chess with multiple people and still be right. Sherlock Holmes, the famous detective, often used to look at the crime scene and intuitively decide and identify what's going on and what could be the possible clue to be looked at in this particular crime scene that he was looking at. The third situation is that of firefighters. In the very famous book, Blink by Malcolm Gladwell, he writes an incidence where the firefighters go into a burning building. The leader of the pack looks at the building on fire and immediately orders the group, the team that he was leading to rush out and vacate the building. As soon as they rush out and come out of the building, the whole building collapses. So the author asked this leader, how did you know that you have to vacate this building? The leader says, "Well, I don't know it was intuition, it was my gut feel, it was blink. In that blink, I took that decision and that was right.” There are experts who take decisions and these decisions are automatic, these are fast, these are spontaneous, these are effortless. The most important thing that I want to tell you that it comes to intuition, is that intuition is nothing more or nothing less than pattern recognition. Whenever we say we take intuitions, we take intuitive decision making or we are working on intuitions, it's all about recognizing the pattern. Grandmasters recognizes the pattern on the chessboard, Sherlock Holmes recognizes the pattern and the crime scene, the firefighters recognize the pattern of buildings on fire, and they can take quick, spontaneous, correct decisions. However, I have also demonstrated over the course of many videos that our intuitions could be problematic. The fast decisions could be driven by features of coherence and substitution, and we could be making many of these errors of judgment, biases of decision making, and our decisions, the first spontaneous decisions could be wrong. What should we do in such situations? We must also remember that there is another system of decision making which we call as the algorithmic way of decision making. Let's look at this question displayed on the screen, 17 into 24. Can you write the answer immediately? Well, at this moment, I don't know the number so I would need to do some calculations, I will need to do the multiplication and then I will come to the answer of 408. What happened? I had to take the decision, I had to come to a conclusion, but then I had to pause. I had to spend time and do the calculations to reach to this answer. This is the way or system of taking decisions which is called as algorithmic based decision making, algorithms are used to take decisions. What is important to recognize, that this is slow. Seventeen into 24 needs time to be calculated, it is deliberate, it has to be invoked. You have to consciously ask your brain to work on this problem and calculate the answer. It takes effort, it is effortful, it is organized. It has certain steps to be followed in order to reach to the answer, and it is very methodical. It has a set of algorithms that will be used to compute the answer. So there are two ways of taking decisions. One is what we call as the intuitions, the other one is the algorithmic based decision making. Then algorithms will step in only when you consciously involve them. When you realize that at this time I must be cautious, that this decision making or this problem my intuitions may lead me astray, my intuitions may not be right when it comes to taking decisions. In those situations when you do not know the right answer or you have a sense that your intuitions may not be correct, you have to augment your system 1 type of decision making, which is intuitive decision making with algorithms. You have to use algorithms, you have to use data, you should look out for more information. As we have been discussing in our earlier videos, that there is a need to rethink, take a pause, look at more evidence, and then use algorithms, methods to come to the right decision. One very good way to check your decision is what we call as pre-moterm. Just imagine that the decision that you implemented in whatever you were doing turned out to be wrong. You must ask yourself, what did I miss? If the decision that I'm going to implement, if that turns out to be wrong, what could be the possible reasons for that decision to go wrong? That may motivate you to look for more information, and this is what we call as pre-mortem. Don't do a postmortem of your decision, do a pre-mortem. Ask yourself, is there any information that I am missing? Is there any information that I need to look at? That may help you in augmenting your intuitions with algorithms and your decision making maybe better. Remember there is a system 1 which is fast, intuitive decision making, but there is also system 2 and your intuitions can be wrong. While there are experts who can take intuitive decisions, but there are also many biases that are associated with the intuitions. You must always think of augmenting your intuitions with data and algorithms. Thank you.