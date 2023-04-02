Understanding the Learning Mindset 

Hello in this video, we will learn about the learning mindset. Learning mindset is also called as the growth mindset and is becoming extremely important as we face life's challenges, difficult life situations, and business problems in our daily life. Let us look at, in this video, what is learning mindset all about. Let us start with a quiz. On the slide there are 10 questions. On your screen you will see there are 10 questions. I want you to write a yes or a no for each of these 10 questions. For the 10 questions, questions 1-10, read the statement and write whether you think it is yes for you or a no for you. Take your time and do this. After you have done this, let us look at how do we score it. If you have responded for questions, 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9 and 10 Yes, you should give yourself plus four points. If you have answered No, give yourself a zero. If you have answered YES for questions 2, 5 and 8 give yourself minus two. If you have answered NO, give yourself a zero. Do this for all these 10 questions and add up the numbers that you have got to see what's the total score. Now that you have done this, you have calculated the total score, let us look at the ranges. If your score is above 15, we say there is a fixed mindset. If it is below five, we say you believe that your mindset is not fixed. If it is between 5 and 10, it is somewhat fixed, if it is between 10 and 15, it is mostly fixed. Having done this exercise, now that you have taken this quiz, let us look at what is actually meant by a fixed mindset or a learning mindset. Let us start by asking some questions to ourselves. Are people really born smart? Let us look at some examples that I have brought from real life for you. The first example is father of nation of India, Bapuji Mahatma Gandhi. He led India during the freedom struggle. But do you know as he started out on his journey of leadership, he was once told by a friend, you are not good at handling people, you need to learn about handling men. Winston Churchill, UK's Prime Minister during the World War II, he actually failed in an elementary class. He had to repeat a grade in elementary school. He was placed lowest in the class. Leo Tolstoy, he was once told that you are both unable and unwilling to learn, a famous writer. There are many examples. If we look at Einstein, the famous physicist and mathematician, he was once told your intelligence is poor subnormal, you are academically subnormal. Michael Jordan was told you don't have any special talent. Walt Disney the creator of Mickey Mouse and all the great Disneyland that we see, he was once told you lack creative imagination. JK Rowling, author of the famous Harry Potter series, was once told that your novel will not even sell. What does this tell us. People meet failures. People are told that you cannot do. But do they really think that they cannot do things? They actually work with a mindset that believes they can learn and grow. What's a mindset? Mindset is nothing but how do we interpret and respond to situations? What's the mindset? What's the way of thinking? What's the way of believing that we have when we look at various life situations that we face. The way you think, the way your mindset is, it will determine how you behave or respond to situations in our lives. Psychology and organizational behavior and management literature talks about two mindsets, fixed mindset or a learning or a growth mindset. When we talk about fixed mindset, they believe that failure, when they meet failure, it's a limit of their abilities. They are not good at it. They don't like to be challenged. Feedback is negative, it is personal. They don't like to try out new things. Whereas people who are have learning mindset, they are more open to new experiences. They are open to challenges. They look at every life support unity as an opportunity to learn and grow. Anything that they want to learn they try at it, they make an attempt at it. Fixed mindset people they believe their abilities and intelligence is fixed, whereas learning mindset the abilities can change. Now, this has consequences in our lives. If you think you have a fixed mindset, then the goal is to look smart and how we are driven by how people look at us. Whereas learning mindset, the goal is to learn the responses. People who have learning mindset, they work harder at situations and they end up having higher achievements. Contrary fixed mindset, people give up when they meet failures and they do not end up achieving good results. In the end, I would like to summarize what we have talked about in learning mindset. Remember brain is a muscle, and like any muscle in the body, the more we use it, the stronger it becomes. Today, we believe neuroscience tells us that brain is something that can keep on learning and growing throughout the life. It does not get fixed. That intelligence is not fixed by the time we become adults. Remember, learning mindset is about efforts, putting in efforts to achieve success, you have to try harder. The more you try, the more success you can achieve. Thank you.