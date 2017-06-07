1.1 Lecture

video-placeholder
Loading...
Yonsei University
First Step Korean
Yonsei University

4.9 (43,601 ratings)

 | 

1.2M Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Grammar, Korean Language, Speech, Writing

Reviews

4.9 (43,601 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    88.89%
  • 4 stars
    9.68%
  • 3 stars
    1.11%
  • 2 stars
    0.16%
  • 1 star
    0.14%

AT

Jun 7, 2017

Professor Kang is really nice and she guides me through every lesson with detailed explanation and dedication. I enjoy learning the course and I believe this is a very good choice for Korean beginners

CS

Jan 6, 2018

The course is amazing for now! The teacher explains everything in a great order and it helps me a lot with Korean. I understand a lot more now. Thank you for that Seung Hae Kang and Yonsei University!

From the lesson

The Korean Alphabet

In this module, you will learn the Korean alphabet or Korean writing system called 'Hangeul'. After completing the lessons, you will be able to understand the principles how each letter was invented. Also, you will be able to read and write Hangeul.

1.1 Lecture11:00

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Seung Hae Kang

    Associate Professor

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder