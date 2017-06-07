3.2 Lecture

[FOREIGN]. Hello, everyone. Last time, we learned how to ask whether one has a sibling, were older or younger, and how to respond to such questions. We will continue from where we left off last time and study how to ask if a person has any other siblings. We will also study how the meanings of a sentence is changed when using the particles. [FOREIGN] Though using particles in a sentence in Korean is difficult, it is very important to understand, as there are subtle differences depending on which particles are used. First, let's listen to the following conversation. Listen carefully. [FOREIGN] >> [FOREIGN] >> Shall we take a look at their dialogue? [FOREIGN] Asks, do you also have an older brother? [FOREIGN] is a response saying no, I don't have an older brother. I have an older sister, though. Listen again and repeat phrases. [FOREIGN] [FOREIGN] Excellent work. Let's carefully examine the pronunciations. In our previous lesson, we learned that [FOREIGN] is pronounced [FOREIGN]. The final consonant ss In [FOREIGN] of [FOREIGN] is prolonged and connected to [FOREIGN] to be pronounced [FOREIGN]. [FOREIGN] is pronounced [FOREIGN]. If you take a look at [FOREIGN] you will see that there is an unfamiliar final consonant. [FOREIGN] and [FOREIGN]. Two consonants put together are called double consonants. When you pronounce them, you pronounce the first one as it is and the second one is prolonged to the next syllable or vowel. So in simple terms, the first final consonant [FOREIGN] of [FOREIGN] makes the op sound. And the second final consonant is prolonged to [FOREIGN] to create a [FOREIGN] sound. The two is harsher sound. Let's repeat that again. [FOREIGN] Well done. Remember how you learned about the different members in your family. Let's go over them again. [FOREIGN] is an older brother. [FOREIGN]. And [FOREIGN] is an older sister. A male younger sibling would call his older sibling like this, [FOREIGN]. A [FOREIGN] is an older sister to a female. [FOREIGN] and [FOREIGN] is an older brother, and a younger female sibling would call her older siblings as such. [FOREIGN] is a female younger sister. [FOREIGN] is a son. [FOREIGN] is a daughter. [FOREIGN] Then what do we call our uncles and aunts? Uncle is [FOREIGN]. And aunt is [FOREIGN] is a particle which is similar to the English words too and also. What do you say if you want to know whether a person has an older sister? You can say, [FOREIGN]? Regardless of whether a final consonant is in place, you can simply use the particle [FOREIGN] or [FOREIGN]. It's not that difficult, is it? Shall we try it then? If I say [FOREIGN], you guys can respond with a question, [FOREIGN]. Older brother, [FOREIGN]? [FOREIGN] [FOREIGN] Do you also have an older brother? Younger brother, [FOREIGN] do you have a younger brother? Older sister? [FOREIGN] Do you have an older sister? [FOREIGN] [FOREIGN] Do you have a daughter, too? Well done. What would be our response to the question? [FOREIGN] If you have then your response will be [FOREIGN]. If you have two older brothers, your answer would be [FOREIGN]. If you don't have any, your answer would be [FOREIGN]. Then what if you don't have brother, but instead you have a sister? You can answer, [FOREIGN]. [FOREIGN] is a particle representing a contrast. The question asked whether you have an older brother. And you responded no, thereby forming a contrast. [FOREIGN] There is a final consonant [FOREIGN] so we use [FOREIGN] to represent a contrast. Then how would you answer when someone asks [FOREIGN] since there isn't a final consonant in [FOREIGN] of [FOREIGN] we use [FOREIGN] to represent a contrast. Thus you can say [FOREIGN]. To summarize, if there is a final consonant in the last syllable then you use [FOREIGN] and if there isn't, then you take [FOREIGN] instead. [FOREIGN] Shall we practice what we've learned First, choose the correct answers in the following questions. [FOREIGN] which means do you also have an older sister? [FOREIGN], which means probably or not he or she has no older sister but other siblings. [FOREIGN] Which means do you also have a younger brother? [FOREIGN] No, I have no younger brother. [FOREIGN] Which means, do you also have a younger sister? [FOREIGN] No, I don't have a younger sister. [FOREIGN] Do you also have an older brother? [FOREIGN] No, I don't have an older brother. Great job. Second, fill in the blank with the appropriate response. For example, if I ask you [FOREIGN]? Then you respond [FOREIGN]. And then, you add something like, [FOREIGN]. Got it? [FOREIGN] [FOREIGN] [FOREIGN] [FOREIGN] [FOREIGN] [FOREIGN] Great job. Now do you think you would be able to respond when a Korean person asks you whether you have an older brother or an older sister? Let's put your skills to the test. Try it on your own. Shall we look at another vocabulary? [FOREIGN] which means grandmother. [FOREIGN] is grandfather. [FOREIGN], which means, I have younger sisters. Younger brother, too. This concludes our lesson for today. We have learned lots of words related to family. Please practice whenever you have time to do so. [FOREIGN]