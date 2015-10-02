A Test Checklist

Deep Teaching Solutions
Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects
Deep Teaching Solutions

4.8 (81,792 ratings)

 | 

3.2M Students Enrolled

Test Preparation, Learning To Learn, Pomodoro Technique, Meta Learning

MI

Oct 2, 2015

This is an amazing class. It makes my professional life easy as well as my personal life. Everybody should take this class, and also the teachers are brilliant about all subjects that we see in class.

RB

Mar 13, 2018

this course is great! I actually already know some of these Technics and concepts before i went into this course but this course did such a great job of explaining it the now it really sticks with me.

From the lesson

Renaissance Learning and Unlocking Your Potential

The Value of Teamwork6:23
A Test Checklist3:27
Hard Start - Jump to Easy4:34
Final Helpful Hints for Tests5:48
Summary for Module 43:19
Wrapup to the Course by Terrence Sejnowski and Barbara Oakley2:34

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Barbara Oakley

    Professor of Engineering

  • Placeholder

    Dr. Terrence Sejnowski

    Francis Crick Professor at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies

