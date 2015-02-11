Optional Video: How to Integrate a Flashcard Retrieval Practice System into This Course

Deep Teaching Solutions
Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects
Deep Teaching Solutions

4.8 (85,768 ratings)

 | 

3.4M Students Enrolled

JR

Mar 6, 2019

This course was eye-opening. I learned so many great techniques that I can immediately incorporate into my daily life. Thank you so much to the creators of this course for such invaluable information.

KG

Feb 3, 2016

I specially like the optional interviews. These learning case studies are quite insightful and you might just find a something that you can relate to, which might help in the grand scheme of things :)

From the lesson

Chunking

Introduction to Chunking1:08
What is a Chunk?6:05
How to Form a Chunk - Part 15:07
How to Form a Chunk - Part 27:09
Illusions of Competence8:31
Optional Video: How to Integrate a Flashcard Retrieval Practice System into This Course4:14

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Barbara Oakley

    Professor of Engineering

  • Placeholder

    Dr. Terrence Sejnowski

    Francis Crick Professor at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies

