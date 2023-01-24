Now that you know what a perceptron is, you're just one step from knowing what a neural network is. A neural network is just a bunch of perceptrons organized in layers where the information of these perceptions is passed to the next layer. How to train these neural networks using gradient descent, just like before. Except now we have many derivatives. We have to take the derivative of the log loss with respect to each one of the weights and biases of the neural network. Let me show you how. Remember in the previous lesson you worked a binary classification problem where you had to do sentiment analysis. Use this perceptron shown here, where z was the summation of the previous variables time multiplied by the weights and then Sigmoid set was the activation function that got you to find the prediction y hat. Now, turns out that these models are pretty simple and they can only do so well. If you remember, what this thing does, is it builds a linear boundary, a line between the happy and sad sentence. But maybe language is much more complicated than that. Maybe it needs boundaries that are much more complex and not just a line. For that, we use, not just one perceptron, but several perceptrons put together. That's called a neural network. Here we have one perceptron, the red perceptron on top and then we put a green perceptron on the bottom. Now we have two perceptions that perhaps do different things. What do we do with the outputs of these two preceptons? We plug them into another perceptron, the purple perception. That is a neural network. You can imagine that a very complex neural network, we have many, many perceptrons plugged into others, and the outputs of those are plugged into others and then you have many, many, many layers. You'll be able to solve very complex problems. For now, we're going to do it with two layers, the one of the red-green, and the purple one, so that we can actually handle the math properly. Here is the math. We're going to have weights. Here we're going to have weights w11, w21, and the bias b1 that goes into the red perceptron, and the sum, as usual, is z_1 and then you apply Sigmoid z_1 and you're going to call that a_1. A_1 is what comes out of the red preceptron. Now, what comes out of the green perceptron? Similar thing, w_12 are the weights, w_22 the bias is b_2. Z_2 is the usual summation of the weights times the features plus the bias and when you apply Sigmoid to this, you get a_2. A_1 and a_2 are the inputs to the purple perceptron. The weights here are w_1 and w_2, and then z is obtained as a_1, w_1 plus a_2, w_2, and then you obtain z and you apply the Sigmoid function to this to obtain y hat. This is a neural network of depth 2 that has one input layer over here, one hidden layer over here, and the output layer. But as I said, you can imagine neural networks with lots and lots and lots of inputs. However, there's one thing missing, right? Perceptrons normally have a bias and the purple perceptron doesn't have a bias. That's no problem. We'll just put the bias here and we'll call the bias weight b. Now we have a full neural network. Let's study the inner workings of the red node in our hidden layer. Focusing on this node alone, we've established that a_1, its output is given by this Sigmoid of z_1, and z_1 is given by the usual combination of weights and inputs and the bias. So x_1, w_11 plus x_2, w_21 plus b1_. The same thing happens with the green perceptron. A_2 is given as Sigmoid of z_2 where z_2 is the usual summation of the weights times the features plus the bias. Now, let's go to the purple perceptron. For the purple perceptron, the output is y hat and it's Sigmoid of z. Z is again the summation of a_1 w_1 plus a_2, w_2 plus b. The new inputs to the purple perceptron are the outputs of the green and red perceptrons so a_1 and a_2, and that gets multiplied by the weights w_1 and w_2, and b gets added to that. That is the output of the neural network. As a reminder, here are all the variables. Here's a full picture of the neural network with the inner workings and the math behind each one of the nodes. Now since we're dealing with a classification problem, let's not forget that the error function is the log loss that we saw in our earlier problem to help us measure the error, that is l, y, y hat equals negative logarithm of y hat minus 1 minus y-hat logarithm of one minus y hat, where y hat is the prediction and y is the target in the training data that we want to hit. Now, that we know how a neural network works, let's get to training them.