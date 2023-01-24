Derivatives and Tangents

DeepLearning.AI
Calculus for Machine Learning and Data Science
DeepLearning.AI

Skills You'll Learn

Calculus, Mathematical Optimization, Gradient Descent, Machine Learning, Newton'S Method

From the lesson

Week 1 - Derivatives and Optimization

After completing this course, you will be able to:

Course Introduction by Andrew Ng1:01
Course Introduction by Luis Serrano1:45
Machine Learning Motivation7:00
Motivation to Derivatives - Part I6:38
Derivatives and Tangents2:09
Slopes, maxima and minima2:50
Derivatives and their notation2:24
Some common derivatives - Lines3:14
Some common Derivatives - Quadratics4:01
Some common derivatives - Higher degree polynomials3:25
Some common derivatives - Other power functions4:25
The inverse function and its derivative7:43
Derivative of trigonometric functions4:40
Meaning of the Exponential (e)9:19
The derivative of e^x2:34
The derivative of log(x)4:14
Existence of the derivative5:07
Properties of the derivative: Multiplication by scalars3:26
Properties of the derivative: The sum rule3:23
Properties of the derivative: The product rule3:52
Properties of the derivative: The chain rule5:11

