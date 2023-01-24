Now let me tell you one information that the Hessian bring in terms of optimization. Remember that for functions of one variable, several things could happen. If the second derivative was positive, then you have a function that is concave up, in which case, there was a local minimum. If the second derivative was negative, then you had a function that was concave down and so we would have a local maximum. The case where the second derivative was zero, then it was inconclusive. You didn't know very much. The same thing happens for many variables, except you have to keep track of a couple more things. What does concave up mean in two or more variables? It means it looks like this function, 2x squared plus 3y squared minus xy. Visually, you can tell that the minimum is at this point over here which corresponds to x equals 0 and y equals 0. By analogy, with the one variable case, this looks like a happy face. But can we show it numerically? Well, let's look into the Hessian. Remember, in one variable, if we wanted to know if it was concave up, we looked at the second derivative and checked if it was positive. But now we have a matrix. How do we check if a matrix is positive or negative? You actually look at the eigenvalues. Let's calculate the eigenvalue. If you recall from the linear algebra class, the way to calculate them is by taking a look at the equation determinant of Hessian minus Lambda I, which is this matrix over here, and the determinant is this, and that is this quadratic. When we find the roots of this quadratic, they are 6.41 and 3.59. Notice that they are both positive. For a matrix, this is the equivalent of being a positive number. It means the matrix is positive definite. Because all the eigenvalues of this matrix are positive numbers, then the function is concave up and the 0.00 is a minimum. Now, let's look at a very similar function. This one is minus 2x squared minus 3y squared minus xy plus 15. This one looks like it has a maximum point here at 00. Now, we're going to look at the Hessian matrix. Here is the gradient, and here is the Hessian at 0, 0. Now, let's look at the eigenvalues of the Hessian. We're going to solve the same equation as before. The determinant of H minus Lambda I, we factor it, and we get the eigenvalues minus 3.49 and minus 6.41. Both of them are negative so that is like saying that the matrix is negative. It's actually called negative definite. When a matrix has all the eigenvalues negative, then it's concave down, and therefore the 0.00 is a maximum. Now, not every matrix has all the eigenvalues positive or all the eigenvalues negative, something like this can happen: a saddle point. This is the function 2x squared minus 2y squared, which is a saddle point. It looks like a saddle or a potato chip. Over here, well, this point is neither a maximum or a minimum. Now, let's take a look at the Hessian. This over here is the gradient 4x minus 4y. The Hessian at 0,0 is this matrix over here. 4, 0, 0, minus 4. What are the eigenvalues here? If we solve for the determinant of H minus Lambda I equals 0, we get that the eigenvalues are minus 4 and 4. In this matrix, not all the eigenvalues are positive and not all the eigenvalues are negative. Therefore is neither positive definite nor negative definite. So we cannot conclude anything. In this case, we have that because this eigenvalue is negative and the other one is positive, then 0, 0 is actually a saddle point; a point that is neither a minimum nor a maximum. Here is the summary. We're going to have one-variable functions, two-variable functions, and functions in n variables. What happens with a local minimum? In one variable, you have to have a happy face. F prime prime of x is bigger than zero. Obviously, f prime of x has to be zero for this to happen. In two variables, you have to have an upper paraboloid like the concave-up function you saw in this video. For that to happen, both eigenvalues have to be positive of the Hessian. In the general case, you simply have to have a Hessian with n eigenvalues, all of them bigger than zero. For a local maxima, same thing, you have a sad face in one variable, so the second derivative is negative. For the two-variable case, you have a down paraboloid like the other function you saw in this video, and both eigenvalues have to be negative. In the general case, you simply have to have a Hessian with n eigenvalues, all of them less than zero. For anything else, we need more information. In one variable case, we have that the second derivative is zero, we don't know if it's a local maximum or minimum. It could be either one or none. In the two-variable case, we have a saddle point with one eigenvalue bigger than zero and one smaller than zero. In the general case, you simply have that some are positive, some are negative, some are zero, and those cases are inconclusive. Let me repeat, if all of them are strictly positive, you have a local minimum. If all of them are strictly negative, you have a local maximum. If anything happens, if one of them is zero, or if some of them are positive, some of them are negative, anything like that, then you don't know what you have, at least with this test.