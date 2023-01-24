In this and the following videos I'm going to show you an alternate method to grading descent called Newton's method. Newton's method is also very fast and very powerful, in principle Newton's method is used to find the zeros of a function. However, we can adapt it a bit to be used for optimization. Newton's method works in many variables as well, but let's start by looking at how it works in one variable. So let's say you have this function over here and your goal is to find the zero. So find this point over here, that's the point where F of X is equal to zero. So here's a pretty good method to approximate this zero really well that works similar to grading descent. Let's start with some random point X zero, that's not the zero of the function, but that's okay, we're going to get a better one from here. Let's take the tangent at this point, so let's take the derivative and draw the tangent and see where it hits the horizontal X axis. And at this point we're going to call it X1, notice that X1 is much closer to zero than X0. So all we need to do is iterate over here, so let's do it one more time. Draw the derivative and find a new point X2, notice how close X2 is from the zero of the function. So we pretty much almost got there by the third point where very close to the zero. So we pretty much found it, we didn't exactly found it, but we got pretty close. And that's the point, to be able to approximate the zero, that function really well. Now let's add some numbers, this line over here has slope F prime of X0. And this height over here is F of X0 and the base is X0 minus X1. So this formula over here for the slope is, rise over run, now rises FX0 and run is X0 minus X1, so therefore F prime of X0 is FX0 divided by 0 minus X1. We can manipulate this to get that X1 is equal to X0 minus F of X0 divided by F prime of X0. And that's the iterative step, you have F zero, you simply calculate X1 based on X0 and then iterate, so how do we iterate? Well, let's go one more step, let's say that you've done it K times and you've got 2XK. This slope over here is F prime of XK, this height is F of XK and this horizontal distances XK minus XK plus 1. Therefore doing the same methods before escape plus one is equal to X K minus FXK divided by a prime of XK. And since you know, XK, you know F and you know the derivative, then you can find XK plus 1. So you iterate on the step and you get Newton's method, now the question is, how do you use that for optimization? Because remember gradient descent found the minimum of a function, Newton's method is only finding the zero of a function, not the minimum. Well, we simply remember that when you want to minimize the function G of X, you actually have to find the zeros of G prime of X. So if I can find the zeros of a function, I'm very close to minimizing it. I just have to look at all the zeros and see which ones are minimum because those are the candidates for minimum. So in other words, if I let F of X be the derivative of G of X, then by finding the zeros of F of X, I am minimizing G prime of X. And the derivative of F prime of X, is simply the derivative of G of X and the derivative of that. So in other words, here are the algorithms, for Newton's method we start with some X0. Now, if I wanted to find the zero of F, what I have to do is update and the step is XK plus 1 is XK minus F of XK over F prime of XK, where XK is my K iteration and XK plus 1 is my K plus 1 iteration. Now in Newton's method for optimization, I have to do the same thing except not with F, but with G prime, so I have XK plus 1. The K plus 1 iteration is XK minus G prime of XK, divided by G prime of XK prime, the second derivative. So that's going to be a big deal very soon, but before that, let's do the iterative step. The iterative step is repeat 2, until you find the root, on the left and on the right is repeat 2, until you find the minimum.