Let's conclude this week by learning how to apply Newton's method to optimize functions of many variables. And as you guessed it, the Hessian appears here. >> So remember that at the beginning of this lesson, we saw Newton's method and found an expression for literally finding the minimum or maximum out of a function. For one variable, the updated equation has this expression that depended on the current value, the first derivative, and the second derivative. We could just as easily rewrite this like this, where instead of dividing by f prime prime of xk you multiplied by the inverse of f prime prime of xk. Now, what happens in 2 variables? Well, in two variables, you don't have one coordinate, you have two coordinates x and y. So your kth iteration is xk, yk, and your k + 1 iteration is xk + 1, yk + 1. And how do you obtain the k + 1 iteration from the kth iteration? Well, let's look at the expression above. This is the second derivative, turns into the Hessian. And this is the first derivative turns into the gradient, and notice that the second derivative is inverse because you're dividing by it. Well, that simply turns into the inverse of the Hessian matrix. So, this is the expression for two variables. And you can see that actually this works around variables, I simply have to do a vector of n coordinates minus an m by n matrix, the Hessian inverse times a vector of n coordinates, which is the gradient. And I have to be very careful. It's tempting to write it like this as well. But this actually won't work. You cannot multiply the gradient at the left of the matrix. You have to multiply at the right. And the reason is that the matrix is two by two and the vector is two one, and you cannot multiply two by one vector to the left of the matrix. You can only multiply it at the right. So we're working with two variables and the order is pretty crucial. Now, it's a lot of work to actually prove this formula, but we're going to just take it as is and notice that it actually is a sensible generalization of the one variable case. And now that you know Newton's method for more variables, let's put it in practice. Here is a function that is concave up, and we're going to try to find the minimum. So first, let's take a look at the two partial derivatives with respect to x and y. And then the partial derivatives of those with respect to x and y, and with respect to x and y. So the Hessian is obtained with these four expressions at the right, and the gradient is formed by the two expressions in the middle. In other words, here's the gradient and here is the Hessian. So now, using the Hessian and the gradient, you're going to use Newton's method. So let's start at some point, let's say the point x0, y0 equals 4, 4. Here is the gradient at that point. So what we did is in the expression of the gradient, we simply put the numbers 4 and 4, and now let's find the Hessian. So now notice at this 4, 4 is not the 0 of the function, but we're going to get closer and closer using Newton's method. So what's the first point? Well, the second iteration is going to be 4, 4, the first iteration, minus the Hessian inverse times the vector. And that's actually going to be 2.58, 2.62, and that's the new point. Notice that it's much, much closer to the 0, 0 which is the root that we're looking for. Now, let's iterate again. So we have that, this is the gradient and that this is the Hessian and the second iteration is this point minus the Hessian inverse minus the gradient. So we get the 1.59, 1.67. And let's actually continue repeating it. And when you repeat it many times you end up in the actual zero. So it takes eight steps to get this close, check it out. The eighth iteration is 4.15 times 10 to the minus 17 and minus 2.05 times 10 to the minus 17. This is an awfully small number. Is really, really, really close to 0, 0, and 0, 0 is actually optimal point you were looking because that is the root of the function. So as you can see, just like with one variable, Newton's method in two variables is a really, really fast method to be able to approximate really closely the zero of a function.