In the previous video, you saw an optimization example that led to the square loss. Now there's another really important function in machine learning called the log loss. In this video, I'm going to show you that also with an example. The way I like to see log loss is the same way I like to see most of machine learning and statistics using coin flips. Let's play a game. I'm going to toss a coin 10 times and we're going to look at the results. If the results are seven heads followed by three tails, then you win a lot of money. If they're not, then you don't win any money. The chances of winning are pretty slim. However, you can pick the coin you want to use and it can be a biased coin. Here's coin 1. It has a probability of landing in heads of 70 percent and for landing in tales of 30 percent. Coin 2 is a fair coin, so it has probabilities of landing in heads and tails of 50 percent. Coin 3 is also biased and is the opposite of coin 1. This one has a probability of landing in heads of 30 percent and tales of 70 percent. Here is a quiz. Which one of the three coins would you choose to maximize your chances of winning? Coin 1, coin 2, or coin 3? Remember that to win at this game, you have to land the coin in heads seven times and then in tails the next three times. In order to pick the best coin, let's calculate the probability of winning at the game with each of the three coins. For coin 1, the probability of landing in heads is 0.7 and for tails is 0.3. To land in heads seven times is 0.7^7 because these probabilities gets multiplied as they are independent events. For the last three tails, then you multiply by 0.3^3. So 0.7^7 times 0.3^3 is 0.00222. That's quite a small probability, but let's calculate the other ones. For coin 2 is 0.5^7 for the seven heads times 0.5^3 for the three tails, and that's 0.00097. Finally, for coin 3 is 0.3^7 times 0.7^3, and that's 0.00008. Those are even worse. As you can see, coin 1 is the best one. Is the one that helps us win the game with the highest probability. So that's the one you can pick. However, here's a question. Was coin 1 the best coin among all the possible coins you could possibly create? Well, for that, we need calculus. Let's pick a coin and say that the probability of landing in heads is p and the probability of landing in tails is one minus p because they're supposed to add to one. What we have to do is find the optimal value of p, the one that helps us maximize the probability of winning. First, what is the probability of winning? Well, to land the coin in heads seven times, the probability is p^7, and to land it in tails three times is one minus p cubed. Let's say g of p is the probability of winning, and that's p^7 times 1 minus p to the three, and we need to use calculus to maximize g of p. How do we maximize g of p? Well, we can take the derivative and set it equal to zero. Here is the derivative of g with respect to p. We're going to calculate the derivative of p^7 times 1 minus p cubed. First, we use the product rule to split the p^7 and the one minus p cubed. We get derivative of p^7 times 1 minus p cubed plus p^7 times derivative of 1 minus p cubed. Now we're going to calculate each one of these separately. For the first one, remember that the derivative p^7 is 7p^6. For the second one, you can use the chain rule over here. Derivative of 1 minus p cubed is 3 times 1 minus p squared, but then you need to take the derivative of the inside, and the derivative of 1 minus p with respect to p is minus 1. Now we can do some algebra to reorganize it like this and factor it like this, and that needs to be equal to zero. There is a product of three things needs to be zero. For a product of three things to be zero, one of them has to be zero, at least. If the first factor is zero, p^6, that means p must be zero. For the second factor to be zero, then 1 minus p must be zero, which means p is equal to 1. For the third factor to be zero, we need p to be equal to 0.7. These are the three candidates for the optimal point. Now, does the first one makes sense? Well, if p equals 0, then the coin will always land in tails and you will have no chance of landing in heads seven times. That one is discarded. For the same reason, the second one is discarded as well, because if p equals 1, then the coin always lands in heads and it has no chance of falling in tails three times. Therefore, the answer is p equals 0.7. Indeed, coin 1 was the best possible coin one could pick. That was a lot of work. Is there an easier way to do it? Well, next I'm going to show you a much easier way to do it. It's actually a bit counter-intuitive because we have to take a step that makes it look harder and then it's going to look easier. The step is take the logarithm of g of p. Because, if g of p is maximum, then so it's the logarithm of g of p. So maximizing the logarithm of g of p is the same thing as maximizing g of p. Now what is the logarithm of g of p? Well, it's the logarithm of p^7 times 1 minus p cubed. Now logarithm has a really nice property, which is that the logarithm of a product is the sum of the logarithms. So this is logarithm of p^7 plus logarithm of 1 minus p cubed. It also has another really nice property which is a logarithm of p^7 is 7 logarithm of p, and logarithm of 1 minus p cubed is 3 logarithm of 1 minus p. Let's call that G of p. This is a simplified version. This is the logarithm of the probability. We want to maximize G of p. How do we do it? Well, now we take the derivative. This derivative is actually really nice because remember that the derivative of logarithm of p is 1 over p. When we calculate the derivative of each one of the summons, we get 7 times 1 over p plus 3 times 1 over 1 minus p times minus 1, that negative 1 comes from the chain rule because it's the derivative of 1 minus p with respect to p. We can join the denominators to get 7 times 1 minus p minus 3p divided by p times 1 minus p, and that's what's supposed to be equal to 0. When we can solve for that equal to 0, we get the candidates for optimal p. Now notice that we've already ruled out the chances of p being zero or one. Therefore, the denominator is never zero. Setting this equal to 0 is the same as setting the top equals 0. So 7 times 1 minus p minus 3p has to be equal to 0. We can solve for p to get that p is equal to 0.7. We get the same solution as before, except in a much simpler way. Now, this trick of taking a logarithm is a pretty popular trick in machine learning. Logarithms of probabilities are very, very, very common and very useful. As a matter of fact, what we really want is the negative of g of p. That is called the log loss and it's a very useful loss function in machine learning. You're going to see it a lot in classification problems. The reason that we actually take negative g of p instead of g of p is that logarithm of p is actually a negative number when p is in between zero and one. We want negative g of p to be a positive number, and instead of maximizing it, like we did here, we minimize negative g of p.