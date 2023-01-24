Optimization of log-loss - Part 1

DeepLearning.AI
Calculus for Machine Learning and Data Science
DeepLearning.AI

Calculus, Mathematical Optimization, Gradient Descent, Machine Learning, Newton'S Method

From the lesson

Week 1 - Derivatives and Optimization

After completing this course, you will be able to:

Introduction to Optimization2:51
Optimization of squared loss - The one powerline problem1:50
Optimization of squared loss - The two powerline problem4:13
Optimization of squared loss - The three powerline problem4:15
Optimization of log-loss - Part 18:12
Optimization of log-loss - Part 22:34
Week 1 - Conclusion0:30

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Luis Serrano

    Instructor

  • Placeholder

    Elena Sanina

    Curriculum Engineer

  • Placeholder

    Anshuman Singh

    Curriculum Architect

  • Placeholder

    Magdalena Bouza

    Curriculum Developer

