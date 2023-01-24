So now let's say you have two power lines, a blue one and an orange one. And for reference, here is the origin. So the blue power line is a meters away from the origin. The orange power line is b meters away from the origin, and your house is x meters away from the origin. And the point is to find out where to locate the house, to minimize the cost of connecting to the two power lines. So, the distance from the house to the blue power line is x minus a. And the distance from the house to the orange power line is going to be b minus x. So, the cost of connecting to the blue power line is going to be the distance squared, that's x minus a square. And the cost of connecting to the orange power line is going to be that distante square, which is b minus x squared. Now, notice that b minus x squared is the same as x minus b squared, because the square of a negative number is the square of the positive number two. So therefore we're going to consider this distance as x minus a, x minus b, x minus c, etc. And even if they're negative, that doesn't matter because the squares are the right thing. So now, what is the total cost of connecting to both power lines? Well, is the sum of these two costs, x minus a squared, plus x minus b squared. And if x is over here, then the point of the problem is to find the distance x, that will minimize this cost function. So spoiler alert, the solution is to put it in the very middle of the two power lines to reduce the cost, and you're going to see that very soon. But first, let's try to visualize the problem to better understand why the house should go in the middle. So, let's actually visualize the cost as the area of a square, because the area of the square is x minus a squared. That's the cost of connecting to the blue power line. And the cost of connecting to the orange power line is represented by the area of this squared over here, which is x minus b square. And the sum of the two areas, or the total area is the total cost of connecting to both power lines. That is the function that we are supposed to minimize. So now let's look at some cases, see if the house is somewhere here, the sum of the areas is not that big. If we put it too much to the left, then the orange square is too big. And if we put it too much to the right, then the blue square is too big. So it makes sense that somewhere in the middle should be the perfect spot. But let's use mathematics to find the perfect spot. So, the cost function is x minus a squared, plus x minus b squared. This is a quadratic and quadratics look like this, either they point upwards or they point downwards. This one in particular points upwards, because the coefficient of x squared is positive. In other words, it's two x squared, plus something else, plus something else. Now, in this parabola, we have to find the minimum point. Which is the point where the derivative is zero, the point where the slope of the tangent is zero. So this tangent is horizontal, and we can find that using some calculations. So let's take the derivative of the cost function. That's d by dx of x minus a squared plus x minus b squared, and set that equal to zero. Because when that is equal to zero, that is the minimum point. So, by using the chain rule, you can see that the derivative of x minus a squared is 2 times x minus a. And the derivative of x minus b squared is 2 times x minus b, and so that sum is equal to zero. You can divide by two to get x minus a, plus x minus b equals zero. And now reorganize to get 2x minus a minus b equals zero, and that's equivalent to x equal a plus b. So, x is equal to a plus b over 2. So the optimal solution is to put the house in the very middle of the two power lines in order to minimize the cost. So now, let's do it with more power lines.