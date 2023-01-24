In the previous video, we learned an okay way to approximate the minimum of function. However, here we're going to try something smarter. Let's say you're over here and you want to get closer to the minimum, what would you tell this point to do? You would tell it to step to the right a small amount. What if the point is over here? Well, you would tell it to step to the left. Now, is there any information on the function that could help you make this decision quickly? Well, let's look at the derivative. Over here, the slope is negative and you're moving to the right, and over here the slope is positive and you're moving to the left. That's the information you need. You actually need to subtract the slope. Because if you are at a point where the slope is negative, you need to add a little bit to the coordinate of the point. Whereas if you're in a place where the slope is positive, then you need to subtract a little bit to the coordinate of the point. In short, if you want a new point that is closer to the minimum, then that should be the old point minus the slope. Why? Because if you're to the left of the new minimum, the slope is negative. You're subtracting a negative number and moving to the right. If you were to the right of the minimum, then you subtract a positive number, the slope, and move to the left. Now, if the new point is X_1 and the old point is X_0, then the formula is X_1 equals X_0 minus f prime of X_0, which is the slope. However, there is a small caveat. Imagine that you're over here at a very steep part of the curve, because the function is steep, then the derivative is very large. You're making a really long jump. Now, long jumps can be pretty chaotic. The reason is because you may actually miss the minimum and go pretty far away and get lost. We want to take small steps and to be more secure in our path. How do we take into account a small step? Well, you simply modify the formula and put a small number, multiplying the slope, for example, 0.01. You can take any small number you'd like, and that's called the learning rate and is denoted Alpha. There's a whole science in picking good learning rates. Now, this formula has an added bonus. Imagine if you're over here far away from the local minimum, and in a steep part of the curve. You'll be taking a big step, obviously not big because you don't want to miss the point and go too far, but relatively big. However, if you're really close to the minimum in a part that's more flat, you want to take a small step. Now, this is included here in the formula because if you're in a steep part of the curve, the derivative is B, and you're taking a large step. However, if you're in a flat land, then the derivative is small and you're taking a small step. Imagine like in golf, if you're far away from the hole, you want to hit it really hard to get there closer. But if you're really close to it, you want to hit it with precision. Not a lot of strength. This method is called gradient descent and it's really, really useful in machine learning and that's why it's so popular. It only consist in iterating this procedure. You start with X_0. From X_0, you can get a point X_1 using the formula. Then you can get another point X_2 based on X_1 by just plugging X_1 in the formula now. You can continue. You can iterate in many times, 20 times, 100 times, thousands of times. This is a pretty fast algorithm. So it can be iterated thousands of times quickly and its results are amazing. It can get us really, really close to the minimums of functions. That's why it's so widely used in machine learning. Here is the algorithm in short. You start with a function f of x and the goal is to find the minimum of f of x. First you define a learning rate and you choose a starting point, and then you do the updating step, which is X_k equals X_k minus 1 minus Alpha times the derivative at X_k minus 1. Then you repeat this step until you're close enough to the true minimum. You can tell that you're close enough to the true minimum when your steps don't really change that much. Now let's try it on the example. Let's do a couple of iterations. Recall that the function is e to the x minus logarithm of x and the derivative of e to the x minus one over x. Let's pick a starting point of 0.05 and our learning rate of 0.005. The first iteration is we find the derivative and we move by learning rate times derivative. We get a new point, 0.1447, which is closer to the minimum. Then we take another iteration. We find the derivative and subtract learning rate times the derivative to get 0.1735. Then we can repeat many times until we get pretty close to the minimum. Notice something interesting, which is that in this algorithm, you never need it to solve e to the x minus 1 over x equals 0. You never need to solve for the derivative zero. You only do know the derivative and then apply it in the algorithm when you're taking the updating step. That's a huge improvement.