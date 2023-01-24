Again, in the previous video, you saw an okay way to take you closer to the coldest place in the sauna. However, there was a lot of random steps in that algorithm. We're going to do it more exactly and more mathematically just like we did before with one variable, we're going to define gradient sending two variables. It's very similar. You start with an initial position, except now the initial position has two coordinates, x_0 and y_0. Before you used to draw the tangent or the derivative but now we're in two variables, so we have two tangents, this one over here. Notice that it's pretty steep. We're going to draw that magnitude in the floor in the direction that the derivative is increasing. Because it's steep, it's a big vector. Now we're going to do the same thing with the other component of the gradient. We get a smaller vector on the floor because this second gradient is much flatter than the previous one. Now, let's take the sum of these two vectors or the vector with the two coordinates, and that is the gradient. Now the gradient has an interesting peculiarity, is the direction of gradient ascent. If you want to take a small step and get to the hottest place you can on a small step you want to take in the direction of the gradient. But we don't want to get hotter, we want to get colder so we take it in the direction of the negative gradient. The direction of the negative gradient is the direction that if you take one step, takes you to the coldest possible place, that you can get two in one tiny step. We're going to take that step in the direction of the negative gradient. It's going to be a small step so we multiply it by the learning rate again. We get x_0y_0 minus learning rate times gradient and that's our new point, x_1, y_1, and that's a better point. Notice that this is exactly the same as gradient descent in one variable, except instead of the derivative, we simply take the gradient. Now let's see how this works for the previous example, this is the formula for the temperature. It's 85 -1/90 x squared times x minus 6 times y squared times y minus 6. Let's run a couple of steps of the gradient descent algorithm. Let's start with the 0.50, 0.6. Now we have to calculate the gradient, which is the partial derivative with respect to x and the partial derivative with respect to y put together in a vector. We've already calculated these derivatives previously so here they are. All we need to do to find the gradient is to put them together in a vector. Now, let's plug x equals 0.5 and y equals 0.6 into this vector to get the gradient over here at this point. Now, simply take a step. You move in the direction of the gradient times the learning rate with a learning rate of 0.05. That gives you a new point is not 0.50, 0.6 anymore. Now it's 0.5057 and 0.6047. You move in that direction. Now you're just a little bit closer to the minimum point. Now let's run this algorithm again. We calculate the gradient and we move in the direction of that gradient. We add a new point. You simply repeat this many times. If you repeat this many times, then you are going to get really close to the minimum really fast. In short, the gradient ascent algorithm is very similar to the one we did in one variable. Now we have a function f of xy. The goal is to find the minimum. The first step is to define a learning rate Alpha, and to choose a starting point x_0, y_0. Step two is to update the kth position by taking the k minus first position and subtracting the learning rate times the gradient and the k minus first position. Then step three says repeat step two until you're close enough to the true minimum. As usual, you know when the true minimum is happening because it's when you move really slowly or maybe not move basically at all. Now, just like gradient descent in one variable grade decent, two or more variables still has the same drawbacks. For example you want to get to this global minimum, but you may accidentally get into these local minimums over here. The way to overcome this, at least with high probability, is to start at very different places. Notice that here we start at three different places and each one of them took us to a different local minimum with one actually reaching the global minimum. But just like with one variable, there's no way to tell for sure if you've got global minimum. But if you run in many times, probably what you got as the optimal solution is pretty good.