Let's take a look at the parallel problem again. Here are the three parallel lines and here is the line that tries to fit them really close. The equation is y equals mx plus b. Now we're going to relate that to this plot at the right. The plot on the right is the cost of the power lines. Let me show you how. Over here, we're calculating the areas of the squares and recall that the sum of these areas was the cost of that fiber line. Now let's say that this was a numerical value given by this segment. What's going to happen is that the plot on the right, is going to measure the square loss here in the vertical axis. The way it's going to do it is the following. This line is parametrized by the slope and the y-intercept m and b. Let's put m and b in the two axis here in the floor. Now, in the point mb, we're going to plot the height of the cost function. This point over here is going to be corresponding to the line on the left. Now, this is a pretty good line fit. It's going to have a small error. Let's look another point. Let's look at an awful line. This one doesn't fit the points really well because it has a really high loss and therefore is going to be at a point over here in the error function plot. The idea is the following. In the plot on the right, you're going to use gradient descent to get to the very bottom and to be able to minimize the cost function. As you do that, you're going to be changing m and b. As you change m and b, then the plot on the left, it's going to have a better line fit. That's how you solve linear regression using gradient descent. Now let's see another example, one related to advertising. Let's say that you work in an agency and you have a TV advertising budget. That relates to number of sales. Of course, if you increase the budget, the number of sales increases and if you decrease the budget, the number of sale decreases. You would like to be able to predict the number of sales given a certain advertisement budget. You start looking at your data and the goal would be to predict the sales in terms of the TV budget. The first tool you would try to use is linear regression. In other words, try to find a line y equals mx plus b, such that if you plug in x, the TV budget, then you get y, or at least something pretty close. The idea is that you have a lot of observations. Let me show you how to do gradient descent with a lot of observations. Let's go back to our plot and let's say the TV budget is in the horizontal axis and number of sales in the vertical axis. You have a bunch of points, let's say n of them. Here we have x_1, y_1, x_2, y_2 up to x_n, y_n. Let's calculate the cost function. Let's look only at the first point, x_1, y_1. What is the cost at that point? Well, is this length squared? Now what is this length? Well, the point on the line has the form x_1 and x_1 plus b. The reason is that the x-coordinate should be the same as in x_1, y_1. What is that distance? Well, it's simply y_1 minus mx_1 plus b. Or we can also write it as mx_1 plus b minus y_1 because at the end of the day, we're going to be squaring it, so it doesn't really matter if it's negative or positive. When we square it, we get the loss at that point. Now, we're going to add all the losses of all the points. Let's actually take the average, so we divide it by m. There's an extra two there and the reason that two is there is that when we take the derivative, the two in the exponent cancels with this one, but it doesn't really matter. That could be a two there or not. Because if we multiply the function by two or divided by two, the minimum point is still going to be at the same m and b. Our total cost function is L of m and b given by this average of all the losses. Now all we're going to do is gradient descent. We started at point m_0, b_0. That gives us some random line that may or may not be a good fit. Then using that, we calculate the next iteration, m_1 b_1, which is m_0, b_0 minus the learning rate, times the loss. That gives us a slightly better light. Now we can iterate. We can now find m_2, b_2 using the same thing except plugging m_1 b_1, and then m_3, b_3, and do it many times. Let's say we do it capital N times until we get a pretty good fit. That's the formal version of the gradient descent algorithm.