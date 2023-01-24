Now that you've learned how derivatives work in more than one dimension, I'm going to show you how to use them in optimization, and the example we're going to use is the same one we used before of the sauna, except now the sauna has two dimensions. In Week 1, you saw a simple example where you are in a sauna and wanted to get to the coolest points since you're starting to feel hot. But in this simple example, you are in the bench in the sauna and you can only move in two directions, to the left and to the right. Now let's look at a more realistic scenario where you can move in any direction because you're standing anywhere in this room. It's a two-dimensional sauna. Now, let's consider that the sauna is this five-by-five room and you're standing here, but you can walk in pretty much any direction that you want. Again, you're starting to feel hot so you want to get to the coldest place in the room and the temperature looks like this. The red points are hot and the blue points are cold. For each position xy, where x and y are the two coordinates, the temperature is the value of the function at that point, which is represented by the height. The red points are high because they represent hot points and the blue points are low because they represent cold points, and the goal is to find that coldest place, that blue point over there at the right. First, let's try the same approach you did on Week 1 to get to the minimum. Let's say that you're standing over here and you're going to basically move around a little bit and see where does it get colder. Let's say you want to take a step in this direction, and in this direction, and in this direction, and from those you select which one was colder. Clearly, it's the blue direction, so let's move one step here. Now let's iterate. Let's continue doing that and moving in some random steps and checking out those steps which one took us to a colder place and continue doing this. It's believable that if you do this for a while, you will be able to take steps that take you to the coldest place in the room. How do you recognize the coldest place in the room? Well, just like before, it's a place where if you walk in any direction, you get hotter. There's no way to get colder by taking a step in any direction. Another way to look at it is if you were to take the tangent plane to the temperature function, this tangent plane is parallel to the floor because the two partial derivatives are both zero, and these are given by dT over dx and dT over dy, where T is the temperature function and x and y are the two coordinates in the sauna. Let's put some numbers here and see how things go. Let's say that the temperature is this function 85 minus 1 over 90 times x squared times x minus 6 times y squared times y minus 6. It's a little more complicated than the previous one we had of x squared plus y squared, but the math is very similar. Here is an exercise. Given this function, try to calculate the partial derivatives df over dx and df or dy. I encourage you to pause the video and take pen and paper and try to calculate them, and I will give you the answers. The answers are df over dx is minus 1 over 90 times x times 3x minus 12 times y squared times y minus 6. That's the one you obtain by letting y behave as a constant, and df over dy is minus 1 over 90 times x squared times x minus 6 times y times 3y minus 12. Those two are the partial derivatives. Now to find that minimum point, remember that you have to set them both equal zero and then solve for x and y. Now this is going to give us a lot of points, and many of them won't be the minimum, only one of them will be. We have to go through this slightly tedious approach of looking at all the pairs xy for which these two partial derivatives are zero, but that can be done. Take a look at df over dx. It's a product of several things. For a product of several things to be zero, one of them at least has to be zero. The possibilities here are that x is equal to 0 or that 3x minus 12 is equal to 0, in which case x is equal 4, or that y squared is equal to 0, in which case y is equal to 0, or that y minus 6 is equal to 0, in which case y equal 6. Similarly for df over dy, either x is equal to 0 or x is equal to 6 or y is equal 0 or 3y minus 12 is equal to 0, in which case y equals 4. Let's put all these candidates together. For this candidate, if x is equal to 0 or y is equal to 0, then you have one point where the gradient is zero, and the other points are all denoted over here. Notice that some points are outside of the sauna, so we don't care about those. Now, for x equals 0 or y equals 0, those are all maximum because as you can see, all these points give 85 as the temperature, so those are not the minimum. The only minimum is this one over here, x equals 4, y equals 4, which is the point we were looking for. For this point, the temperature is 73.6, so this is the minimum. As you can see, just like we did for one variable, you set the derivative equal to zero, that gives you a bunch of candidates and then you check them individually. Over here, we simply said both derivatives equal to zero and get a lot of candidates and then check them individually.