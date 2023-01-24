So far, you've learned derivatives of some simple functions. In order to find the derivatives of more complicated functions, what you have to use this certain rules in order to piggyback from the simple ones into more complicated calculations. The rules you're going to learn next, are multiplication by scalar, sum rule, product rule, and the chain rule for compositions of functions. So the first rule is multiplication by scalar. Let's say you have a function f and it's four times a function g. If you want to take the derivative of f, that means is just going to be four times the derivative of g. That works for every value of four. If it's actually a constant c can be any constant. Then if f is equal to c times g, then f prime is equal to c times g prime. Let's take a look at why this happens. Consider the function y equals x squared drawn over here and let's take twice that function, so 2 x squared, therefore, the function gets multiplied by two. Let's look at some points. On the left you have the point 1, 1 and the point 2, 4 because 2 squared is 4. The slope of the secant line, well, it's rise over run where the run is one, which is 2 minus 1, and the rise is three because that's 4 minus 1. This slope is 3 over 1, which is three. Now let's look at the corresponding points in the function in the right, which as we said, it's doubled the function in the left. The point corresponding to 1, 1 is 1, 2 and the point corresponding to 2, 4 is 2, 8 and let's calculate the slope. Well, the run is the same as the run in the previous one, which is 2 minus 1 equals 1. But the rise is double the previous one because on the plot on the right, everything gets doubled in the vertical direction. The 4 minus 1 equals 3 on the left, which is the right, becomes an 8 minus 2 equals 6 on the right and so the slope multiplies by 2 because the numerator multiples by 2 and the denominator stayed the same. Therefore, if the function multiplies by 2, all these slopes get multiplied by 2. Now, if you take the limit, if you let the point on the right move towards the point in the left, you still have that all the slopes multiply by 2. Therefore, the derivative or the slope of the tangent, which over here is two as we saw before, now becomes four. In other words, if we take a function and multiply it by 2, the derivative gets multiplied by 2. This happens for every value. For example if we have a function like this, and we multiply it by c, which means the height on the right is c times the height on the left. That every point, then the derivative gets multiplied by c. If we have a point over here, x, y with slope f prime of x for the tangent line. On the right, the point corresponding to that is going to be xcy and the slope is going to be c times f prime of x. Because if you think about it, the plot on the right is obtained from the plot left by basically putting your hands on top and bottom and stretching it by a factor of c. That is the multiplication by scalar rule.