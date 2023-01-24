Now that you know the sum rule, product rule, and scalar rule, you are ready for the chain rule. It's probably the most complicated in these rules, but if you look at it from a certain angle, it can be pretty simple. Imagine that you have a function h of t and to output of this function you want to apply another function, g of t. You have a composition of functions, and now you want to take the derivative of this composition of functions with respect to t. Let's say, you know dh over dt, the derivative of h with respect to t. You also know the derivative of g with respect to h. The derivative of the composition is simply the product of these two. Now why is it called the chain rule? Because you continue composing functions. Let's say you want to apply another function, f to the output of g and you want to take this derivative, well, you need to know the same there before, in addition to df over dg, and the product is the desire derivative. Of course, as you can imagine, you can continue composing more and more functions and you're just going to get more terms in the product. That's the chain rule. Now, with the Leibniz notation, the chain rule is pretty clear. But with the Lagrange notation, there is something to keep track of because it can be a little tricky. Here it is again for two functions. Now, what is dh over dt in Lagrange notation is simply h prime of t. What is the dg over dh? Well, it would be lovely if it was g prime of t, but it's not g prime of t. It's g prime of whatever you put into the function g. It's g prime of h of t, that's all we have to keep track of, its g prime times h prime, except that you have to put the correct input in the function. What happens with three variables? Well, the same thing. Dh over dt is h prime of t. Dg over dh is g prime of the input to g, which is h of t. Df over dg is f prime of the input to f, which is g of h of t. That is the chain rule. This is how I like to see chain rule. Imagine that you're driving your car again and you'll feel of interests, so you're going to go up a mountain, the base of the mountain is pretty hot, but the top is pretty cold. As you drive up, you notice that the temperature is changing with respect to height and the rate of change is dT over dh, where T keeps track of temperature and h keeps track of height. But also as time changes, you drive up the mountain. Therefore, the height changes with respect to time, and t keeps track of time. So the rate of change of height respect to time is dh over dt. Now notice that as time passes, you drive up and as you drive up it gets colder. Therefore, temperature also changes with respect to time and the rate of change is dT of the dt. When the chain rule says, is that you can find the third one from the first and the second. If you know d temperature over d height and d height over d time, then their product is d temperature over d time, is pretty much which chain rule says. But let's look at a plot to understand this deeper. We're going to plot in three-dimensions. One axis is going to be time, the other one height, and the other one temperature. In the bottom plane, there's the function h, which dictates how height change with respect to temperature. In this plane over here at the back, it's the function t that keeps track of how temperature keeps changing with respect to height. Now, as time changes a small amount Delta t, then height changes a small amount Delta h, and then temperature changes a small amount Delta T and the way to see it is like this. Let's say here at this point in time. The bottom plot tells you that this pollen time corresponds to this height and the top plot tells you that this height corresponds to this temperature. If you make a small change forwards in time, then now you're at a different time spot. That yields a higher altitude. That higher altitude is changed by Delta h, a small amount of altitude. That Delta h creates a small change, Delta temperature, because now it gets colder because you drove up, and so Delta t implies Delta h implies Delta T. Now, these are very tiny numbers, Delta t, Delta h, and Delta T. This expression holds Delta T over Delta t is Delta h over Delta t times Delta T over Delta H. Again, these are numbers so I can cancel Delta h on top and bottom. But now as I let Delta t go to zero, Delta h also goes to zero and Delta T goes to zero, and so this number in the left becomes dT over dt. This one over here becomes dT over dh, and this one over here becomes dh over dt. That's pretty much the chain rule.