DeepLearning.AI
Calculus for Machine Learning and Data Science
DeepLearning.AI

Skills You'll Learn

Calculus, Mathematical Optimization, Gradient Descent, Machine Learning, Newton'S Method

From the lesson

Week 3 - Optimization in Neural Networks and Newton's Method

Regression with a perceptron4:56
Regression with a perceptron - Loss function3:21
Regression with a perceptron - Gradient Descent6:19
Classification with Perceptron5:47
Classification with Perceptron - The sigmoid function4:22
Classification with Perceptron - Gradient Descent4:39
Classification with Perceptron - Calculating the derivatives7:30
Classification with a Neural Network5:29
Classification with a Neural Network - Minimizing log-loss8:01
Gradient Descent and Backpropagation5:39

    Luis Serrano

    Elena Sanina

    Anshuman Singh

    Magdalena Bouza

