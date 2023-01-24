Now we know what the problem is. We want to find the prediction function with the best weights and bias that minimizes the loss function L y, y hat. In other words, we want to find the best model that makes the smallest mistakes. Now, how do we find this optimum values? We're going to minimize L using gradient descent. We're going to find the best w_1, w_2, and b using gradient descent. Recall that the gradient descent formula updates w_1 this way in order to minimize L. Recall that Alpha is the learning rate, and then this is how it updates w_2 and this is how it updates b. In other words, you have some w_1, w_2, and b, some starting values and then all you need to do is calculate these three gradients and you can update them and get new w_1, w_2, and b that are better model because it has a smaller loss function. If you do this for a long time, you can imagine that you're going to get it ended up with pretty good weights that have a very low loss function and that implies a good model. Now I'm going to tell you how to calculate these derivatives, there's going be a lot of chain rule. On the left we have the functions for reference and on the right I'm going to calculate the partial derivatives. First of all, what is dL over db? Well, take a look at L, L depends on the variable y hat so we need to do dL over dy hat and then y hat depends on b so dy hat over db. This is nothing more than the chain rule that we learned last week. The same thing happens for dL over dw_1. L depends on y hat so we have dL over dy hat and y hat depends on w_1 so times dy hat over dw_1. The same thing for dL over dw_2, dL over dy hat as L depends on y hat times dy hat over dw_2. Now we know what we have to do and all we have to do is calculate these four derivatives because notice that dL over dy hat repeats three times so we need to calculate that one and then the three partial derivatives of y hat respect to w_1, w_2, and b. These are much easier than actually plugging in the whole thing. It's breaking the problem into easier to solve problems. Let's calculate each one of these separately. Let's start with dL over dy hat. This is the derivative we have to calculate with respect to y hat. Using the chain rule, this is 1/2 times something squared and its derivative is the something, y minus y hat. But we still need something more because we have to take the derivative of the inside with respect to y hat and the derivative of y minus y hat with respect to y hat is simply negative 1. We have that minus one over there. The first derivative is simply negative y minus y hat. We could write it as negative y plus y hat, but we're going to keep it like this because it's going to make the math easier later. Now let's move to the other three, which are much easier actually. What's dy hat by db? Well, notice that this is a constant with respect to b, has nothing to do with b. Really, it's going to be 1 because it's the derivative of the remaining which is b by db so that's a 1. What about the next one? dy hat over dw_1. Well, notice that this part is a constant with respect to w_1. This may as well be w_1x_1 plus 7 and its derivative is simply x_1, which is the constant that accompanies w_1. Similarly, dy hat over dw_2, this part is a constant, so it's just x_2, the constant accompany w_2. Now that we have these ones, let's plug them back in. I'm going to put them here on the right as reference. Now let's remember the chain rules we already calculated dL over db is dL over dy hat, which is minus y minus y hat, times dy hat over db, which is 1 so that's the first derivative. For the second one, dL over dw_1 it's the usual minus y minus y hat, which is dL over dy hat times dy hat over dw_1, which is x_1. For the final one, dL over dw_2 it's going to be the usual dL over dy hat negative y minus y hat times dy hat over dw_2, which is x_2. These are our three derivatives. Now let's go back and remember our main goal. Recall that the main goal was to find the optimal values of w_1, w_2, and b that gives us the predictions y had with the smallest possible error. We're going to use a tool that we developed last week, gradient descent. Recall that gradient descent uses these updating formulas to get the new w_1. You start with some w_1 and update it as w_1 minus learning rate times the derivative of the loss for we want to minimize with respect to w_1. Now what is this? We already calculated it. It's going to be negative x_1 times y minus y hat. For w_2, again, this is the gradient descent step and we know this derivative we already calculated it we get this. For b, b is going to be updated as b minus Alpha dL over db which has calculated as minus y minus y hat. This is the gradient descent step. If we do this many times, we will get some really good weights, w_1, w_2, and b, that are going to have a really small error and therefore a really good model.