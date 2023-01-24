Now that you know lines and some polynomials, let's look at a complicated one, 1/x. This is a hyperbola that looks like this. Let's take a look at some of the tangent lines. The function looks more complicated, but actually the calculation is quite simple for the calculation when we do x plus Delta x inverse minus x inverse divided by Delta x. Let's look at the point x equals 1 and y equals 1. Let's take some interval just like before. If the interval is of length 1 horizontally, Delta x equals 1, then what is Delta f? Well, Delta f is going to be the change in the vertical direction, so x plus Delta x inverse minus x inverse for x equals 1. That means it's 1/2 minus 1. That's minus 0.5. The slope is minus 0.5 divided by 1, which means that the slope here is minus 0.5. Now let's decrease the length of the interval. Let's make it so that Delta x is 1/2. If Delta x is 1/2, then what's delta f? Well, is 1 plus 1/2 inverse minus 1 inverse, which is 2/3 minus 1, which is minus 1/3. Delta x is simply going to be 1/2. The slope is 0.33 divide by 0.5, which is minus 0.67 or minus 2/3. Now let's do some more and again, I'll go a little faster to the calculations. For 1/4, the slope is minus 0.8, for 1/8 is minus 0.89, for 1/16 is minus 0.94, and for 1/1000 it's minus 0.999. As you can see, this converges to minus 1. The derivative here is minus 1. This is negative 1 times 1 squared, which is actually the value. Because when f of x equals x inverse, then the derivative is minus 1x to the minus 2. Let's actually do the calculation to confirm this. Delta f over Delta is going to be x plus Delta x inverse minus x inverse divided by Delta x. Let's actually write this as one over x plus Delta x minus 1 over x over Delta x. Let's expand the one on the top as x minus Delta x plus x divided by x plus Delta x times x. Some things cancel out, this plus x and this minus x cancel out. We can multiply and divide by Delta x and we get minus 1 over x squared plus Delta x. Now as Delta x goes to 0, well, the one on top stays put, the x^2 stays put, but this goes to 0. Therefore, we have 1 minus 1 over x squared. If f of x equals x inverse, then f prime of x equals minus 1 times x to the minus 2. Let's take a look at what we've learned so far. The derivative of x squared, x cubed and x inverse, we've already calculated the first one is 2x^1, the second one is 3x squared, and the third one is minus 1x to the minus 2. Now, can you spot a pattern? These three actually follow a really nice pattern. That works for any power function. Take a look at the exponent. The exponent goes here in the derivative as a multiplication factor. Then you subtract one from the exponent and you get the new exponent. So x squared becomes 2x to the minus 1, x cubed becomes 3x squared, and x inverse, so x to the minus 1 becomes minus 1x to the minus 2. What do you think happens with x^n? Well, with x to the n, the exponent of n comes down and it becomes nx to the new exponent is n minus 1, so nx^n minus 1. If you have any power function, for example, x^100, the derivative is 100x^99. If it's x to the minus 100, the derivative is minus 100x to the minus 101.