In the previous video, you learned the exponential function e^x, where e is the Euler number and you learned the property that it has, which is that the derivative of e^x is e^x. In this video, you're going to use that and the inverse function rule in order to calculate the derivative of the logarithmic function and you're going to see that it's actually very simple. But before we get the derivatives, let's look at what's a logarithm. Imagine that you want to find a number such that e to that number equals 3. That number is precisely the logarithm of 3. That actually works for any number x. If I want to find the number such that e raised to that number is x, that number is logarithm of x. We also call them natural logarithm. You may see in other places, logarithms in other bases such as 2 or 10, but in this course, it's always going to be base e or the natural logarithm. Now, the fact that e to logarithm of x is x means that the function f of x equals e^x has an inverse, which is logarithm of y. F inverse of y is the logarithm of y because e to the logarithm of x is x and logarithm of e^y is y. Now let's plot them. On the left we have the plot of e^x and on the right we have the plot of logarithm of y. As usual, the left plot has a horizontal axis x and the right plot has a horizontal axis y. Let's look at some points in the plot left and their corresponding points in the plot in the right. These correspond to each other because recall the fact that these functions are inverses means that if we reflect one about the line with equation y equals x, we get the other one because logarithm of x is the inverse of e^x. Now, let's take a look at the derivatives. We're going to use the result for inverses in order to calculate the derivative of logarithm of x and you're going to see that it's actually very simple. Let's take one point, for example, on the left we have 2, 7.89. Recall that 7.89 is e squared. That means that on the plot on the right, we're going to have the point 7.89, 2, which is e squared, 2. The slope of this tangent is the one we're going to find and we're going to use this one over here. Recall that the slope on the right is 1 over the slope on the left, that's what we're going to use. The slope on the left is f prime of x equals e^x, that's the derivative, because recall that the derivative of e^x is e^x, therefore, because x is 2, the slope here is f prime of 2, which is e^2 or e squared. That's precisely 7.89. The height at 2 is 7.89 and the slope of the tangent at 2 is also 7.89. Now, what's the slope on the graph in the right? Well, because it's the reciprocal of e squared, then it's 1 over e squared. This tangent, the line on the right, the slope is 1 over e squared. Notice that e squared is y, therefore g prime of y is simply 1 over y. Therefore, the derivative of logarithm is 1 over y. Let's do this mathematically, using the result frame versus d over dy of f inverse of y is 1 over f prime of x. Now x is f inverse of y, so let's actually write it like this. If you take the logarithm function and you take the derivative with respect to y, then you get 1 over f prime of f inverse of y. Now, f prime is e^x and f inverse of y is logarithm of y, so you get 1 over y. In other words, the derivative of logarithm of y is 1 over y.