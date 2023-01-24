In the previous video, you learned how the derivative of a derivative can appear naturally in Newton's method. This derivative of a derivative actually has a name. The second derivative, in this video, I'm going to show you the second derivative some of its properties and how it can be really useful in optimization problems. So previously you learn how to use Newton's method for optimization and remember that this was the iterative step in order to find the minimum or the maximum of the function. You need to find the zeros of the derivative, at some point you use this thing, the derivative of the derivative. So that's new, that's the second derivative and it's very, very useful. It gives us a lot of information about the function, Leibniz notation that can be written as d squared f over dx squared or as d by dx df(x)/dx Lagrange is much simpler. If f prime is the derivative, then the second derivative is f prime prime of x. Now, I like to understand things in real life and remember that to understand the first derivative, we use velocity because if x is the distance traveled by a car, then v is velocity. And v is the rate of change of distance with respect to time or dx/dt. Well, in this case, what's the rate of change of velocity with respect to time? It's simply the acceleration, acceleration is dv /dt or d square x over dt squared acceleration tells us how much the velocity is changing with respect to time. So if your acceleration is positive means your velocity is increasing with respect to time. And if the acceleration is negative means the velocity is decreasing with respect to time. And if you have zero acceleration means you have constant velocity. So now let's do some plots, imagine that you're driving your car and this is the plot. So in the horizontal axis you have time and in the vertical axis you have distance. And let's say that the plot is this one over here. So let's analyze it bit by bit and let's see how it translates in terms of velocity. So at the start of your trip, your car is stopped and you need to start it and increase your velocity until you reach a constant speed. So the slope keeps getting bigger as time goes by. Now imagine that this piece of function can be modeled as 750t squared. And let's say that this behavior goes on for 2 minutes or 2/60 hours. Now the derivatives for these first minutes is the line 1500 t, why? Because the derivative of 750 t squared is 1500 t. Now let's say that for the next couple of minutes you keep going at a steady pace, so you have the same rate of change. Now let's say that this can be modeled by the equation 50t- 5/6, that's a line. A linear equation. Now, since the distance is linear, then you've reached a constant velocity of 50 kilometers per hours. Why, because the river 50t- 5/6 with respect to t is simply 50. Now, let's say that you keep going for 5 minutes until you realize that you forgot your water home and you actually need to go back. So at this point you start pressing the brakes and the brakes make you slow down until you stop. And when you stop, you have a derivative of zero and notice that you've reached the maximum because this is as far as you got after this, you start going back. So you start turning around and going at a negative speed. And I noticed that the slope starts positive, but keeps getting smaller and smaller until the richest zero at the peak value of the distance. And finally it gets negative when you start going in the opposite direction. So this one over here is the graph of the speed, you started positive, then you reach zero when you stopped and then you started going negative because you started going in the opposite direction as before. Let's say that the expression for the distance was this one minus 1500 t squared plus 300 t minus 11.26. So, what's the equation for the line? Well, is the derivative of this, which is 300- 3000 t. It's a linear equation. Now, let's say that after 2 minutes of going back, you finally set at a constant speed until you reach the starting point. So what happens is that over here you have a constant speed. And let's say the distance function is 55/6- 50 t. Therefore the velocity is -50. So now that we have the graph of velocity based on the graph of distance, let's find the graph of acceleration based on the graph of velocity. So for your first 2 minutes your speed is aligned that means your derivative is a constant which is a value 1500 because you have a constant acceleration. Then your speed increases linearly now between two and five minutes when you travel at constant speed, the acceleration is simply zero. When you're traveling constant speed you're not accelerating. There's no change in velocity now between 5 and 7 minutes, your speed is again in line. But now with negative slope because your deceleration is -3000 or in other words your acceleration is -3000 because you're decelerating. And finally for the final stretch you have an acceleration of zero again because you're going at a constant speed of -50. So when we put the first graph and the third graph together we go from x to a from distance all the way to acceleration. And as you can see for the first 2 minutes, when the distance increases at an increasing rate, you have a positive acceleration between 2 and 5 minutes when you travel at a constant pace, the acceleration is zero. After six minutes to keep going forward but slower and slower and between seven minutes you're going back. So for these transitions you experience a negative acceleration. Notice that at the maximum distance travel you had a negative acceleration meaning a negative secondary. This is very important. And finally, until the end of your trip, your acceleration become zero since you're again going at a steady pace. So as you can see, the second derivative gives a measure of the amount by which a curve deviates from being a straight line. This is called the curvature. Let me get a bit more into the curvature when you have a positive second derivative, as in the first piece of the distance you have a concave up function. This is also a convex function, in this function as you can see the second derivative is positive and the function is increasing at an increasing rate. You're increasing the speed and therefore your distance increases more and more each time. Over here you have the opposite. Your function is concave down and that happens when the second derivative is negative for the other two, the second derivative is zero for this, it's inconclusive. So you have no curvature. Now let me get a bit more into curvature. This over here is a concave up function, it looks like a happy face and this one over here, it's a concave down function, it looks like a sad face. And the way to tell is when the second derivative is positive, you have a concave up convex function. And when the second derivative is negative, you have a concave down function. And how is this useful for optimization? Well, the second derivative tells you if something is a maximum or a minimum. Remember that the points of derivative zero are the candidates for maximum or minimum, but we don't know if their maximum minimum. So the second derivative tells us, take a look at the first one. This one over here has a derivative of zero and the second derivative is positive and it's a local minimum. However, this one over here is a local maximum and the second derivative is negative. However, for the other two, it's inconclusive when the second derivative zero, we don't know if we're at the presence of a maximum or a minimum. Now there's something very interesting that happens. And is that the first derivative tells us one thing, and the second derivative tells us another thing, when the first wave is positive, we have an increasing function and when it's negative, we have a decreasing function. However, when the second derivative is positive, we have concave up and when the secondary is negative, we have concave down. And as you can see when you have a concave up point, the point with derivative, zero is a local minimum. Whereas when you have a concave down, the point where the derivative is zero is a local maximum.