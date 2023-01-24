In the first week of this course, you'll learn what a determinant is and how it's related to the singularity or non singularity of a matrix. You'll be pleased to see that in the linear transformation, the determinant is very nicely explained as an area, or as a volume. When this area or volume is 0, then the matrix is singular. Allow me to show you how. Take a look at the matrix again with the entries 3, 1, 1 and 2. It's determinant is 3 times 2 minus 1 times 1, which is 5. Now recall that this matrix sends the blue square on the left into the orange parallelogram on the right. Now, take a look at the area of the square, it is 1. The area of the parallelogram, I encourage you to calculate it by adding and subtracting areas of triangles. It turns out that these area is 5, which is precisely the determinant. That is always the case, the determinant of the matrix is the area of the image of the fundamental basis formed by the unit square on the left. What happens with a singular transformation? Well, recall that in this transformation over here, with determinant 1 times 2 minus 2 times 1 equals 0, the fundamental square gets sent to a very skinny parallelogram. It's so skinny that it's actually a line segment and the line segment has area 0, which is precisely the determinant of the matrix. Finally, for the very singular transformation with entries 0,0,0,0 and obvious determinant of 0, the transformation sends a fundamental unit square to the point 0,0. This point has an area of 0 corresponding to the determinant of 0. In summary, we got a non singular matrix with determinant 5, just precisely the area of the image of the fundamental square, then another singular matrix with determinant 0, which is the area of the image of the fundamental square, which is a line segment and another singular matrix again with determinant 0, since the area of the image of the fundamental square, this time is a point, is also 0. Now, here's something that you may be wondering, what about negative determinants? Notice that the matrix on the right that's formed by permuting the two columns on the matrix on the left. For that reason, it's got the negative determinant of negative 5. Here's the small technicality. A parallelogram can have a negative area depending on what order we take the two basis vectors as follows. Notice that the matrix with entries 1, 3, 2 and 1 sends the vector with coordinates 1,0 to the vector of coordinates 1,2, and the vector of coordinates 0,1, to the vector of coordinates 3,1. It's the same as the other matrix, except in the opposite order. It turns out that by that small technicality, we say that the area of the parallelogram is negative, if we take the vectors in counterclockwise order and positive if we take them in clockwise order. Therefore, the area on the square on the left is 1, but the area on the parallelogram on the right, is going to be minus 5. But notice that a determinant being positive or negative doesn't actually affect the singularity of the matrix and so all the matters for the matrix to be non singular, is that the determinant is different than 0.