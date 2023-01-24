As you can imagine, the angle between two vectors is very important. There are some nice relations between the angle and the dot product, which I'll show you in this video. To begin, take a look at these two perpendicular, also called orthogonal vectors with entries minus 1, 3 and 6, 2. Now take the dot product and notice that the dot product is 6 times minus 1 plus 2 times 3, which is 0. This always happens. In fact, two vectors are orthogonal if and only if the dot product is zero. Now for a recap of what you've seen, the dot product between a vector and itself is precisely the norm squared or the length of the vector squared. The dot product between two perpendicular or orthogonal vectors is always zero. What about the dot product between two random vectors, u and v? Is there a nice way to write this? It turns out that there is. Let's look at it from a slightly different way. You saw the dot product of a vector and itself is the norm squared over the product of the norm and itself. The dot product between a vector and a longer vector in the same direction is very similar. It's simply the product of the two norms, norm of u times norm of v. Now what are the vectors have an angle in between. It's almost the same except you have to perpendicular project one vector onto the other one, is precisely the shade that one vector leaves on the other one. This vector is u prime, then the dot product to u and v is the product of the magnitude of u prime and the magnitude of v. The interesting things that it doesn't matter if you predict you want to v your v to u, you still get the same dot product. An easier way to see this is this, the angle between the vectors is Theta, then the dot product of u and v is the magnitude of u times the magnitude of v times the cosine of the angle. Using what you know about the dot product, you cannot tell if the dot product between two vectors is positive, negative, or zero. For example take a look at the vector 6, 2. A vector perpendicular to it, such as minus 1, 3 has dot product of 0 with the vector 6, 2. A vector to the right if it's such as 2, 4 for example, has a dot product of 20, which is positive. A vector to the left of it, such as minus 4, 1 has a dot product of negative 22, which is negative. Now, why is the dot product with 2, 4 positive? Well, the reason is because the projection of this vector onto 6, 2 has positive length, and why is the dot-product with negative 4, 1 negative? The reason is because the projection onto the vector 6, 2 is negative because you have to go in the opposite direction of the vector 6, 2. Therefore, the sign of the dot product of a vector corresponds to being on one side or the other one off that perpendicular vector. In other words, this happens in general. The vector is u, then the vector that haven't dot product of 0 with u are all the perpendicular vectors to u. The vectors that have a positive dot product with u are all the vectors in this region, and the vector that have a negative dot product with u are the vectors in this region over here.