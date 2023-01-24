Now onto a machine learning application. Recall from week one that neural networks, one of the most successful and powerful machine learning models out there with numerous applications, is based largely on matrices and matrix products. Let me show you a concrete example of a simple neural network which actually works with the dot product. >> First, let's start with a small quiz. Imagine that you have a spam dataset, and in the spam dataset you pinpoint two words that are quite deterministic for spam, which are the words lottery and win. These seem to appear more on spam emails, but of course their appearance doesn't guarantee that the email is spam. So you've counted the number of appearances in the emails that are spam and not spam, and got this table. Now the goal is the following. You want to build a spam filter, the best possible spam filter. That is called a classifier, which is a neural machine that will try to guess if an email is spam or not based on the contents of this table. And this particular classifier is going to work in the following way. You assign a score to the word lottery, and a score to the word win, then you calculate the score of a sentence by adding the scores of the words with repetition. For example, if the score for the words lottery and win are three and two, then the sentence, win win the lottery gets a total score of seven points. Two for each appearance of win, three for the appearance of lottery, and none for the appearance of the word, the. Now the rule to guess if an email is spam or not is the following. If the number of points of the sentence is bigger than some amount called a threshold, then the email is classified as spam, otherwise it's not. Watch out, this doesn't mean the email is spam, simply means that the classifier thinks it's spam and sends it to the spam box. Now the goal of the quizzes to find the best possible classifier, that means one that fits the results of the table as well as possible. In other words, you want to find the best score for the word lottery and for the word win, and for the threshold, in such a way that the results of the classifier are as close as possible to the spam column of the table. I'll give you a hint, it's actually possible to find three numbers so that the classifier makes the correct guess for every single email in the table, give it a try. And here's the answer, actually many answers work but out of the options of the quiz, the only one that worked was this one. The words lottery, win, both have a score of one point and the threshold is 1.5 points. Notice that when you calculate the scores of the sentences, they end up being the sum of the number of times each word appears. And when you check the numbers larger or equal to the threshold of 1.5, the column of the answers is exactly the same column that recourse if the email spam or not. So this is the perfect spam filter for that particular dataset. That means the classifier did a pretty good job, in the dataset that it was given. Now, this is called natural language processing because the input was language, it was words, and it used these words to make a prediction. This classifier can also be seen graphically as follows. Let's plot the dataset in a plane in which the horizontal axis, the number of times the word lottery appears, and the vertical axis, the number of times the word win appears. So the dataset looks like this. Notice that it is quite peculiar as a line can separate spam from non spam. Also, this line happens to have the equation given by the scores and the threshold, which is 1 times win plus 1 times lottery is equal to 1.5. The line also gives rise to two regions, the positive and the negative regions. The positive region is the one for which the score in the sentence is larger than the threshold, and the negative region is that one for the score of the sentence is smaller than the threshold. This is precisely classifier, a linear classifier and it's actually the simplest neural network, it's a neural network with one layer. Also know that the model does make sense, the more appearances of the words lottery and win, the higher the score in the sentence, and the more likely the email is spam. A one layer neural network can be seen as a matrix product followed by a threshold check. Here it is, on the left there's the dataset and in the middle there is the model, those two numbers 1,1 are the scores of the words lottery and win. Now let's look at one of the rows, say the second one, it's a sentence with two appearances of the world lottery, and one appearance of the word win. Now, in order to find the score of that sentence, [INAUDIBLE] simply takes the dot product of the sentence row and the model column, to get two plus one equals three. Now, after the dot product, you can apply the check with the threshold. This one returns a yes if the result is more than 1.5 and a no know if it isn't, in this case three is bigger than 1.5, so the prediction is spam, that means the classified thinks the email is spam and that is correct. Let's do another one, say the fifth row. This one only has one appearance of the word win and no appearance of the word lottery. The dot product is equal to one which after check results in a prediction of no, because the classifier doesn't think the email is spam, and it's correct again. Now, notice that if you had a lot more words, you would simply have a much wider matrix on the left, and a much longer model vector on the right, but this still works. Now, an easier way to do all these predictions at the same time, is to actually take the product of the matrix, and the vector. So if we take the product of the matrix and this vector, we get the vector of scores, and all we have to do is apply the check to all the elements in this vector to get our predictions. And as I mentioned before, if you had many words, you would just have a much wider matrix and a much longer model vector, but this would work exactly the same. But for now let's go back to the two column case. Here's another way to look at this classifier. The equation to check for spam, is that the score of the sentence is bigger than the threshold, which is 1.5. But that's the same thing as saying that the score minus 1.5 is larger than zero, in this case this minus 1.5 is called the bias. So the way to include this into the matrix multiplication is to add an entire column with the number one in the data table, and a roll with the bias with a -1.5 in the model. And now, instead of checking if the results is larger than the threshold, 1.5 we only have to check if the modified score is positive or negative. That gives us the exact same classifier, sometimes you'll see classifiers with a bias and sometimes with a threshold. For more complicated neural networks, the bias tends to be more common. But let's not worry so much about the bias and continue with the threshold, and instead let's look at a simpler problem. This is called the AND operator, and the dataset is actually very similar, it's just four rows of the previous dataset with the same labels as before, except now it's not a spam or not spam problem. Now, the AND column simply says yes if both the x and the y columns contain one, and says no otherwise. That's just the very well known AND operator for two elements. Now, why do I bring the AND operator up? Because if you consider this as a small dataset, then you can model it with a neural network, in fact the exact same one you used for the spam detector. When you multiply the matrix by this model vector, you get these results over here, which when you check with the same threshold as before, you get predictions that look exactly like the AND dataset. So the AND dataset can be modeled as a perception, as a one layer neural network. And graphically here's a classifier, note that's the exact same line as before which separates the points except that, now there's only a subset of the points. The equation of the line is the same, one times x plus one times y minus 1.5 is equal to zero. Here's a graphical way to represent the previous AND perception. The inputs are x and y and the bias is minus 1.5. In this diagram, the number inside the node gets multiplied by the weight in the edge, and then they get added in the next node. Then the activation function is applied, the activation is precisely the check, is the one that returns a one or a yes, if what it comes is non negative, and a zero or no, if what it comes is negative. And using variables, this is the perception that appears in the lab. The input is x coming from the dataset, the weights of the model are the ws, and the bias is b. And inside the node, there appears the dot product that is added to the bias. The output of the node then gets past the activation function, and that generates the output of the perception