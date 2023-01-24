Now that you've learned the row echelon form, let me show you the reduced row echelon form, which is just one more step. Let's say that you're solving this system 5a plus b equals 17, and 4a minus 3b equals 6. Recall that what you do is go to an intermediate step of removing the variable a from the bottom equation in order to calculate the value of b. Then you want to step up replacing the value of b in the first equation to get the value of a. Soft system then has equation a equals 3 and b equals 2. Now following the same procedure, but with the corresponding matrix of coefficients, forgetting about the constants 17 and 6, you go through the intermediate row echelon form with entries 1,0.2 and 1 using manipulations of the rows. Finally, some more manipulation we'll get it to the metrics would ones in the diagonals and zeros everywhere else. Why is this the matrix corresponding to the system above? Because you can see the system of equations a equals 3 and b equals 2 as a system of equations, 1a plus 0b equals 3 and 0 equals 1b equals 2, from which this matrix with entries 1001 comes out. Recall that the intermediate matrix is called the row echelon form. The final one is called the reduced row echelon form, is the one corresponding to solve the system. The way to get from the row echelon form from matrix to the reduced row echelon form is simply to use each one in the diagonal to disappear all the non-zero entries above. For example, here you like to get rid of that pesky 0.2 at the top right. In this case, you can leave the bottom row untouched and from the first row, you subtract 0.2 times the second row, so you get 0, 0.2 subtracted from the first row and get the row 1,0 that's your new row, one of the matrix and that's the reduced row echelon form. The way I've reduced row echelon form matrix looks in general is this one. Here are two examples. The first rule is that it has to be in row echelon form. Furthermore, each pivot has to be a one, and any number above the pivot has to be a zero, so that's the main difference. That the numbers above the pivots have to be zero. A nice property that it has is the same as the row echelon form property, which is that the rank of the matrix is actually a number of pivots. This one on the left has rank 5 and the one on the right has rank 3. Here is the general method to go from a row echelon form matrix to a reduced row echelon form. Let's say you have one over here where these are the pivots and they're allowed to be not ones, and remember that for this course, we're using a row echelon form where the pivots are one. But if you were to not have ones, that's no problem you can just divide each row by the leading coefficient. The first one by three, the second one by two, and the third one by minus 4 to get this matrix on the right where the pivots are ones. Now all you have to do to get to the reduced row echelon form is to use each one to clear out any number above it. For example, if above the one, you have a five, all you do is multiply by five, the row with the one, and subtract it from the previous one. Here's a small example. Let's say that this is the row echelon form of the matrix, and we're going to turn that into a reduced row echelon form. The first thing is to get rid of that two in the first row, and for that we can subtract 2 times the second row from the first one to get rid of that and that changed some numbers around, but at least it turn that into a zero. Now, let's get rid of the minus 5, so take the third row multiplied by 5 and add it to the first row, so that gets rid of that minus 5. Now to get rid of that four, take the third row and subtract it from the first one after multiplying it by four. Multiply by four, subtract it from the first one, and here you get the reduced row echelon form of the matrix.