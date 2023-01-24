In the previous videos, you learn one particular form of a matrix called row echelon form. This gives you lots of information about the matrix and it can be obtained with simple row operations. In this video, you will see this more in detail. Recall from previous videos that the row echelon forms of these three matrices are the ones in the right. However, previously, we used the systems of equations to find them. Now you can simply use the row operations you've learned. Follow me along to see how to do this. In order to calculate the row echelon form for this matrix with entries 5, 1, 4 and minus 3, here's what you would do. The idea is to get rid of that four in the bottom left. First divide each row by the leftmost non-zero coefficient to get the matrix with entries 1, 0.2, 1 and minus 0.75. Now, in order to remove that bottom-left one, keep the first row the same, but subtract the first row from the second row to obtain the row with entries zero and minus 0.95. We have succeeded at getting a zero in the bottom left corner, which is what we wanted. Now as a final step, divide the second row by the leftmost non-zero coefficient in order to get a one on the bottom right corner. Now the matrix is in row echelon form. What if you do this for a singular matrix? Well, if you try it for this matrix with entries 5, 1, 10, and 2, let's see what happens. The first step is to divide each row by the leftmost coefficients, so you get the matrix with entries 1, 0.2, 1, and 0.2. Now in order to disappear that bottom left one, what you can do is take the bottom row, subtract the top row, and what you get is 0, 0. Now that's the new bottom row. Now let's see what happens when you try to divide the second row by the leftmost non-zero coefficient. Well, that's impossible because you'd be dividing 0 by 0, which is undefined. That's no problem. What you do is you let this one be the row echelon form instead. Finally, for the very singular matrix entries 0, 0, 0, there's not a lot you can do because you cannot divide each row by the leftmost coefficients, those are zero. Instead, you just say this is the row echelon form. In summary, here are the matrices and here are the row echelon forms. Here is a very interesting connection with rank. Look at the first one. It has two ones in the diagonal, and it happen to have Rank 2. The next one has 1, 1 in the diagonal, and it happen to have Rank 1. The third one has zero ones in the diagonal and it happen to have Rank 0. That's actually the connection. The rank of a matrix is the number of ones in the diagonal of the row echelon form. That's an easy way to calculate the rank. Notice furthermore, that the first one is non-singular, the second one is singular and the third one is singular. A matrix is NON-singular if and only if the row echelon form has only ones and no zeros.