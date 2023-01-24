Hi, and welcome to math for machine learning and data science. Concepts like vectors, matrices, gradients, optimization, probability distributions, p-values. Concepts like these occur a lot in machine learning. Learning about these concepts will give you a deeper understanding of how and why machine learning algorithms work. When you understand the math behind machine learning, you'll be able to go beyond using out of box machine learning algorithms to build and customize the models more while understanding and being able to address their limitations and knowing where and when to apply them and where not to. When you know the math behind machine learning, you also be more effective at debugging machine learning algorithms. My machine learning algorithms often don't work at least the first few times out as well as I want. Understanding that math will help you make the right decisions to improve the performance of your machine learning algorithms. Who knows, maybe with that mathematical foundation that you gain from this specialization. Maybe you go on to use that skill to invent a new algorithm someday. This specialization will help you gain and master the math skills needed to do all of these in your machine learning career. Here's what you learn in the sequence of three courses. The first course, linear algebra for machine learning and data science, is four weeks long. In this course, you learn how to use vectors and matrices to store and compute on data. When you complete this course, you build systems of linear equations by writing code and you know how to use these data structures to transform data efficiently. The second course, calculus for machine learning, is just three weeks long. In this course, you'll learn about powerful optimization methods like one space on gradient descent and then also Newton's method. These are algorithms used in many machine learning algorithms. By the end of this course, you know how to write code to compute derivatives and gradients. You also know how to debug gradient descent algorithms and apply Newton's method for optimization. The third and final course, probability and statistics, is four weeks long. In this course, you learn about probability distributions commonly used in machine learning and in exploratory data analysis, also called EDA. EDA, exploratory data analysis is one of the most underrated topics in machine learning and data science. I find it really useful for figuring out what's in your data and I'm confident that you will too. You learn about statistical concepts like p-values and maximum likelihood estimation. By the end of this course, you'll be able to apply statistical concepts in EDA and evaluate the performance of machine learning algorithms in a robust, statistically sound way. In case you're thinking, I've never really been that good at math. Don't worry. Everyone starts off by not being good at math and this specialization is designed to provide a gentle introduction of the concepts and help you get to the point where you feel confident about your ability to apply and understand these concepts or alternatively, if you feel like, yeah, I've always been pretty good at math. I hope and think you enjoy this specialization too. The teaching method in this specialization uses a lot of visualizations and with these visualizations, I hope that you find it easy to follow along quickly and intuitively to see how all of this math really works. With this specialization, I think you will gain that mastery of the math that lies behind machine learning and data science and be in a good position to apply this powerfully into your own work. I'm thrilled to introduce you to the instructor for this specialization, Luis Serrano. When DeepLearning.AI set out to create this specialization, I hoped to find an instructor who could bring math to life with visual examples that convey the intuition behind these math concepts. We looked far and wide and spoke with many people to try to find the best instructor to fill this role and I was delighted when we found Luis, who turned out to be the perfect fit. Luis is a machine learning engineer, researcher, and an educator with a PhD in pure mathematics. He was a Machine Learning Engineer at Google, where he worked on the YouTube recommender system, and also a lead AI educator at Apple. Luis also holds a popular YouTube channel called Serrano Academy, where he teaches math and machine learning concepts in a visual style. He's also the author of the best-selling book Grokking Machine Learning. With Luis teaching this specialization, I'm confident you're in good hands and you'll enjoy learning these materials about math for machine learning and data science. This specialization will help you gain math skills that will be very useful for your machine learning work and for a career in AI. With that, let's get started.