When you learn two by two matrices, you saw the linear equations on two variables can be represented by lines in the plane. Here are the lines representing the equations a + b = 10 and a + 2 b = 12. In a similar way a linear equations in three variables is represented by a plane in three dimensional space. At the right, you have three dimensional space with three axis. The axis a which is the horizontal axis, the axis b which is vertical and the axis c, which should stem from the screen and go all the way to your nose. So, how would the plot of for example, the equation a + b + c = 1 look like in space. Well, let's look at some points that will belong to this plot. For example the point 1,0,0 belongs to this plot because 1 + 0 + 0 is equal to 1. That's the point where the a coordinators 1 and the other towards you. The 0,1,0 also belongs to here because 0 + 1 + 0 = 1. And finally the 0,0,1 also belongs to this plot. Now, three points define a plane and actually the entire plane that passes through those three points is the set of solutions of the equation a + b+ c = 1. So in the same way as a linear equation with two variables correspond to a line in the plane, a linear equation on 3 variables correspond to a plane in space. Now, in the particular case where the constant equation is zero for example, in the equation 3a- 5b + 2c = 0, the plane must go through the origin which is the 0,0,0. And the reason for this is because if we set a = 0 b = 0 and c = 0, this is a solution to the equation because the sum of 3(0) + 5(0) + 2(0) = 0. So now in the same way as we used to intersect lines to get points as the solutions to systems equations, you can also intersect planes, check this out. So here we're not so concerned about getting the right visualization because these things are hard to visualize in two dimensions. However, we're going to be concerned about how the intersections of these planes appear. So for this system of equations, a + b+ c = 0, a + 2b + c = 0, and a + b + 2c = 0. Let's look at the first equation, that corresponds to some plane that goes through a 0,0,0. The second equation corresponds to some other plane that goes through the 0,0,0 and these 2 planes intersect at a line. And the third one corresponds to another plane that passes to the point 0,0,0 and the three planes intersect at a single point which is precisely the point 0,0,0. So this is important, because this is a NON-singular system, it has a unique solution. And that unique solution is the point 0,0,0. Now let's look at system 2, the first equation is again a plane and the second equation is another plane and both of them go through the origin and they intersected a line. Now this system is singular, so what happens is that the third plane also crosses the other 2 and the origin, but it actually crosses the other two add a line. So these are three planes that all of them go through the same line. So the set of solutions is not just a point, it's an entire line, so there are multiple solutions to the system of equations, which means that the system is singular. And finally we have this other system where the equations are a + b + c = 0, 2a + 2b + 2c = 0 and 3a + 3b + 3c = 0. The first one corresponds to a plane. Now as you've seen before, the second equation is just a multiple of the first one, so it's actually the same equation. So it's not surprising that it corresponds to the exact same plane. And the third equation also corresponds to the exact same plane. Therefore the set of solutions to the system is every single point in the plane, there are multiple solutions, and therefore this system is again singular