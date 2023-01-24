After completing this course, learners will be able to: • Represent data as vectors and matrices and identify their properties using concepts of singularity, rank, and linear independence, etc. • Apply common vector and matrix algebra operations like dot product, inverse, and determinants • Express certain types of matrix operations as linear transformations • Apply concepts of eigenvalues and eigenvectors to machine learning problems Mathematics for Machine Learning and Data science is a foundational online program created in by DeepLearning.AI and taught by Luis Serrano. This beginner-friendly program is where you’ll master the fundamental mathematics toolkit of machine learning. Many machine learning engineers and data scientists struggle with mathematics. Challenging interview questions often hold people back from leveling up in their careers, and even experienced practitioners can feel held by a lack of math skills. This Specialization uses innovative pedagogy in mathematics to help you learn quickly and intuitively, with courses that use easy-to-follow plugins and visualizations to help you see how the math behind machine learning actually works. Upon completion, you’ll understand the mathematics behind all the most common algorithms and data analysis techniques — plus the know-how to incorporate them into your machine learning career.