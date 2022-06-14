Andrew Ng and Fei-Fei Li on Human-Centered AI

Supervised Machine Learning: Regression and Classification
Course 1 of 3 in the Machine Learning Specialization

Regularization to Avoid Overfitting, Gradient Descent, Supervised Learning, Linear Regression, Logistic Regression for Classification

AM

Jul 16, 2022

It is the Best Course for Supervised Machine Learning!

Andrew Ng Sir has been like always has such important & difficult concepts of Supervised ML with such ease and great examples, Just amazing!

MR

Jan 30, 2023

Teaching is an art and Andrew Ng is a great artist. He explained everything in the course in the details and with examples easy to comprehend. Thanks a lot for helping thousands of students like me.

From the lesson

Week 3: Classification

Andrew Ng and Fei-Fei Li on Human-Centered AI41:42

    Andrew Ng

    Instructor

    Eddy Shyu

    Curriculum Architect

    Aarti Bagul

    Curriculum Engineer

    Geoff Ladwig

    Curriculum Engineer

