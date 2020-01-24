Ceiling Analysis: What Part of the Pipeline to Work on Next

In earlier videos, I've said over and over that, when you're developing a machine learning system, one of the most valuable resources is your time as the developer, in terms of picking what to work on next. Or, if you have a team of developers or a team of engineers working together on a machine learning system. Again, one of the most valuable resources is the time of the engineers or the developers working on the system. And what you really want to avoid is that you or your colleagues your friends spend a lot of time working on some component. Only to realize after weeks or months of time spent, that all that worked just doesn't make a huge difference on the performance of the final system. In this video what I'd like to do is something called ceiling analysis. When you're the team working on the pipeline machine on your system, this can sometimes give you a very strong signal, a very strong guidance on what parts of the pipeline might be the best use of your time to work on. To talk about ceiling analysis I'm going to keep on using the example of the photo OCR pipeline. And see right here each of these boxes, text detection, character segmentation, character recognition, each of these boxes can have even a small engineering team working on it. Or maybe the entire system is just built by you, either way. But the question is where should you allocate resources? Which of these boxes is most worth your effort of trying to improve the performance of. In order to explain the idea of ceiling analysis, I'm going to keep using the example of our photo OCR pipeline. As I mentioned earlier, each of these boxes here, each of these machines and components could be the work of a small team of engineers, or the whole system could be built by just one person. But the question is, where should you allocate scarce resources? That is, which of these components, which one or two or maybe all three of these components is most worth your time, to try to improve the performance of. So here's the idea of ceiling analysis. As in the development process for other machine learning systems as well, in order to make decisions on what to do for developing the system is going to be very helpful to have a single rolled number evaluation metric for this learning system. So let's say we pick character level accuracy. So if you're given a test set image, what is the fraction of alphabets or characters in a test image that we recognize correctly? Or you can pick some other single road number evaluation that you could, if you want. But let's say for whatever evaluation measure we pick, we find that the overall system currently has 72% accuracy. So in other words, we have some set of test set images. And from each test set images, we run it through text detection, then character segmentation, then character recognition. And we find that on our test set the overall accuracy of the entire system was 72% on whatever metric you chose. Now here's the idea behind ceiling analysis, which is that we're going to go through, let's say the first module of our machinery pipeline, say text detection. And what we're going to do, is we're going to monkey around with the test set. We're gonna go to the test set. For every test example, which is going to provide it the correct text detection outputs, so in other words, we're going to go to the test set and just manually tell the algorithm where the text is in each of the test examples. So in other words gonna simulate what happens if you have a text detection system with a hundred percent accuracy, for the purpose of detecting text in an image. And really the way you do that's pretty simple, right? Instead of letting your learning algorhtim detect the text in the images. You wouldn't say go to the images and just manually label what is the location of the text in my test set image. And you would then let these correct or let these ground truth labels of where is the text be part of your test set. And just use these ground truth labels as what you feed in to the next stage of the pipeline, so the character segmentation pipeline. Okay? So just to say that again. By putting a checkmark over here, what I mean is I'm going to go to my test set and just give it the correct answers. Give it the correct labels for the text detection part of the pipeline. So that as if I have a perfect test detection system on my test set. What we need to do then is run this data through the rest of the pipeline. Through character segmentation and character recognition. And then use the same evaluation metric as before, to measure what was the overall accuracy of the entire system. And with perfect text detection, hopefully the performance will go up. And in this example, it goes up by by 89%. And then we're gonna keep going, let's got o the next stage of the pipeline, so character segmentation. So again, I'm gonna go to my test set, and now I'm going to give it the correct text detection output and give it the correct character segmentation output. So go to the test set and manually label the correct segmentations of the text into individual characters, and see how much that helps. And let's say it goes up to 90% accuracy for the overall system. Right? So as always the accuracy of the overall system. So is whatever the final output of the character recognition system is. Whatever the final output of the overall pipeline, is going to measure the accuracy of that. And finally I'm going to build a character recognition system and give that correct labels as well, and if I do that too then no surprise I should get 100% accuracy. Now the nice thing about having done this analysis is, we can now understand what is the upside potential of improving each of these components? So we see that if we get perfect text detection, our performance went up from 72 to 89%. So that's a 17% performance gain. So this means that if we take our current system we spend a lot of time improving text detection, that means that we could potentially improve our system's performance by 17%. It seems like it's well worth our while. Whereas in contrast, when going from text detection when we gave it perfect character segmentation, performance went up only by 1%, so that's a more sobering message. It means that no matter how much time you spend on character segmentation. Maybe the upside potential is going to be pretty small, and maybe you do not want to have a large team of engineers working on character segmentation. This sort of analysis shows that even when you give it the perfect character segmentation, you performance goes up by only one percent. That really estimates what is the ceiling, or what is an upper bound on how much you can improve the performance of your system and working on one of these components. And finally, going from character, when we get better character recognition with the forms went up by ten percent. So again you can decide is ten percent improvement, how much is worth your while? This tells you that maybe with more effort spent on the last stage of the pipeline, you can improve the performance of the systems as well. Another way of thinking about this, is that by going through these sort of analysis you're trying to think about what is the upside potential of improving each of these components. Or how much could you possibly gain if one of these components became absolutely perfect? And this really places an upper bound on the performance of that system. So the idea of ceiling analysis is pretty important, let me just answer this idea again but with a different example but more complex one. Let's say that you want to do face recognition from images. You want to look at the picture and recognize whether or not the person in this picture is a particular friend of yours, and try to recognize the person Shown in this image. This is a slightly artificial example, this isn't actually how face recognition is done in practice. But we're going to set for an example, what a pipeline might look like to give you another example of how a ceiling analysis process might look. So we have a camera image, and let's say that we design a pipeline as follows, the first thing you wanna do is pre-processing of the image. So let's take this image like we have shown on the upper right, and let's say we want to remove the background. So do pre-processing and the background disappears. Next we want to say detect the face of the person, that's usually done on the learning So we'll run a sliding Windows crossfire to draw a box around a person's face. Having detected the face, it turns out that if you want to recognize people, it turns out that the eyes is a highly useful cue. We actually are, in terms of recognizing your friends the appearance of their eyes is actually one of the most important cues that you use. So lets run another crossfire to detect the eyes of the person. So the segment of the eyes and then since this will give us useful features to recognize the person. And then other parts of the face of physical interest. Maybe segment of the nose, segment of the mouth. And then having found the eyes, the nose, and the mouth, all of these give us useful features to maybe feed into a logistic regression classifier. And there's a job with a cost priority, they'd give us the overall label, to find the label for who we think is the identity of this person. So this is a kind of complicated pipeline, it's actually probably more complicated than you should be using if you actually want to recognize people, but there's an illustrative example that's useful to think about for ceiling analysis. So how do you go through ceiling analysis for this pipeline. Well se step through these pieces one at a time. Let's say your overall system has 85% accuracy. The first thing I do is go to my test set and manually give it the full background segmentation. So manually go to the test set. And use Photoshop or something to just tell it where's the background and just manually remove the graph background, so this is a ground true background, and see how much the accuracy changes. In this example the accuracy goes up by 0.1%. So this is a strong sign that even if you have perfect background segmentation, the form is, even with perfect background removal the performance or your system isn't going to go up that much. So it's maybe not worth a huge effort to work on pre-processing on background removal. Then quickly goes to test set give it the correct face detection images then again step though the eyes nose and mouth segmentation in some order just pick one order. Just give the correct location of the eyes. Correct location in noses, correct location in mouth, and then finally if I just give it the correct overall label I can get 100% accuracy. And so as I go through the system and just give more and more components, the correct labels in the test set, the performance of the overall system goes up and you can look at how much the performance went up on different steps. So from giving it the perfect face detection, it looks like the overall performance of the system went up by 5.9%. So that's a pretty big jump. It means that maybe it's worth quite a bit effort on better face detection. Went up 4% there, it went up 1% there. 1% there, and 3% there. So it looks like the components that most work are while are, when I gave it perfect face detection system went up by 5.9 performance when given perfect eyes segmentation went to four percent. And then my final which is cost for well there's another three percent, gap there maybe. And so this tells maybe whether the components are most worthwhile working on. And by the way I want to tell you a true cautionary story. The reason I put this is in this in preprocessing background removal is because I actually know of a true story where there was a research team that actually literally had to people spend about a year and a half, spend 18 months working on better background removal. But actually I'm obscuring the details for obvious reasons, but there was a computer vision application where there's a team of two engineers that literally spent about a year and a half working on better background removal, actually worked out really complicated algorithms and ended up publishing one research paper. But after all that work they found that it just did not make huge difference to the overall performance of the actual application they were working on and if only someone were to do ceiling analysis before hand maybe they could have realized. And one of them said to me afterward. If only you've did this sort of analysis like this maybe they could have realized before their 18 months of work. That they should have spend their effort focusing on some different component then literally spending 18 months working on background removal. So to summarize, pipelines are pretty pervasive in complex machine learning applications. And when you're working on a big machine learning application, your time as developer is so valuable, so just don't waste your time working on something that ultimately isn't going to matter. And in this video we'll talk about this idea of ceiling analysis, which I've often found to be a very good tool for identifying the component of a video as you put focus on that component and make a big difference. Will actually have a huge effect on the overall performance of your final system. So over the years working machine learning, I've actually learned to not trust my own gut feeling about what components to work on. So very often, I've work on machine learning for a long time, but often I look at a machine learning problem, and I may have some gut feeling about oh, let's jump on that component and just spend all the time on that. But over the years, I've come to even trust my own gut feelings and learn not to trust gut feelings that much. And instead, if you have a sort of machine learning problem where it's possible to structure things and do a ceiling analysis, often there's a much better and much more reliable way for deciding where to put a focused effort, to really improve the performance of some component. And be kind of reassured that, when you do that, it won't actually have a huge effect on the final performance of the overall system.