Choosing What Features to Use

By now you've seen the anomaly detection algorithm and we've also talked about how to evaluate an anomaly detection algorithm. It turns out, that when you're applying anomaly detection, one of the things that has a huge effect on how well it does, is what features you use, and what features you choose, to give the anomaly detection algorithm. So in this video, what I'd like to do is say a few words, give some suggestions and guidelines for how to go about designing or selecting features give to an anomaly detection algorithm. In our anomaly detection algorithm, one of the things we did was model the features using this sort of Gaussian distribution. With xi to mu i, sigma squared i, lets say. And so one thing that I often do would be to plot the data or the histogram of the data, to make sure that the data looks vaguely Gaussian before feeding it to my anomaly detection algorithm. And, it'll usually work okay, even if your data isn't Gaussian, but this is sort of a nice sanitary check to run. And by the way, in case your data looks non-Gaussian, the algorithms will often work just find. But, concretely if I plot the data like this, and if it looks like a histogram like this, and the way to plot a histogram is to use the HIST, or the HIST command in Octave, but it looks like this, this looks vaguely Gaussian, so if my features look like this, I would be pretty happy feeding into my algorithm. But if i were to plot a histogram of my data, and it were to look like this well, this doesn't look at all like a bell shaped curve, this is a very asymmetric distribution, it has a peak way off to one side. If this is what my data looks like, what I'll often do is play with different transformations of the data in order to make it look more Gaussian. And again the algorithm will usually work okay, even if you don't. But if you use these transformations to make your data more gaussian, it might work a bit better. So given the data set that looks like this, what I might do is take a log transformation of the data and if i do that and re-plot the histogram, what I end up with in this particular example, is a histogram that looks like this. And this looks much more Gaussian, right? This looks much more like the classic bell shaped curve, that we can fit with some mean and variance paramater sigma. So what I mean by taking a log transform, is really that if I have some feature x1 and then the histogram of x1 looks like this then I might take my feature x1 and replace it with log of x1 and this is my new x1 that I'll plot to the histogram over on the right, and this looks much more Guassian. Rather than just a log transform some other things you can do, might be, let's say I have a different feature x2, maybe I'll replace that will log x plus 1, or more generally with log x with x2 and some constant c and this constant could be something that I play with, to try to make it look as Gaussian as possible. Or for a different feature x3, maybe I'll replace it with x3, I might take the square root. The square root is just x3 to the power of one half, right? And this one half is another example of a parameter I can play with. So, I might have x4 and maybe I might instead replace that with x4 to the power of something else, maybe to the power of 1/3. And these, all of these, this one, this exponent parameter, or the C parameter, all of these are examples of parameters that you can play with in order to make your data look a little bit more Gaussian. So, let me show you a live demo of how I actually go about playing with my data to make it look more Gaussian. So, I have already loaded in to octave here a set of features x I have a thousand examples loaded over there. So let's pull up the histogram of my data. Use the hist x command. So there's my histogram. By default, I think this uses 10 bins of histograms, but I want to see a more fine grid histogram. So we do hist to the x, 50, so, this plots it in 50 different bins. Okay, that looks better. Now, this doesn't look very Gaussian, does it? So, lets start playing around with the data. Lets try a hist of x to the 0.5. So we take the square root of the data, and plot that histogram. And, okay, it looks a little bit more Gaussian, but not quite there, so let's play at the 0.5 parameter. Let's see. Set this to 0.2. Looks a little bit more Gaussian. Let's reduce a little bit more 0.1. Yeah, that looks pretty good. I could actually just use 0.1. Well, let's reduce it to 0.05. And, you know? Okay, this looks pretty Gaussian, so I can define a new feature which is x mu equals x to the 0.05, and now my new feature x Mu looks more Gaussian than my previous one and then I might instead use this new feature to feed into my anomaly detection algorithm. And of course, there is more than one way to do this. You could also have hist of log of x, that's another example of a transformation you can use. And, you know, that also look pretty Gaussian. So, I can also define x mu equals log of x. and that would be another pretty good choice of a feature to use. So to summarize, if you plot a histogram with the data, and find that it looks pretty non-Gaussian, it's worth playing around a little bit with different transformations like these, to see if you can make your data look a little bit more Gaussian, before you feed it to your learning algorithm, although even if you don't, it might work okay. But I usually do take this step. Now, the second thing I want to talk about is, how do you come up with features for an anomaly detection algorithm. And the way I often do so, is via an error analysis procedure. So what I mean by that, is that this is really similar to the error analysis procedure that we have for supervised learning, where we would train a complete algorithm, and run the algorithm on a cross validation set, and look at the examples it gets wrong, and see if we can come up with extra features to help the algorithm do better on the examples that it got wrong in the cross-validation set. So lets try to reason through an example of this process. In anomaly detection, we are hoping that p of x will be large for the normal examples and it will be small for the anomalous examples. And so a pretty common problem would be if p of x is comparable, maybe both are large for both the normal and the anomalous examples. Lets look at a specific example of that. Let's say that this is my unlabeled data. So, here I have just one feature, x1 and so I'm gonna fit a Gaussian to this. And maybe my Gaussian that I fit to my data looks like that. And now let's say I have an anomalous example, and let's say that my anomalous example takes on an x value of 2.5. So I plot my anomalous example there. And you know, it's kind of buried in the middle of a bunch of normal examples, and so, just this anomalous example that I've drawn in green, it gets a pretty high probability, where it's the height of the blue curve, and the algorithm fails to flag this as an anomalous example. Now, if this were maybe aircraft engine manufacturing or something, what I would do is, I would actually look at my training examples and look at what went wrong with that particular aircraft engine, and see, if looking at that example can inspire me to come up with a new feature x2, that helps to distinguish between this bad example, compared to the rest of my red examples, compared to all of my normal aircraft engines. And if I managed to do so, the hope would be then, that, if I can create a new feature, X2, so that when I re-plot my data, if I take all my normal examples of my training set, hopefully I find that all my training examples are these red crosses here. And hopefully, if I find that for my anomalous example, the feature x2 takes on the the unusual value. So for my green example here, this anomaly, right, my X1 value, is still 2.5. Then maybe my X2 value, hopefully it takes on a very large value like 3.5 over there, or a very small value. But now, if I model my data, I'll find that my anomaly detection algorithm gives high probability to data in the central regions, slightly lower probability to that, sightly lower probability to that. An example that's all the way out there, my algorithm will now give very low probability to. And so, the process of this is, really look at the mistakes that it is making. Look at the anomaly that the algorithm is failing to flag, and see if that inspires you to create some new feature. So find something unusual about that aircraft engine and use that to create a new feature, so that with this new feature it becomes easier to distinguish the anomalies from your good examples. And so that's the process of error analysis and using that to create new features for anomaly detection. Finally, let me share with you my thinking on how I usually go about choosing features for anomaly detection. So, usually, the way I think about choosing features is I want to choose features that will take on either very, very large values, or very, very small values, for examples that I think might turn out to be anomalies. So let's use our example again of monitoring the computers in a data center. And so you have lots of machines, maybe thousands, or tens of thousands of machines in a data center. And we want to know if one of the machines, one of our computers is acting up, so doing something strange. So here are examples of features you may choose, maybe memory used, number of disc accesses, CPU load, network traffic. But now, lets say that I suspect one of the failure cases, let's say that in my data set I think that CPU load the network traffic tend to grow linearly with each other. Maybe I'm running a bunch of web servers, and so, here if one of my servers is serving a lot of users, I have a very high CPU load, and have a very high network traffic. But let's say, I think, let's say I have a suspicion, that one of the failure cases is if one of my computers has a job that gets stuck in some infinite loop. So if I think one of the failure cases, is one of my machines, one of my web servers--server code-- gets stuck in some infinite loop, and so the CPU load grows, but the network traffic doesn't because it's just spinning it's wheels and doing a lot of CPU work, you know, stuck in some infinite loop. In that case, to detect that type of anomaly, I might create a new feature, X5, which might be CPU load divided by network traffic. And so here X5 will take on a unusually large value if one of the machines has a very large CPU load but not that much network traffic and so this will be a feature that will help your anomaly detection capture, a certain type of anomaly. And you can also get creative and come up with other features as well. Like maybe I have a feature x6 thats CPU load squared divided by network traffic. And this would be another variant of a feature like x5 to try to capture anomalies where one of your machines has a very high CPU load, that maybe doesn't have a commensurately large network traffic. And by creating features like these, you can start to capture anomalies that correspond to unusual combinations of values of the features. So in this video we talked about how to and take a feature, and maybe transform it a little bit, so that it becomes a bit more Gaussian, before feeding into an anomaly detection algorithm. And also the error analysis in this process of creating features to try to capture different types of anomalies. And with these sorts of guidelines hopefully that will help you to choose good features, to give to your anomaly detection algorithm, to help it capture all sorts of anomalies.