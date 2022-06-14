Cost function with regularization

video-placeholder
Loading...
DeepLearning.AI
Supervised Machine Learning: Regression and Classification
DeepLearning.AI

4.9 (3,423 ratings)

 | 

120K Students Enrolled

Course 1 of 3 in the Machine Learning Specialization

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Regularization to Avoid Overfitting, Gradient Descent, Supervised Learning, Linear Regression, Logistic Regression for Classification

Reviews

4.9 (3,423 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    91.58%
  • 4 stars
    7.65%
  • 3 stars
    0.49%
  • 2 stars
    0.11%
  • 1 star
    0.14%

KY

Sep 8, 2022

Professor Andrew can explain complex knowledge clearly. The Python lab can help learner to understand algorithm. The course is more valuable. I am excited to learn the next course for advanced ML.

SP

Sep 3, 2022

The starter code for the third assignment was a little deceiving. I coded it using np.dot() instead of a for loop and I feel my method would be useful in some cases as that's how the notation is.

From the lesson

Week 3: Classification

The problem of overfitting11:52
Addressing overfitting8:15
Cost function with regularization9:03
Regularized linear regression8:52
Regularized logistic regression5:32

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Andrew Ng

    Instructor

  • Placeholder

    Eddy Shyu

    Curriculum Architect

  • Placeholder

    Aarti Bagul

    Curriculum Engineer

  • Placeholder

    Geoff Ladwig

    Curriculum Engineer

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder