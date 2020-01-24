Getting Lots of Data and Artificial Data

I've seen over and over that one of the most reliable ways to get a high performance machine learning system is to take a low bias learning algorithm and to train it on a massive training set. But where did you get so much training data from? Turns out that the machine earnings there's a fascinating idea called artificial data synthesis, this doesn't apply to every single problem, and to apply to a specific problem, often takes some thought and innovation and insight. But if this idea applies to your machine, only problem, it can sometimes be a an easy way to get a huge training set to give to your learning algorithm. The idea of artificial data synthesis comprises of two variations, main the first is if we are essentially creating data from [xx], creating new data from scratch. And the second is if we already have it's small label training set and we somehow have amplify that training set or use a small training set to turn that into a larger training set and in this video we'll go over both those ideas. To talk about the artificial data synthesis idea, let's use the character portion of the photo OCR pipeline, we want to take it's input image and recognize what character it is. If we go out and collect a large label data set, here's what it is and what it look like. For this particular example, I've chosen a square aspect ratio. So we're taking square image patches. And the goal is to take an image patch and recognize the character in the middle of that image patch. And for the sake of simplicity, I'm going to treat these images as grey scale images, rather than color images. It turns out that using color doesn't seem to help that much for this particular problem. So given this image patch, we'd like to recognize that that's a T. Given this image patch, we'd like to recognize that it's an 'S'. Given that image patch we would like to recognize that as an 'I' and so on. So all of these, our examples of row images, how can we come up with a much larger training set? Modern computers often have a huge font library and if you use a word processing software, depending on what word processor you use, you might have all of these fonts and many, many more Already stored inside. And, in fact, if you go different websites, there are, again, huge, free font libraries on the internet we can download many, many different types of fonts, hundreds or perhaps thousands of different fonts. So if you want more training examples, one thing you can do is just take characters from different fonts and paste these characters against different random backgrounds. So you might take this ---- and paste that c against a random background. If you do that you now have a training example of an image of the character C. So after some amount of work, you know this, and it is a little bit of work to synthisize realistic looking data. But after some amount of work, you can get a synthetic training set like that. Every image shown on the right was actually a synthesized image. Where you take a font, maybe a random font downloaded off the web and you paste an image of one character or a few characters from that font against this other random background image. And then apply maybe a little blurring operators -----of app finder, distortions that app finder, meaning just the sharing and scaling and little rotation operations and if you do that you get a synthetic training set, on what the one shown here. And this is work, grade, it is, it takes thought at work, in order to make the synthetic data look realistic, and if you do a sloppy job in terms of how you create the synthetic data then it actually won't work well. But if you look at the synthetic data looks remarkably similar to the real data. And so by using synthetic data you have essentially an unlimited supply of training examples for artificial training synthesis And so, if you use this source synthetic data, you have essentially unlimited supply of label data to create a improvised learning algorithm for the character recognition problem. So this is an example of artificial data synthesis where youre basically creating new data from scratch, you just generating brand new images from scratch. The other main approach to artificial data synthesis is where you take a examples that you currently have, that we take a real example, maybe from real image, and you create additional data, so as to amplify your training set. So here is an image of a compared to a from a real image, not a synthesized image, and I have overlayed this with the grid lines just for the purpose of illustration. Actually have these ----. So what you can do is then take this alphabet here, take this image and introduce artificial warpings[sp?] or artificial distortions into the image so they can take the image a and turn that into 16 new examples. So in this way you can take a small label training set and amplify your training set to suddenly get a lot more examples, all of it. Again, in order to do this for application, it does take thought and it does take insight to figure out what our reasonable sets of distortions, or whether these are ways that amplify and multiply your training set, and for the specific example of character recognition, introducing these warping seems like a natural choice, but for a different learning machine application, there may be different the distortions that might make more sense. Let me just show one example from the totally different domain of speech recognition. So the speech recognition, let's say you have audio clips and you want to learn from the audio clip to recognize what were the words spoken in that clip. So let's see how one labeled training example. So let's say you have one labeled training example, of someone saying a few specific words. So let's play that audio clip here. 0 -1-2-3-4-5. Alright, so someone counting from 0 to 5, and so you want to try to apply a learning algorithm to try to recognize the words said in that. So, how can we amplify the data set? Well, one thing we do is introduce additional audio distortions into the data set. So here I'm going to add background sounds to simulate a bad cell phone connection. When you hear beeping sounds, that's actually part of the audio track, that's nothing wrong with the speakers, I'm going to play this now. 0-1-2-3-4-5. Right, so you can listen to that sort of audio clip and recognize the sounds, that seems like another useful training example to have, here's another example, noisy background. Zero, one, two, three four five you know of cars driving past, people walking in the background, here's another one, so taking the original clean audio clip so taking the clean audio of someone saying 0 1 2 3 4 5 we can then automatically synthesize these additional training examples and thus amplify one training example into maybe four different training examples. So let me play this final example, as well. 0-1 3-4-5 So by taking just one labelled example, we have to go through the effort to collect just one labelled example fall of the 01205, and by synthesizing additional distortions, by introducing different background sounds, we've now multiplied this one example into many more examples. Much work by just automatically adding these different background sounds to the clean audio Just one word of warning about synthesizing data by introducing distortions: if you try to do this yourself, the distortions you introduce should be representative the source of noises, or distortions, that you might see in the test set. So, for the character recognition example, you know, the working things begin introduced are actually kind of reasonable, because an image A that looks like that, that's, could be an image that we could actually see in a test set.Reflect a fact And, you know, that image on the upper-right, that could be an image that we could imagine seeing. And for audio, well, we do wanna recognize speech, even against a bad self internal connection, against different types of background noise, and so for the audio, we're again synthesizing examples are actually representative of the sorts of examples that we want to classify, that we want to recognize correctly. In contrast, usually it does not help perhaps you actually a meaning as noise to your data. I'm not sure you can see this, but what we've done here is taken the image, and for each pixel, in each of these 4 images, has just added some random Gaussian noise to each pixel. To each pixel, is the pixel brightness, it would just add some, you know, maybe Gaussian random noise to each pixel. So it's just a totally meaningless noise, right? And so, unless you're expecting to see these sorts of pixel wise noise in your test set, this sort of purely random meaningless noise is less likely to be useful. But the process of artificial data synthesis it is you know a little bit of an art as well and sometimes you just have to try it and see if it works. But if you're trying to decide what sorts of distortions to add, you know, do think about what other meaningful distortions you might add that will cause you to generate additional training examples that are at least somewhat representative of the sorts of images you expect to see in your test sets. Finally, to wrap up this video, I just wanna say a couple of words, more about this idea of getting loss of data via artificial data synthesis. As always, before expending a lot of effort, you know, figuring out how to create artificial training examples, it's often a good practice is to make sure that you really have a low biased crossfire, and having a lot more training data will be of help. And standard way to do this is to plot the learning curves, and make sure that you only have a low as well, high variance falsifier. Or if you don't have a low bias falsifier, you know, one other thing that's worth trying is to keep increasing the number of features that your classifier has, increasing the number of hidden units in your network, saying, until you actually have a low bias falsifier, and only then, should you put the effort into creating a large, artificial training set, so what you really want to avoid is to, you know, spend a whole week or spend a few months figuring out how to get a great artificially synthesized data set. Only to realize afterward, that, you know, your learning algorithm, performance doesn't improve that much, even when you're given a huge training set. So that's about my usual advice about of a testing that you really can make use of a large training set before spending a lot of effort going out to get that large training set. Second is, when i'm working on machine learning problems, one question I often ask the team I'm working with, often ask my students, which is, how much work would it be to get 10 times as much date as we currently had. When I face a new machine learning application very often I will sit down with a team and ask exactly this question, I've asked this question over and over and over and I've been very surprised how often this answer has been that. You know, it's really not that hard, maybe a few days of work at most, to get ten times as much data as we currently have for a machine running application and very often if you can get ten times as much data there will be a way to make your algorithm do much better. So, you know, if you ever join the product team working on some machine learning application product this is a very good questions ask yourself ask the team don't be too surprised if after a few minutes of brainstorming if your team comes up with a way to get literally ten times this much data, in which case, I think you would be a hero to that team, because with 10 times as much data, I think you'll really get much better performance, just from learning from so much data. So there are several waysand that comprised both the ideas of generating data from scratch using random fonts and so on. As well as the second idea of taking an existing example and and introducing distortions that amplify to enlarge the training set A couple of other examples of ways to get a lot more data are to collect the data or to label them yourself. So one useful calculation that I often do is, you know, how many minutes, how many hours does it take to get a certain number of examples, so actually sit down and figure out, you know, suppose it takes me ten seconds to label one example then and, suppose that, for our application, currently we have 1000 labeled examples examples so ten times as much of that would be if n were equal to ten thousand. A second way to get a lot of data is to just collect the data and you label it yourself. So what I mean by this is I will often set down and do a calculation to figure out how much time, you know just like how many hours will it take, how many hours or how many days will it take for me or for someone else to just sit down and collect ten times as much data, as we have currently, by collecting the data ourselves and labeling them ourselves. So, for example, that, for our machine learning application, currently we have 1,000 examples, so M 1,000. That what we do is sit down and ask, how long does it take me really to collect and label one example. And sometimes maybe it will take you, you know ten seconds to label one new example, and so if I want 10 X as many examples, I'd do a calculation. If it takes me 10 seconds to get one training example. If I wanted to get 10 times as much data, then I need 10,000 examples. So I do the calculation, how long is it gonna take to label, to manually label 10,000 examples, if it takes me 10 seconds to label 1 example. So when you do this calculation, often I've seen many you would be surprised, you know, how little, or sometimes a few days at work, sometimes a small number of days of work, well I've seen many teams be very surprised that sometimes how little work it could be, to just get a lot more data, and let that be a way to give your learning app to give you a huge boost in performance, and necessarily, you know, sometimes when you've just managed to do this, you will be a hero and whatever product development, whatever team you're working on, because this can be a great way to get much better performance. Third and finally, one sometimes good way to get a lot of data is to use what's now called crowd sourcing. So today, there are a few websites or a few services that allow you to hire people on the web to, you know, fairly inexpensively label large training sets for you. So this idea of crowd sourcing, or crowd sourced data labeling, is something that has, is obviously, like an entire academic literature, has some of it's own complications and so on, pertaining to labeler reliability. Maybe, you know, hundreds of thousands of labelers, around the world, working fairly inexpensively to help label data for you, and that I've just had mentioned, there's this one alternative as well. And probably Amazon Mechanical Turk systems is probably the most popular crowd sourcing option right now. This is often quite a bit of work to get to work, if you want to get very high quality labels, but is sometimes an option worth considering as well. If you want to try to hire many people, fairly inexpensively on the web, our labels launch miles of data for you. So this video, we talked about the idea of artificial data synthesis of either creating new data from scratch, looking, using the ramming funds as an example, or by amplifying an existing training set, by taking existing label examples and introducing distortions to it, to sort of create extra label examples. And finally, one thing that I hope you remember from this video this idea of if you are facing a machine learning problem, it is often worth doing two things. One just a sanity check, with learning curves, that having more data would help. And second, assuming that that's the case, I will often seat down and ask yourself seriously: what would it take to get ten times as much creative data as you currently have, and not always, but sometimes, you may be surprised by how easy that turns out to be, maybe a few days, a few weeks at work, and that can be a great way to give your learning algorithm a huge boost in performance