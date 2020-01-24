In the last few videos we talked about how to do forward propagation and back propagation in a neural network in order to compute derivatives. But back prop as an algorithm has a lot of details and can be a little bit tricky to implement. And one unfortunate property is that there are many ways to have subtle bugs in back prop. So that if you run it with gradient descent or some other optimizational algorithm, it could actually look like it's working. And your cost function, J of theta may end up decreasing on every iteration of gradient descent. But this could prove true even though there might be some bug in your implementation of back prop. So that it looks J of theta is decreasing, but you might just wind up with a neural network that has a higher level of error than you would with a bug free implementation. And you might just not know that there was this subtle bug that was giving you worse performance. So, what can we do about this? There's an idea called gradient checking that eliminates almost all of these problems. So, today every time I implement back propagation or a similar gradient to a [INAUDIBLE] on a neural network or any other reasonably complex model, I always implement gradient checking. And if you do this, it will help you make sure and sort of gain high confidence that your implementation of four prop and back prop or whatever is 100% correct. And from what I've seen this pretty much eliminates all the problems associated with a sort of a buggy implementation as a back prop. And in the previous videos I asked you to take on faith that the formulas I gave for computing the deltas and the vs and so on, I asked you to take on faith that those actually do compute the gradients of the cost function. But once you implement numerical gradient checking, which is the topic of this video, you'll be able to absolute verify for yourself that the code you're writing does indeed, is indeed computing the derivative of the cross function J. So here's the idea, consider the following example. Suppose that I have the function J of theta and I have some value theta and for this example gonna assume that theta is just a real number. And let's say that I want to estimate the derivative of this function at this point and so the derivative is equal to the slope of that tangent one. Here's how I'm going to numerically approximate the derivative, or rather here's a procedure for numerically approximating the derivative. I'm going to compute theta plus epsilon, so now we move it to the right. And I'm gonna compute theta minus epsilon and I'm going to look at those two points, And connect them by a straight line And I'm gonna connect these two points by a straight line, and I'm gonna use the slope of that little red line as my approximation to the derivative. Which is, the true derivative is the slope of that blue line over there. So, you know it seems like it would be a pretty good approximation. Mathematically, the slope of this red line is this vertical height divided by this horizontal width. So this point on top is the J of (Theta plus Epsilon). This point here is J (Theta minus Epsilon), so this vertical difference is J (Theta plus Epsilon) minus J of theta minus epsilon and this horizontal distance is just 2 epsilon. So my approximation is going to be that the derivative respect of theta of J of theta at this value of theta, that that's approximately J of theta plus epsilon minus J of theta minus epsilon over 2 epsilon. Usually, I use a pretty small value for epsilon, expect epsilon to be maybe on the order of 10 to the minus 4. There's usually a large range of different values for epsilon that work just fine. And in fact, if you let epsilon become really small, then mathematically this term here, actually mathematically, it becomes the derivative. It becomes exactly the slope of the function at this point. It's just that we don't want to use epsilon that's too, too small, because then you might run into numerical problems. So I usually use epsilon around ten to the minus four. And by the way some of you may have seen an alternative formula for s meeting the derivative which is this formula. This one on the right is called a one-sided difference, whereas the formula on the left, that's called a two-sided difference. The two sided difference gives us a slightly more accurate estimate, so I usually use that, rather than this one sided difference estimate. So, concretely, when you implement an octave, is you implemented the following, you implement call to compute gradApprox, which is going to be our approximation derivative as just here this formula, J of theta plus epsilon minus J of theta minus epsilon divided by 2 times epsilon. And this will give you a numerical estimate of the gradient at that point. And in this example it seems like it's a pretty good estimate. Now on the previous slide, we considered the case of when theta was a rolled number. Now let's look at a more general case of when theta is a vector parameter, so let's say theta is an R n. And it might be an unrolled version of the parameters of our neural network. So theta is a vector that has n elements, theta 1 up to theta n. We can then use a similar idea to approximate all the partial derivative terms. Concretely the partial derivative of a cost function with respect to the first parameter, theta one, that can be obtained by taking J and increasing theta one. So you have J of theta one plus epsilon and so on. Minus J of this theta one minus epsilon and divide it by two epsilon. The partial derivative respect to the second parameter theta two, is again this thing except that you would take J of here you're increasing theta two by epsilon, and here you're decreasing theta two by epsilon and so on down to the derivative. With respect of theta n would give you increase and decrease theta and by epsilon over there. So, these equations give you a way to numerically approximate the partial derivative of J with respect to any one of your parameters theta i. Completely, what you implement is therefore the following. We implement the following in octave to numerically compute the derivatives. We say, for i = 1:n, where n is the dimension of our parameter of vector theta. And I usually do this with the unrolled version of the parameter. So theta is just a long list of all of my parameters in my neural network, say. I'm gonna set thetaPlus = theta, then increase thetaPlus of the (i) element by epsilon. And so this is basically thetaPlus is equal to theta except for thetaPlus(i) which is now incremented by epsilon. Epsilon, so theta plus is equal to, write theta 1, theta 2 and so on. Then theta I has epsilon added to it and then we go down to theta N. So this is what theta plus is. And similar these two lines set theta minus to something similar except that this instead of theta I plus Epsilon, this now becomes theta I minus Epsilon. And then finally you implement this gradApprox (i) and this would give you your approximation to the partial derivative respect of theta i of J of theta. And the way we use this in our neural network implementation is, we would implement this four loop to compute the top partial derivative of the cost function for respect to every parameter in that network, and we can then take the gradient that we got from backprop. So DVec was the derivative we got from backprop. All right, so backprop, backpropogation, was a relatively efficient way to compute a derivative or a partial derivative. Of a cost function with respect to all our parameters. And what I usually do is then, take my numerically computed derivative that is this gradApprox that we just had from up here. And make sure that that is equal or approximately equal up to small values of numerical round up, that it's pretty close. So the DVec that I got from backprop. And if these two ways of computing the derivative give me the same answer, or give me any similar answers, up to a few decimal places, then I'm much more confident that my implementation of backprop is correct. And when I plug these DVec vectors into gradient assent or some advanced optimization algorithm, I can then be much more confident that I'm computing the derivatives correctly, and therefore that hopefully my code will run correctly and do a good job optimizing J of theta. Finally, I wanna put everything together and tell you how to implement this numerical gradient checking. Here's what I usually do. First thing I do is implement back propagation to compute DVec. So there's a procedure we talked about in the earlier video to compute DVec which may be our unrolled version of these matrices. So then what I do, is implement a numerical gradient checking to compute gradApprox. So this is what I described earlier in this video and in the previous slide. Then should make sure that DVec and gradApprox give similar values, you know let's say up to a few decimal places. And finally and this is the important step, before you start to use your code for learning, for seriously training your network, it's important to turn off gradient checking and to no longer compute this gradApprox thing using the numerical derivative formulas that we talked about earlier in this video. And the reason for that is the numeric code gradient checking code, the stuff we talked about in this video, that's a very computationally expensive, that's a very slow way to try to approximate the derivative. Whereas In contrast, the back propagation algorithm that we talked about earlier, that is the thing we talked about earlier for computing. You know, D1, D2, D3 for Dvec. Backprop is much more computationally efficient way of computing for derivatives. So once you've verified that your implementation of back propagation is correct, you should turn off gradient checking and just stop using that. So just to reiterate, you should be sure to disable your gradient checking code before running your algorithm for many iterations of gradient descent or for many iterations of the advanced optimization algorithms, in order to train your classifier. Concretely, if you were to run the numerical gradient checking on every single iteration of gradient descent. Or if you were in the inner loop of your costFunction, then your code would be very slow. Because the numerical gradient checking code is much slower than the backpropagation algorithm, than the backpropagation method where, you remember, we were computing delta(4), delta(3), delta(2), and so on. That was the backpropagation algorithm. That is a much faster way to compute derivates than gradient checking. So when you're ready, once you've verified the implementation of back propagation is correct, make sure you turn off or you disable your gradient checking code while you train your algorithm, or else you code could run very slowly. So, that's how you take gradients numericaly, and that's how you can verify tha implementation of back propagation is correct. Whenever I implement back propagation or similar gradient discerning algorithm for a complicated mode,l I always use gradient checking and this really helps me make sure that my code is correct.