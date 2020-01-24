Kernels II

In the last video, we started to talk about the kernels idea and how it can be used to define new features for the support vector machine. In this video, I'd like to throw in some of the missing details and, also, say a few words about how to use these ideas in practice. Such as, how they pertain to, for example, the bias variance trade-off in support vector machines. In the last video, I talked about the process of picking a few landmarks. You know, l1, l2, l3 and that allowed us to define the similarity function also called the kernel or in this example if you have this similarity function this is a Gaussian kernel. And that allowed us to build this form of a hypothesis function. But where do we get these landmarks from? Where do we get l1, l2, l3 from? And it seems, also, that for complex learning problems, maybe we want a lot more landmarks than just three of them that we might choose by hand. So in practice this is how the landmarks are chosen which is that given the machine learning problem. We have some data set of some some positive and negative examples. So, this is the idea here which is that we're gonna take the examples and for every training example that we have, we are just going to call it. We're just going to put landmarks as exactly the same locations as the training examples. So if I have one training example if that is x1, well then I'm going to choose this is my first landmark to be at xactly the same location as my first training example. And if I have a different training example x2. Well we're going to set the second landmark to be the location of my second training example. On the figure on the right, I used red and blue dots just as illustration, the color of this figure, the color of the dots on the figure on the right is not significant. But what I'm going to end up with using this method is I'm going to end up with m landmarks of l1, l2 down to l(m) if I have m training examples with one landmark per location of my per location of each of my training examples. And this is nice because it is saying that my features are basically going to measure how close an example is to one of the things I saw in my training set. So, just to write this outline a little more concretely, given m training examples, I'm going to choose the the location of my landmarks to be exactly near the locations of my m training examples. When you are given example x, and in this example x can be something in the training set, it can be something in the cross validation set, or it can be something in the test set. Given an example x we are going to compute, you know, these features as so f1, f2, and so on. Where l1 is actually equal to x1 and so on. And these then give me a feature vector. So let me write f as the feature vector. I'm going to take these f1, f2 and so on, and just group them into feature vector. Take those down to fm. And, you know, just by convention. If we want, we can add an extra feature f0, which is always equal to 1. So this plays a role similar to what we had previously. For x0, which was our interceptor. So, for example, if we have a training example x(i), y(i), the features we would compute for this training example will be as follows: given x(i), we will then map it to, you know, f1(i). Which is the similarity. I'm going to abbreviate as SIM instead of writing out the whole word similarity, right? And f2(i) equals the similarity between x(i) and l2, and so on, down to fm(i) equals the similarity between x(i) and l(m). And somewhere in the middle. Somewhere in this list, you know, at the i-th component, I will actually have one feature component which is f subscript i(i), which is going to be the similarity between x and l(i). Where l(i) is equal to x(i), and so you know fi(i) is just going to be the similarity between x and itself. And if you're using the Gaussian kernel this is actually e to the minus 0 over 2 sigma squared and so, this will be equal to 1 and that's okay. So one of my features for this training example is going to be equal to 1. And then similar to what I have above. I can take all of these m features and group them into a feature vector. So instead of representing my example, using, you know, x(i) which is this what R(n) plus R(n) one dimensional vector. Depending on whether you can set terms, is either R(n) or R(n) plus 1. We can now instead represent my training example using this feature vector f. I am going to write this f superscript i. Which is going to be taking all of these things and stacking them into a vector. So, f1(i) down to fm(i) and if you want and well, usually we'll also add this f0(i), where f0(i) is equal to 1. And so this vector here gives me my new feature vector with which to represent my training example. So given these kernels and similarity functions, here's how we use a simple vector machine. If you already have a learning set of parameters theta, then if you given a value of x and you want to make a prediction. What we do is we compute the features f, which is now an R(m) plus 1 dimensional feature vector. And we have m here because we have m training examples and thus m landmarks and what we do is we predict 1 if theta transpose f is greater than or equal to 0. Right. So, if theta transpose f, of course, that's just equal to theta 0, f0 plus theta 1, f1 plus dot dot dot, plus theta m f(m). And so my parameter vector theta is also now going to be an m plus 1 dimensional vector. And we have m here because where the number of landmarks is equal to the training set size. So m was the training set size and now, the parameter vector theta is going to be m plus one dimensional. So that's how you make a prediction if you already have a setting for the parameter's theta. How do you get the parameter's theta? Well you do that using the SVM learning algorithm, and specifically what you do is you would solve this minimization problem. You've minimized the parameter's theta of C times this cost function which we had before. Only now, instead of looking there instead of making predictions using theta transpose x(i) using our original features, x(i). Instead we've taken the features x(i) and replace them with a new features so we are using theta transpose f(i) to make a prediction on the i'f training examples and we see that, you know, in both places here and it's by solving this minimization problem that you get the parameters for your Support Vector Machine. And one last detail is because this optimization problem we really have n equals m features. That is here. The number of features we have. Really, the effective number of features we have is dimension of f. So that n is actually going to be equal to m. So, if you want to, you can think of this as a sum, this really is a sum from j equals 1 through m. And then one way to think about this, is you can think of it as n being equal to m, because if f isn't a new feature, then we have m plus 1 features, with the plus 1 coming from the interceptor. And here, we still do sum from j equal 1 through n, because similar to our earlier videos on regularization, we still do not regularize the parameter theta zero, which is why this is a sum for j equals 1 through m instead of j equals zero though m. So that's the support vector machine learning algorithm. That's one sort of, mathematical detail aside that I should mention, which is that in the way the support vector machine is implemented, this last term is actually done a little bit differently. So you don't really need to know about this last detail in order to use support vector machines, and in fact the equations that are written down here should give you all the intuitions that should need. But in the way the support vector machine is implemented, you know, that term, the sum of j of theta j squared right? Another way to write this is this can be written as theta transpose theta if we ignore the parameter theta 0. So theta 1 down to theta m. Ignoring theta 0. Then this sum of j of theta j squared that this can also be written theta transpose theta. And what most support vector machine implementations do is actually replace this theta transpose theta, will instead, theta transpose times some matrix inside, that depends on the kernel you use, times theta. And so this gives us a slightly different distance metric. We'll use a slightly different measure instead of minimizing exactly the norm of theta squared means that minimize something slightly similar to it. That's like a rescale version of the parameter vector theta that depends on the kernel. But this is kind of a mathematical detail. That allows the support vector machine software to run much more efficiently. And the reason the support vector machine does this is with this modification. It allows it to scale to much bigger training sets. Because for example, if you have a training set with 10,000 training examples. Then, you know, the way we define landmarks, we end up with 10,000 landmarks. And so theta becomes 10,000 dimensional. And maybe that works, but when m becomes really, really big then solving for all of these parameters, you know, if m were 50,000 or a 100,000 then solving for all of these parameters can become expensive for the support vector machine optimization software, thus solving the minimization problem that I drew here. So kind of as mathematical detail, which again you really don't need to know about. It actually modifies that last term a little bit to optimize something slightly different than just minimizing the norm squared of theta squared, of theta. But if you want, you can feel free to think of this as an kind of a n implementational detail that does change the objective a bit, but is done primarily for reasons of computational efficiency, so usually you don't really have to worry about this. And by the way, in case your wondering why we don't apply the kernel's idea to other algorithms as well like logistic regression, it turns out that if you want, you can actually apply the kernel's idea and define the source of features using landmarks and so on for logistic regression. But the computational tricks that apply for support vector machines don't generalize well to other algorithms like logistic regression. And so, using kernels with logistic regression is going too very slow, whereas, because of computational tricks, like that embodied and how it modifies this and the details of how the support vector machine software is implemented, support vector machines and kernels tend go particularly well together. Whereas, logistic regression and kernels, you know, you can do it, but this would run very slowly. And it won't be able to take advantage of advanced optimization techniques that people have figured out for the particular case of running a support vector machine with a kernel. But all this pertains only to how you actually implement software to minimize the cost function. I will say more about that in the next video, but you really don't need to know about how to write software to minimize this cost function because you can find very good off the shelf software for doing so. And just as, you know, I wouldn't recommend writing code to invert a matrix or to compute a square root, I actually do not recommend writing software to minimize this cost function yourself, but instead to use off the shelf software packages that people have developed and so those software packages already embody these numerical optimization tricks, so you don't really have to worry about them. But one other thing that is worth knowing about is when you're applying a support vector machine, how do you choose the parameters of the support vector machine? And the last thing I want to do in this video is say a little word about the bias and variance trade offs when using a support vector machine. When using an SVM, one of the things you need to choose is the parameter C which was in the optimization objective, and you recall that C played a role similar to 1 over lambda, where lambda was the regularization parameter we had for logistic regression. So, if you have a large value of C, this corresponds to what we have back in logistic regression, of a small value of lambda meaning of not using much regularization. And if you do that, you tend to have a hypothesis with lower bias and higher variance. Whereas if you use a smaller value of C then this corresponds to when we are using logistic regression with a large value of lambda and that corresponds to a hypothesis with higher bias and lower variance. And so, hypothesis with large C has a higher variance, and is more prone to overfitting, whereas hypothesis with small C has higher bias and is thus more prone to underfitting. So this parameter C is one of the parameters we need to choose. The other one is the parameter sigma squared, which appeared in the Gaussian kernel. So if the Gaussian kernel sigma squared is large, then in the similarity function, which was this you know E to the minus x minus landmark varies squared over 2 sigma squared. In this one of the example; If I have only one feature, x1, if I have a landmark there at that location, if sigma squared is large, then, you know, the Gaussian kernel would tend to fall off relatively slowly and so this would be my feature f(i), and so this would be smoother function that varies more smoothly, and so this will give you a hypothesis with higher bias and lower variance, because the Gaussian kernel that falls off smoothly, you tend to get a hypothesis that varies slowly, or varies smoothly as you change the input x. Whereas in contrast, if sigma squared was small and if that's my landmark given my 1 feature x1, you know, my Gaussian kernel, my similarity function, will vary more abruptly. And in both cases I'd pick out 1, and so if sigma squared is small, then my features vary less smoothly. So if it's just higher slopes or higher derivatives here. And using this, you end up fitting hypotheses of lower bias and you can have higher variance. And if you look at this week's points exercise, you actually get to play around with some of these ideas yourself and see these effects yourself. So, that was the support vector machine with kernels algorithm. And hopefully this discussion of bias and variance will give you some sense of how you can expect this algorithm to behave as well.