Map Reduce and Data Parallelism

In the last few videos, we talked about stochastic gradient descent, and, you know, other variations of the stochastic gradient descent algorithm, including those adaptations to online learning, but all of those algorithms could be run on one machine, or could be run on one computer. And some machine learning problems are just too big to run on one machine, sometimes maybe you just so much data you just don't ever want to run all that data through a single computer, no matter what algorithm you would use on that computer. So in this video I'd like to talk about different approach to large scale machine learning, called the map reduce approach. And even though we have quite a few videos on stochastic gradient descent and we're going to spend relative less time on map reduce--don't judge the relative importance of map reduce versus the gradient descent based on the amount amount of time I spend on these ideas in particular. Many people will say that map reduce is at least an equally important, and some would say an even more important idea compared to gradient descent, only it's relatively simpler to explain, which is why I'm going to spend less time on it, but using these ideas you might be able to scale learning algorithms to even far larger problems than is possible using stochastic gradient descent. Here's the idea. Let's say we want to fit a linear regression model or a logistic regression model or some such, and let's start again with batch gradient descent, so that's our batch gradient descent learning rule. And to keep the writing on this slide tractable, I'm going to assume throughout that we have m equals 400 examples. Of course, by our standards, in terms of large scale machine learning, you know m might be pretty small and so, this might be more commonly applied to problems, where you have maybe closer to 400 million examples, or some such, but just to make the writing on the slide simpler, I'm going to pretend we have 400 examples. So in that case, the batch gradient descent learning rule has this 400 and the sum from i equals 1 through 400 through my 400 examples here, and if m is large, then this is a computationally expensive step. So, what the MapReduce idea does is the following, and I should say the map reduce idea is due to two researchers, Jeff Dean and Sanjay Gimawat. Jeff Dean, by the way, is one of the most legendary engineers in all of Silicon Valley and he kind of built a large fraction of the architectural infrastructure that all of Google runs on today. But here's the map reduce idea. So, let's say I have some training set, if we want to denote by this box here of X Y pairs, where it's X1, Y1, down to my 400 examples, Xm, Ym. So, that's my training set with 400 training examples. In the MapReduce idea, one way to do, is split this training set in to different subsets. I'm going to. assume for this example that I have 4 computers, or 4 machines to run in parallel on my training set, which is why I'm splitting this into 4 machines. If you have 10 machines or 100 machines, then you would split your training set into 10 pieces or 100 pieces or what have you. And what the first of my 4 machines is to do, say, is use just the first one quarter of my training set--so use just the first 100 training examples. And in particular, what it's going to do is look at this summation, and compute that summation for just the first 100 training examples. So let me write that up I'm going to compute a variable temp 1 to superscript 1 the first machine J equals sum from equals 1 through 100, and then I'm going to plug in exactly that term there--so I have X-theta, Xi, minus Yi times Xij, right? So that's just that gradient descent term up there. And then similarly, I'm going to take the second quarter of my data and send it to my second machine, and my second machine will use training examples 101 through 200 and you will compute similar variables of a temp to j which is the same sum for index from examples 101 through 200. And similarly machines 3 and 4 will use the third quarter and the fourth quarter of my training set. So now each machine has to sum over 100 instead of over 400 examples and so has to do only a quarter of the work and thus presumably it could do it about four times as fast. Finally, after all these machines have done this work, I am going to take these temp variables and put them back together. So I take these variables and send them all to a You know centralized master server and what the master will do is combine these results together. and in particular, it will update my parameters theta j according to theta j gets updated as theta j minus Of the learning rate alpha times one over 400 times temp, 1, J, plus temp 2j plus temp 3j plus temp 4j and of course we have to do this separately for J equals 0. You know, up to and within this number of features. So operating this equation into I hope it's clear. So what this equation is doing is exactly the same is that when you have a centralized master server that takes the results, the ten one j the ten two j ten three j and ten four j and adds them up and so of course the sum of these four things. Right, that's just the sum of this, plus the sum of this, plus the sum of this, plus the sum of that, and those four things just add up to be equal to this sum that we're originally computing a batch stream descent. And then we have the alpha times 1 of 400, alpha times 1 of 100, and this is exactly equivalent to the batch gradient descent algorithm, only, instead of needing to sum over all four hundred training examples on just one machine, we can instead divide up the work load on four machines. So, here's what the general picture of the MapReduce technique looks like. We have some training sets, and if we want to paralyze across four machines, we are going to take the training set and split it, you know, equally. Split it as evenly as we can into four subsets. Then we are going to take the 4 subsets of the training data and send them to 4 different computers. And each of the 4 computers can compute a summation over just one quarter of the training set, and then finally take each of the computers takes the results, sends them to a centralized server, which then combines the results together. So, on the previous line in that example, the bulk of the work in gradient descent, was computing the sum from i equals 1 to 400 of something. So more generally, sum from i equals 1 to m of that formula for gradient descent. And now, because each of the four computers can do just a quarter of the work, potentially you can get up to a 4x speed up. In particular, if there were no network latencies and no costs of the network communications to send the data back and forth, you can potentially get up to a 4x speed up. Of course, in practice, because of network latencies, the overhead of combining the results afterwards and other factors, in practice you get slightly less than a 4x speedup. But, none the less, this sort of macro juice approach does offer us a way to process much larger data sets than is possible using a single computer. If you are thinking of applying Map Reduce to some learning algorithm, in order to speed this up. By paralleling the computation over different computers, the key question to ask yourself is, can your learning algorithm be expressed as a summation over the training set? And it turns out that many learning algorithms can actually be expressed as computing sums of functions over the training set and the computational expense of running them on large data sets is because they need to sum over a very large training set. So, whenever your learning algorithm can be expressed as a sum of the training set and whenever the bulk of the work of the learning algorithm can be expressed as the sum of the training set, then map reviews might a good candidate for scaling your learning algorithms through very, very good data sets. Lets just look at one more example. Let's say that we want to use one of the advanced optimization algorithm. So, things like, you know, l, b, f, g, s constant gradient and so on, and let's say we want to train a logistic regression of the algorithm. For that, we need to compute two main quantities. One is for the advanced optimization algorithms like, you know, LPF and constant gradient. We need to provide it a routine to compute the cost function of the optimization objective. And so for logistic regression, you remember that a cost function has this sort of sum over the training set, and so if youre paralizing over ten machines, you would split up the training set onto ten machines and have each of the ten machines compute the sum of this quantity over just one tenth of the training data. Then, the other thing that the advanced optimization algorithms need, is a routine to compute these partial derivative terms. Once again, these derivative terms, for which it's a logistic regression, can be expressed as a sum over the training set, and so once again, similar to our earlier example, you would have each machine compute that summation over just some small fraction of your training data. And finally, having computed all of these things, they could then send their results to a centralized server, which can then add up the partial sums. This corresponds to adding up those tenth i or tenth ij variables, which were computed locally on machine number i, and so the centralized server can sum these things up and get the overall cost function and get the overall partial derivative, which you can then pass through the advanced optimization algorithm. So, more broadly, by taking other learning algorithms and expressing them in sort of summation form or by expressing them in terms of computing sums of functions over the training set, you can use the MapReduce technique to parallelize other learning algorithms as well, and scale them to very large training sets. Finally, as one last comment, so far we have been discussing MapReduce algorithms as allowing you to parallelize over multiple computers, maybe multiple computers in a computer cluster or over multiple computers in the data center. It turns out that sometimes even if you have just a single computer, MapReduce can also be applicable. In particular, on many single computers now, you can have multiple processing cores. You can have multiple CPUs, and within each CPU you can have multiple proc cores. If you have a large training set, what you can do if, say, you have a computer with 4 computing cores, what you can do is, even on a single computer you can split the training sets into pieces and send the training set to different cores within a single box, like within a single desktop computer or a single server and use MapReduce this way to divvy up work load. Each of the cores can then carry out the sum over, say, one quarter of your training set, and then they can take the partial sums and combine them, in order to get the summation over the entire training set. The advantage of thinking about MapReduce this way, as paralyzing over cause within a single machine, rather than parallelizing over multiple machines is that, this way you don't have to worry about network latency, because all the communication, all the sending of the [xx] back and forth, all that happens within a single machine. And so network latency becomes much less of an issue compared to if you were using this to over different computers within the data sensor. Finally, one last caveat on parallelizing within a multi-core machine. Depending on the details of your implementation, if you have a multi-core machine and if you have certain numerical linear algebra libraries. It turns out that the sum numerical linear algebra libraries that can automatically parallelize their linear algebra operations across multiple cores within the machine. So if you're fortunate enough to be using one of those numerical linear algebra libraries and certainly this does not apply to every single library. If you're using one of those libraries and. If you have a very good vectorizing implementation of the learning algorithm. Sometimes you can just implement you standard learning algorithm in a vectorized fashion and not worry about parallelization and numerical linear algebra libararies could take care of some of it for you. So you don't need to implement [xx] but. for other any problems, taking advantage of this sort of map reducing commentation, finding and using this MapReduce formulation and to paralelize a cross coarse except yourself might be a good idea as well and could let you speed up your learning algorithm. In this video, we talked about the MapReduce approach to parallelizing machine learning by taking a data and spreading them across many computers in the data center. Although these ideas are critical to paralysing across multiple cores within a single computer as well. Today there are some good open source implementations of MapReduce, so there are many users in open source system called Hadoop and using either your own implementation or using someone else's open source implementation, you can use these ideas to parallelize learning algorithms and get them to run on much larger data sets than is possible using just a single machine.