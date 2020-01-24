Model Selection and Train/Validation/Test Sets

Suppose you're left to decide what degree of polynomial to fit to a data set. So that what features to include that gives you a learning algorithm. Or suppose you'd like to choose the regularization parameter longer for learning algorithm. How do you do that? This account model selection process. Browsers, and in our discussion of how to do this, we'll talk about not just how to split your data into the train and test sets, but how to switch data into what we discover is called the train, validation, and test sets. We'll see in this video just what these things are, and how to use them to do model selection. We've already seen a lot of times the problem of overfitting, in which just because a learning algorithm fits a training set well, that doesn't mean it's a good hypothesis. More generally, this is why the training set's error is not a good predictor for how well the hypothesis will do on new example. Concretely, if you fit some set of parameters. Theta0, theta1, theta2, and so on, to your training set. Then the fact that your hypothesis does well on the training set. Well, this doesn't mean much in terms of predicting how well your hypothesis will generalize to new examples not seen in the training set. And a more general principle is that once your parameter is what fit to some set of data. Maybe the training set, maybe something else. Then the error of your hypothesis as measured on that same data set, such as the training error, that's unlikely to be a good estimate of your actual generalization error. That is how well the hypothesis will generalize to new examples. Now let's consider the model selection problem. Let's say you're trying to choose what degree polynomial to fit to data. So, should you choose a linear function, a quadratic function, a cubic function? All the way up to a 10th-order polynomial. So it's as if there's one extra parameter in this algorithm, which I'm going to denote d, which is, what degree of polynomial. Do you want to pick. So it's as if, in addition to the theta parameters, it's as if there's one more parameter, d, that you're trying to determine using your data set. So, the first option is d equals one, if you fit a linear function. We can choose d equals two, d equals three, all the way up to d equals 10. So, we'd like to fit this extra sort of parameter which I'm denoting by d. And concretely let's say that you want to choose a model, that is choose a degree of polynomial, choose one of these 10 models. And fit that model and also get some estimate of how well your fitted hypothesis was generalize to new examples. Here's one thing you could do. What you could, first take your first model and minimize the training error. And this would give you some parameter vector theta. And you could then take your second model, the quadratic function, and fit that to your training set and this will give you some other. Parameter vector theta. In order to distinguish between these different parameter vectors, I'm going to use a superscript one superscript two there where theta superscript one just means the parameters I get by fitting this model to my training data. And theta superscript two just means the parameters I get by fitting this quadratic function to my training data and so on. By fitting a cubic model I get parenthesis three up to, well, say theta 10. And one thing we ccould do is that take these parameters and look at test error. So I can compute on my test set J test of one, J test of theta two, and so on. J test of theta three, and so on. So I'm going to take each of my hypotheses with the corresponding parameters and just measure the performance of on the test set. Now, one thing I could do then is, in order to select one of these models, I could then see which model has the lowest test set error. And let's just say for this example that I ended up choosing the fifth order polynomial. So, this seems reasonable so far. But now let's say I want to take my fifth hypothesis, this, this, fifth order model, and let's say I want to ask, how well does this model generalize? One thing I could do is look at how well my fifth order polynomial hypothesis had done on my test set. But the problem is this will not be a fair estimate of how well my hypothesis generalizes. And the reason is what we've done is we've fit this extra parameter d, that is this degree of polynomial. And what fits that parameter d, using the test set, namely, we chose the value of d that gave us the best possible performance on the test set. And so, the performance of my parameter vector theta5, on the test set, that's likely to be an overly optimistic estimate of generalization error. Right, so, that because I had fit this parameter d to my test set is no longer fair to evaluate my hypothesis on this test set, because I fit my parameters to this test set, I've chose the degree d of polynomial using the test set. And so my hypothesis is likely to do better on this test set than it would on new examples that it hasn't seen before, and that's which is, which is what I really care about. So just to reiterate, on the previous slide, we saw that if we fit some set of parameters, you know, say theta0, theta1, and so on, to some training set, then the performance of the fitted model on the training set is not predictive of how well the hypothesis will generalize to new examples. Is because these parameters were fit to the training set, so they're likely to do well on the training set, even if the parameters don't do well on other examples. And, in the procedure I just described on this line, we just did the same thing. And specifically, what we did was, we fit this parameter d to the test set. And by having fit the parameter to the test set, this means that the performance of the hypothesis on that test set may not be a fair estimate of how well the hypothesis is, is likely to do on examples we haven't seen before. To address this problem, in a model selection setting, if we want to evaluate a hypothesis, this is what we usually do instead. Given the data set, instead of just splitting into a training test set, what we're going to do is then split it into three pieces. And the first piece is going to be called the training set as usual. So let me call this first part the training set. And the second piece of this data, I'm going to call the cross validation set. [SOUND] Cross validation. And the cross validation, as V-D. Sometimes it's also called the validation set instead of cross validation set. And then the loss can be to call the usual test set. And the pretty, pretty typical ratio at which to split these things will be to send 60% of your data's, your training set, maybe 20% to your cross validation set, and 20% to your test set. And these numbers can vary a little bit but this integration be pretty typical. And so our training sets will now be only maybe 60% of the data, and our cross-validation set, or our validation set, will have some number of examples. I'm going to denote that m subscript cv. So that's the number of cross-validation examples. Following our early notational convention I'm going to use xi cv comma y i cv, to denote the i cross validation example. And finally we also have a test set over here with our m subscript test being the number of test examples. So, now that we've defined the training validation or cross validation and test sets. We can also define the training error, cross validation error, and test error. So here's my training error, and I'm just writing this as J subscript train of theta. This is pretty much the same things. These are the same thing as the J of theta that I've been writing so far, this is just a training set error you know, as measuring a training set and then J subscript cv my cross validation error, this is pretty much what you'd expect, just like the training error you've set measure it on a cross validation data set, and here's my test set error same as before. So when faced with a model selection problem like this, what we're going to do is, instead of using the test set to select the model, we're instead going to use the validation set, or the cross validation set, to select the model. Concretely, we're going to first take our first hypothesis, take this first model, and say, minimize the cross function, and this would give me some parameter vector theta for the new model. And, as before, I'm going to put a superscript 1, just to denote that this is the parameter for the new model. We do the same thing for the quadratic model. Get some parameter vector theta two. Get some para, parameter vector theta three, and so on, down to theta ten for the polynomial. And what I'm going to do is, instead of testing these hypotheses on the test set, I'm instead going to test them on the cross validation set. And measure J subscript cv, to see how well each of these hypotheses do on my cross validation set. And then I'm going to pick the hypothesis with the lowest cross validation error. So for this example, let's say for the sake of argument, that it was my 4th order polynomial, that had the lowest cross validation error. So in that case I'm going to pick this fourth order polynomial model. And finally, what this means is that that parameter d, remember d was the degree of polynomial, right? So d equals two, d equals three, all the way up to d equals 10. What we've done is we'll fit that parameter d and we'll say d equals four. And we did so using the cross-validation set. And so this degree of polynomial, so the parameter, is no longer fit to the test set, and so we've not saved away the test set, and we can use the test set to measure, or to estimate the generalization error of the model that was selected. By the of them. So, that was model selection and how you can take your data, split it into a training, validation, and test set. And use your cross validation data to select the model and evaluate it on the test set. One final note, I should say that in. The machine learning, as of this practice today, there aren't many people that will do that early thing that I talked about, and said that, you know, it isn't such a good idea, of selecting your model using this test set. And then using the same test set to report the error as though selecting your degree of polynomial on the test set, and then reporting the error on the test set as though that were a good estimate of generalization error. That sort of practice is unfortunately many, many people do do it. If you have a massive, massive test that is maybe not a terrible thing to do, but many practitioners, most practitioners that machine learnimg tend to advise against that. And it's considered better practice to have separate train validation and test sets. I just warned you to sometimes people to do, you know, use the same data for the purpose of the validation set, and for the purpose of the test set. You need a training set and a test set, and that's good, that's practice, though you will see some people do it. But, if possible, I would recommend against doing that yourself.