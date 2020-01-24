Motivation II: Visualization

In the last video, we talked about dimensionality reduction for the purpose of compressing the data. In this video, I'd like to tell you about a second application of dimensionality reduction and that is to visualize the data. For a lot of machine learning applications, it really helps us to develop effective learning algorithms, if we can understand our data better. If there is some way of visualizing the data better, and so, dimensionality reduction offers us, often, another useful tool to do so. Let's start with an example. Let's say we've collected a large data set of many statistics and facts about different countries around the world. So, maybe the first feature, X1 is the country's GDP, or the Gross Domestic Product, and X2 is a per capita, meaning the per person GDP, X3 human development index, life expectancy, X5, X6 and so on. And we may have a huge data set like this, where, you know, maybe 50 features for every country, and we have a huge set of countries. So is there something we can do to try to understand our data better? I've given this huge table of numbers. How do you visualize this data? If you have 50 features, it's very difficult to plot 50-dimensional data. What is a good way to examine this data? Using dimensionality reduction, what we can do is, instead of having each country represented by this featured vector, xi, which is 50-dimensional, so instead of, say, having a country like Canada, instead of having 50 numbers to represent the features of Canada, let's say we can come up with a different feature representation that is these z vectors, that is in R2. If that's the case, if we can have just a pair of numbers, z1 and z2 that somehow, summarizes my 50 numbers, maybe what we can do [xx] is to plot these countries in R2 and use that to try to understand the space in [xx] of features of different countries [xx] the better and so, here, what you can do is reduce the data from 50 D, from 50 dimensions to 2D, so you can plot this as a 2 dimensional plot, and, when you do that, it turns out that, if you look at the output of the Dimensionality Reduction algorithms, It usually doesn't astride a physical meaning to these new features you want [xx] to. It's often up to us to figure out you know, roughly what these features means. But, And if you plot those features, here is what you might find. So, here, every country is represented by a point ZI, which is an R2 and so each of those. Dots, and this figure represents a country, and so, here's Z1 and here's Z2, and [xx] [xx] of these. So, you might find, for example, That the horizontial axis the Z1 axis corresponds roughly to the overall country size, or the overall economic activity of a country. So the overall GDP, overall economic size of a country. Whereas the vertical axis in our data might correspond to the per person GDP. Or the per person well being, or the per person economic activity, and, you might find that, given these 50 features, you know, these are really the 2 main dimensions of the deviation, and so, out here you may have a country like the U.S.A., which is a relatively large GDP, you know, is a very large GDP and a relatively high per-person GDP as well. Whereas here you might have a country like Singapore, which actually has a very high per person GDP as well, but because Singapore is a much smaller country the overall economy size of Singapore is much smaller than the US. And, over here, you would have countries where individuals are unfortunately some are less well off, maybe shorter life expectancy, less health care, less economic maturity that's why smaller countries, whereas a point like this will correspond to a country that has a fair, has a substantial amount of economic activity, but where individuals tend to be somewhat less well off. So you might find that the axes Z1 and Z2 can help you to most succinctly capture really what are the two main dimensions of the variations amongst different countries. Such as the overall economic activity of the country projected by the size of the country's overall economy as well as the per-person individual well-being, measured by per-person GDP, per-person healthcare, and things like that. So that's how you can use dimensionality reduction, in order to reduce data from 50 dimensions or whatever, down to two dimensions, or maybe down to three dimensions, so that you can plot it and understand your data better. In the next video, we'll start to develop a specific algorithm, called PCA, or Principal Component Analysis, which will allow us to do this and also do the earlier application I talked about of compressing the data.