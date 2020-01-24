In this and the next video, I'd like to tell you about one possible extension to the anomaly detection algorithm that we've developed so far. This extension uses something called the multivariate Gaussian distribution, and it has some advantages, and some disadvantages, and it can sometimes catch some anomalies that the earlier algorithm didn't. To motivate this, let's start with an example. Let's say that so our unlabeled data looks like what I have plotted here. And I'm going to use the example of monitoring machines in the data center, monitoring computers in the data center. So my two features are x1 which is the CPU load and x2 which is maybe the memory use. So if I take my two features, x1 and x2, and I model them as Gaussians then here's a plot of my X1 features, here's a plot of my X2 features, and so if I fit a Gaussian to that, maybe I'll get a Gaussian like this, so here's P of X 1, which depends on the parameters mu 1, and sigma squared 1, and here's my memory used, and, you know, maybe I'll get a Gaussian that looks like this, and this is my P of X 2, which depends on mu 2 and sigma squared 2. And so this is how the anomaly detection algorithm models X1 and X2. Now let's say that in the test sets I have an example that looks like this. The location of that green cross, so the value of X 1 is about 0.4, and the value of X 2 is about 1.5. Now, if you look at the data, it looks like, yeah, most of the data data lies in this region, and so that green cross is pretty far away from any of the data I've seen. It looks like that should be raised as an anomaly. So, in my data, in my, in the data of my good examples, it looks like, you know, the CPU load, and the memory use, they sort of grow linearly with each other. So if I have a machine using lots of CPU, you know memory use will also be high, whereas this example, this green example it looks like here, the CPU load is very low, but the memory use is very high, and I just have not seen that before in my training set. It looks like that should be an anomaly. But let's see what the anomaly detection algorithm will do. Well, for the CPU load, it puts it at around there 0.5 and this reasonably high probability is not that far from other examples we've seen, maybe, whereas, for the memory use, this appointment, 0.5, whereas for the memory use, it's about 1.5, which is there. Again, you know, it's all to us, it's not terribly Gaussian, but the value here and the value here is not that different from many other examples we've seen, and so P of X 1, will be pretty high, reasonably high. P of X 2 reasonably high. I mean, if you look at this plot right, this point here, it doesn't look that bad, and if you look at this plot, you know across here, doesn't look that bad. I mean, I have had examples with even greater memory used, or with even less CPU use, and so this example doesn't look that anomalous. And so, an anomaly detection algorithm will fail to flag this point as an anomaly. And it turns out what our anomaly detection algorithm is doing is that it is not realizing that this blue ellipse shows the high probability region, is that, one of the thing is that, examples here, a high probability, and the examples, the next circle of from a lower probably, and examples here are even lower probability, and somehow, here are things that are, green cross there, it's pretty high probability, and in particular, it tends to think that, you know, everything in this region, everything on the line that I'm circling over, has, you know, about equal probability, and it doesn't realize that something out here actually has much lower probability than something over there. So, in order to fix this, we can, we're going to develop a modified version of the anomaly detection algorithm, using something called the multivariate Gaussian distribution also called the multivariate normal distribution. So here's what we're going to do. We have features x which are in Rn and instead of P of X 1, P of X 2, separately, we're going to model P of X, all in one go, so model P of X, you know, all at the same time. So the parameters of the multivariate Gaussian distribution are mu, which is a vector, and sigma, which is an n by n matrix, called a covariance matrix, and this is similar to the covariance matrix that we saw when we were working with the PCA, with the principal components analysis algorithm. For the second complete is, let me just write out the formula for the multivariate Gaussian distribution. So we say that probability of X, and this is parameterized by my parameters mu and sigma that the probability of x is equal to once again there's absolutely no need to memorize this formula. You know, you can look it up whenever you need to use it, but this is what the probability of X looks like. Transverse, 2nd inverse, X minus mu. And this thing here, the absolute value of sigma, this thing here when you write this symbol, this is called the determent of sigma and this is a mathematical function of a matrix and you really don't need to know what the determinant of a matrix is, but really all you need to know is that you can compute it in octave by using the octave command DET of sigma. Okay, and again, just be clear, alright? In this expression, these sigmas here, these are just n by n matrix. This is not a summation and you know, the sigma there is an n by n matrix. So that's the formula for P of X, but it's more interestingly, or more importantly, what does P of X actually looks like? Lets look at some examples of multivariate Gaussian distributions. So let's take a two dimensional example, say if I have N equals 2, I have two features, X 1 and X 2. Lets say I set MU to be equal to 0 and sigma to be equal to this matrix here. With 1s on the diagonals and 0s on the off-diagonals, this matrix is sometimes also called the identity matrix. In that case, p of x will look like this, and what I'm showing in this figure is, you know, for a specific value of X1 and for a specific value of X2, the height of this surface the value of p of x. And so with this setting the parameters p of x is highest when X1 and X2 equal zero 0, so that's the peak of this Gaussian distribution, and the probability falls off with this sort of two dimensional Gaussian or this bell shaped two dimensional bell-shaped surface. Down below is the same thing but plotted using a contour plot instead, or using different colors, and so this heavy intense red in the middle, corresponds to the highest values, and then the values decrease with the yellow being slightly lower values the cyan being lower values and this deep blue being the lowest values so this is really the same figure but plotted viewed from the top instead, using colors instead. And so, with this distribution, you see that it faces most of the probability near 0,0 and then as you go out from 0,0 the probability of X1 and X2 goes down. Now lets try varying some of the parameters and see what happens. So let's take sigma and change it so let's say sigma shrinks a little bit. Sigma is a covariance matrix and so it measures the variance or the variability of the features X1 X2. So if the shrink sigma then what you get is what you get is that the width of this bump diminishes and the height also increases a bit, because the area under the surface is equal to 1. So the integral of the volume under the surface is equal to 1, because probability distribution must integrate to one. But, if you shrink the variance, it's kinda like shrinking sigma squared, you end up with a narrower distribution, and one that's a little bit taller. And so you see here also the concentric ellipsis has shrunk a little bit. Whereas in contrast if you were to increase sigma to 2 2 on the diagonals, so it is now two times the identity then you end up with a much wider and much flatter Gaussian. And so the width of this is much wider. This is hard to see but this is still a bell shaped bump, it's just flattened down a lot, it has become much wider and so the variance or the variability of X1 and X2 just becomes wider. Here are a few more examples. Now lets try varying one of the elements of sigma at the time. Let's say I send sigma to 0.6 there, and 1 over there. What this does, is this reduces the variance of the first feature, X 1, while keeping the variance of the second feature X 2, the same. And so with this setting of parameters, you can model things like that. X 1 has smaller variance, and X 2 has larger variance. Whereas if I do this, if I set this matrix to 2, 1 then you can also model examples where you know here we'll say X1 can have take on a large range of values whereas X2 takes on a relatively narrower range of values. And that's reflected in this figure as well, you know where, the distribution falls off more slowly as X 1 moves away from 0, and falls off very rapidly as X 2 moves away from 0. And similarly if we were to modify this element of the matrix instead, then similar to the previous slide, except that here where you know playing around here saying that X2 can take on a very small range of values and so here if this is 0.6, we notice now X2 tends to take on a much smaller range of values than the original example, whereas if we were to set sigma to be equal to 2 then that's like saying X2 you know, has a much larger range of values. Now, one of the cool things about the multivariate Gaussian distribution is that you can also use it to model correlations between the data. That is we can use it to model the fact that X1 and X2 tend to be highly correlated with each other for example. So specifically if you start to change the off diagonal entries of this covariance matrix you can get a different type of Gaussian distribution. And so as I increase the off-diagonal entries from .5 to .8, what I get is this distribution that is more and more thinly peaked along this sort of x equals y line. And so here the contour says that x and y tend to grow together and the things that are with large probability are if either X1 is large and Y2 is large or X1 is small and Y2 is small. Or somewhere in between. And as this entry, 0.8 gets large, you get a Gaussian distribution, that's sort of where all the probability lies on this sort of narrow region, where x is approximately equal to y. This is a very tall, thin distribution you know line mostly along this line central region where x is close to y. So this is if we set these entries to be positive entries. In contrast if we set these to negative values, as I decreases it to -.5 down to -.8, then what we get is a model where we put most of the probability in this sort of negative X one in the next 2 correlation region, and so, most of the probability now lies in this region, where X 1 is about equal to -X 2, rather than X 1 equals X 2. And so this captures a sort of negative correlation between x1 and x2. And so this is a hopefully this gives you a sense of the different distributions that the multivariate Gaussian distribution can capture. So follow up in varying, the covariance matrix sigma, the other thing you can do is also, vary the mean parameter mu, and so operationally, we have mu equal 0 0, and so the distribution was centered around X 1 equals 0, X2 equals 0, so the peak of the distribution is here, whereas, if we vary the values of mu, then that varies the peak of the distribution and so, if mu equals 0, 0.5, the peak is at, you know, X1 equals zero, and X2 equals 0.5, and so the peak or the center of this distribution has shifted, and if mu was 1.5 minus 0.5 then OK, and similarly the peak of the distribution has now shifted to a different location, corresponding to where, you know, X1 is 1.5 and X2 is -0.5, and so varying the mu parameter, just shifts around the center of this whole distribution. So, hopefully, looking at all these different pictures gives you a sense of the sort of probability distributions that the Multivariate Gaussian Distribution allows you to capture. And the key advantage of it is it allows you to capture, when you'd expect two different features to be positively correlated, or maybe negatively correlated. In the next video, we'll take this multivariate Gaussian distribution and apply it to anomaly detection.