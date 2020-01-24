Plotting Data

When developing learning algorithms, very often a few simple plots can give you a better sense of what the algorithm is doing and just sanity check that everything is going okay and the algorithms doing what is supposed to. For example, in an earlier video, I talked about how plotting the cost function J of theta can help you make sure that gradient descent is converging. Often, plots of the data or of all the learning algorithm outputs will also give you ideas for how to improve your learning algorithm. Fortunately, Octave has very simple tools to generate lots of different plots and when I use learning algorithms, I find that plotting the data, plotting the learning algorithm and so on are often an important part of how I get ideas for improving the algorithms and in this video, I'd like to show you some of these Octave tools for plotting and visualizing your data. Here's my Octave window. Let's quickly generate some data for us to plot. So I'm going to set T to be equal to, you know, this array of numbers. Here's T, set of numbers going from 0 up to .98. Let's set y1 equals sine of 2 pie 40 and if I want to plot the sine function, it's very easy. I just type plot T comma Y 1 and hit enter. And up comes this plot where the horizontal axis is the T variable and the vertical axis is y1, which is the sine you saw in the function that we just computed. Let's set y2 to be equal to the cosine of two pi, four T, like so. And if I plot T comma y2, what octave will I do is I'll take my sine plot and it will replace with this cosine function and now, you know, cosine of xi of 1. Now, what if I want to have both the sine and the cosine plots on top of each other? What I'm going to do is I'm going to type plot t,y1. So here's my sine function, and then I'm going to use the function hold on. And what hold does it closes octaves to now figures on top of the old one and let me now plot t y2. I'm going to plot the cosine function in a different color. So, let me put there r in quotation marks there and instead of replacing the current figure, I'll plot the cosine function on top and the r indicates the what is an event color. And here additional commands - x label times, to label the X axis, or the horizontal axis. And Y label values A, to label the vertical axis value, and I can also label my two lines with this command: legend sine cosine and this puts this legend up on the upper right showing what the 2 lines are, and finally title my plot is the title at the top of this figure. Lastly, if you want to save this figure, you type print -dpng myplot .png. So PNG is a graphics file format, and if you do this it will let you save this as a file. If I do that, let me actually change directory to, let's see, like that, and then I will print that out. So this will take a while depending on how your Octave configuration is setup, may take a few seconds, but change directory to my desktop and Octave is now taking a few seconds to save this. If I now go to my desktop, Let's hide these windows. Here's myplot.png which Octave has saved, and you know, there's the figure saved as the PNG file. Octave can save thousand other formats as well. So, you can type help plot, if you want to see the other file formats, rather than PNG, that you can save figures in. And lastly, if you want to get rid of the plot, the close command causes the figure to go away. As I figure if I type close, that figure just disappeared from my desktop. Octave also lets you specify a figure and numbers. You type figure 1 plots t, y1. That starts up first figure, and that plots t, y1. And then if you want a second figure, you specify a different figure number. So figure two, plot t, y2 like so, and now on my desktop, I actually have 2 figures. So, figure 1 and figure 2 thus 1 plotting the sine function, 1 plotting the cosine function. Here's one other neat command that I often use, which is the subplot command. So, we're going to use subplot 1 2 1. What it does it sub-divides the plot into a one-by-two grid with the first 2 parameters are, and it starts to access the first element. That's what the final parameter 1 is, right? So, divide my figure into a one by two grid, and I want to access the first element right now. And so, if I type that in, this product, this figure, is on the left. And if I plot t, y1, it now fills up this first element. And if I I'll do subplot 122. I'm going to start to access the second element and plot t, y2. Well, throw in y2 in the right hand side, or in the second element. And last command, you can also change the axis scales and change axis these to 1.51 minus 1 1 and this sets the x range and y range for the figure on the right, and concretely, it assess the horizontal major values in the figure on the right to make sure 0.5 to 1, and the vertical axis values use the range from minus one to one. And, you know, you don't need to memorize all these commands. If you ever need to change the access or you need to know is that, you know, there's an access command and you can already get the details from the usual octave help command. Finally, just a couple last commands CLF clear is a figure and here's one unique trait. Let's set a to be equal to a 5 by 5 magic squares a. So, a is now this 5 by 5 matrix does a neat trick that I sometimes use to visualize the matrix, which is I can use image sc of a what this will do is plot a five by five matrix, a five by five grid of color. where the different colors correspond to the different values in the A matrix. So concretely, I can also do color bar. Let me use a more sophisticated command, and image sc A color bar color map gray. This is actually running three commands at a time. I'm running image sc then running color bar, then running color map gray. And what this does, is it sets a color map, so a gray color map, and on the right it also puts in this color bar. And so this color bar shows what the different shades of color correspond to. Concretely, the upper left element of the A matrix is 17, and so that corresponds to kind of a mint shade of gray. Whereas in contrast the second element of A--sort of the 1 2 element of A--is 24. Right, so it's A 1 2 is 24. So that corresponds to this square out here, which is nearly a shade of white. And the small value, say A--what is that? A 4 5, you know, is a value 3 over here that corresponds-- you can see on my color bar that it corresponds to a much darker shade in this image. So here's another example, I can plot a larger, you know, here's a magic 15 that gives you a 15 by 15 magic square and this gives me a plot of what my 15 by 15 magic squares values looks like. And finally to wrap up this video, what you've seen me do here is use comma chaining of function calls. Here's how you actually do this. If I type A equals 1, B equals 2, C equals 3, and hit Enter, then this is actually carrying out three commands at the same time. Or really carrying out three commands, one after another, and it prints out all three results. And this is a lot like A equals 1, B equals 2, C equals 3, except that if I use semicolons instead of a comma, it doesn't print out anything. So, this, you know, this thing here we call comma chaining of commands, or comma chaining of function calls. And, it's just another convenient way in Octave to put multiple commands like image sc color bar, colon map to put multi-commands on the same line. So, that's it. You now know how to plot different figures and octave, and in next video the next main piece that I want to tell you about is how to write control statements like if, while, for statements and octave as well as hard to define and use functions