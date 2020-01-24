Vectorization: Low Rank Matrix Factorization

In the last few videos, we talked about a collaborative filtering algorithm. In this video I'm going to say a little bit about the vectorization implementation of this algorithm. And also talk a little bit about other things you can do with this algorithm. For example, one of the things you can do is, given one product can you find other products that are related to this so that for example, a user has recently been looking at one product. Are there other related products that you could recommend to this user? So let's see what we could do about that. What I'd like to do is work out an alternative way of writing out the predictions of the collaborative filtering algorithm. To start, here is our data set with our five movies and what I'm going to do is take all the ratings by all the users and group them into a matrix. So, here we have five movies and four users, and so this matrix y is going to be a 5 by 4 matrix. It's just you know, taking all of the elements, all of this data. Including question marks, and grouping them into this matrix. And of course the elements of this matrix of the (i, j) element of this matrix is really what we were previously writing as y superscript i, j. It's the rating given to movie i by user j. Given this matrix y of all the ratings that we have, there's an alternative way of writing out all the predictive ratings of the algorithm. And, in particular if you look at what a certain user predicts on a certain movie, what user j predicts on movie i is given by this formula. And so, if you have a matrix of the predicted ratings, what you would have is the following matrix where the i, j entry. So this corresponds to the rating that we predict using j will give to movie i is exactly equal to that theta j transpose XI, and so, you know, this is a matrix where this first element the one-one element is a predictive rating of user one or movie one and this element, this is the one-two element is the predicted rating of user two on movie one, and so on, and this is the predicted rating of user one on the last movie and if you want, you know, this rating is what we would have predicted for this value and this rating is what we would have predicted for that value, and so on. Now, given this matrix of predictive ratings there is then a simpler or vectorized way of writing these out. In particular if I define the matrix x, and this is going to be just like the matrix we had earlier for linear regression to be sort of x1 transpose x2 transpose down to x of nm transpose. So I'm take all the features for my movies and stack them in rows. So if you think of each movie as one example and stack all of the features of the different movies and rows. And if we also to find a matrix capital theta, and what I'm going to do is take each of the per user parameter vectors, and stack them in rows, like so. So that's theta 1, which is the parameter vector for the first user. And, you know, theta 2, and so, you must stack them in rows like this to define a matrix capital theta and so I have nu parameter vectors all stacked in rows like this. Now given this definition for the matrix x and this definition for the matrix theta in order to have a vectorized way of computing the matrix of all the predictions you can just compute x times the matrix theta transpose, and that gives you a vectorized way of computing this matrix over here. To give the collaborative filtering algorithm that you've been using another name. The algorithm that we're using is also called low rank matrix factorization. And so if you hear people talk about low rank matrix factorization that's essentially exactly the algorithm that we have been talking about. And this term comes from the property that this matrix x times theta transpose has a mathematical property in linear algebra called that this is a low rank matrix and so that's what gives rise to this name low rank matrix factorization for these algorithms, because of this low rank property of this matrix x theta transpose. In case you don't know what low rank means or in case you don't know what a low rank matrix is, don't worry about it. You really don't need to know that in order to use this algorithm. But if you're an expert in linear algebra, that's what gives this algorithm, this other name of low rank matrix factorization. Finally, having run the collaborative filtering algorithm here's something else that you can do which is use the learned features in order to find related movies. Specifically for each product i really for each movie i, we've learned a feature vector xi. So, you know, when you learn a certain features without really know that can the advance what the different features are going to be, but if you run the algorithm and perfectly the features will tend to capture what are the important aspects of these different movies or different products or what have you. What are the important aspects that cause some users to like certain movies and cause some users to like different sets of movies. So maybe you end up learning a feature, you know, where x1 equals romance, x2 equals action similar to an earlier video and maybe you learned a different feature x3 which is a degree to which this is a comedy. Then some feature x4 which is, you know, some other thing. And you have N features all together and after you have learned features it's actually often pretty difficult to go in to the learned features and come up with a human understandable interpretation of what these features really are. But in practice, you know, the features even though these features can be hard to visualize. It can be hard to figure out just what these features are. Usually, it will learn features that are very meaningful for capturing whatever are the most important or the most salient properties of a movie that causes you to like or dislike it. And so now let's say we want to address the following problem. Say you have some specific movie i and you want to find other movies j that are related to that movie. And so well, why would you want to do this? Right, maybe you have a user that's browsing movies, and they're currently watching movie j, than what's a reasonable movie to recommend to them to watch after they're done with movie j? Or if someone's recently purchased movie j, well, what's a different movie that would be reasonable to recommend to them for them to consider purchasing. So, now that you have learned these feature vectors, this gives us a very convenient way to measure how similar two movies are. In particular, movie i has a feature vector xi. and so if you can find a different movie, j, so that the distance between xi and xj is small, then this is a pretty strong indication that, you know, movies j and i are somehow similar. At least in the sense that some of them likes movie i, maybe more likely to like movie j as well. So, just to recap, if your user is looking at some movie i and if you want to find the 5 most similar movies to that movie in order to recommend 5 new movies to them, what you do is find the five movies j, with the smallest distance between the features between these different movies. And this could give you a few different movies to recommend to your user. So with that, hopefully, you now know how to use a vectorized implementation to compute all the predicted ratings of all the users and all the movies, and also how to do things like use learned features to find what might be movies and what might be products that aren't related to each other.