Gross Domestic Product (GDP) concept

In this course, you will be introduced to some basic concepts of country-level Macroeconomics that are relevant for an integrated understanding of the macroeconomic environment in which your business (or future business) operates. In this course, the first three weeks will cover the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and its components deeply, and the fourth week will cover inflation, monetary policy, balance of payments, and the concept of real exchange rate. At the end of this course, you will be able to: - Understand the concept of GDP and its importance for businesses established in a country; - Analyze de GDP by breaking down its key components; - Understand the importance of inflation, monetary policy, balance of payments, and real exchange rate for a country’s macroeconomic environment. - And above it all. Understand how to make connections between those concepts and try to make good use of them when establishing your business plan or your investment decisions.